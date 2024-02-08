Kim Kardashian Claimed That Tanning Beds Help Her Skin Condition, So I Asked A Dermatologist To Weigh In

Ultimately, Dr. Bhatti does not recommend using tanning beds to treat skin conditions. Instead, he recommends using "a lightbox for Narrowband UVB therapy, which has bulbs that emit a specific wavelength at 311–313 nm that is controlled and has been proven to help treat psoriasis, while at the same time not causing sun damage to the skin," he told BuzzFeed.

If you're not sure what psoriasis is, it's a condition in which "the immune system becomes overactive, causing skin cells to multiply too quickly and form itchy, dry patches," according to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases.