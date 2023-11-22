8. "I learned that men can be just about as petty as you can imagine. I remained friends with a male roommate’s girlfriend after they broke up, a friendship he encouraged when they began dating, mind you. He got upset that we were still hanging out even though she never came over to our house. So upset that he moved his 72-inch television out of the living room and into his bedroom so that I couldn’t watch it. Not to mention that this meant our other male roommates no longer had access to a common room television."

"Our other male roommate couldn’t stand confrontation and left a baking sheet he thought was dirty (it was clean) on our coffee table for three weeks as some sort of 'lesson' to clean up after me. Again, it was clean, and it was my pan to begin with. Finally, he sent me an eight-page text message (pre-smart phones) detailing why he left it there and the lesson he was trying to teach me instead of just talking to me. He was one floor above me when he sent the text. Men. Smh."



—Anonymous

