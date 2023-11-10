Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Add Yours badge

Women, Share With Me Things You Learned About Men After Living With Them

I'm all ears...

Fabiana Buontempo
by Fabiana Buontempo

BuzzFeed Staff

Growing up with an older brother and then living with a male roommate for a short period as an adult, opened my eyes to just how different it is — as a woman — to live with a guy.

monica syaing, &quot;I have to live with a boy!&quot;
NBC

I'd love to compare stories and hear other's take on the topic of living with a guy so I'm turning to the women of the BuzzFeed Community to ask: what did you learn about men after living with them?

I'll go first: some men ignore small things. I've witnessed guys put away (yes, clean) wet dishes and not even bother to dry them.

a person washing dishes
Thanasis / Getty Images

I understand not all men are the same and I'm not trying to stereotype them at all — this was just my experience!

Or maybe you've had the opposite experience in which you learned that some men are cleaner than you ever could've expected.

a man cleaning his kitchen
Katleho Seisa / Getty Images

Perhaps you realized that after a long day, men like to sit on the couch and talk about their workday and what took place — something you usually only witness women doing.

two men on the couch talking
NBC

Or maybe you didn't expect guys to have morning and nighttime routines and it wasn't until you lived with one that you discovered this.

man washing his face
ÃÂ© 2011 Thierry Lord / Getty Images

Whatever it is — positive or negative — that you learned about men after living with them, share it with me in this anonymous form or in the comments below.

Some responses might be featured in an upcoming post. 