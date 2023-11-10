Women, Share With Me Things You Learned About Men After Living With Them

Growing up with an older brother and then living with a male roommate for a short period as an adult, opened my eyes to just how different it is — as a woman — to live with a guy.
I'd love to compare stories and hear other's take on the topic of living with a guy so I'm turning to the women of the BuzzFeed Community to ask: what did you learn about men after living with them?
I'll go first: some men ignore small things. I've witnessed guys put away (yes, clean) wet dishes and not even bother to dry them.
Or maybe you've had the opposite experience in which you learned that some men are cleaner than you ever could've expected.
Perhaps you realized that after a long day, men like to sit on the couch and talk about their workday and what took place — something you usually only witness women doing.
Or maybe you didn't expect guys to have morning and nighttime routines and it wasn't until you lived with one that you discovered this.
Whatever it is — positive or negative — that you learned about men after living with them, share it with me in this anonymous form or in the comments below.
Some responses might be featured in an upcoming post.