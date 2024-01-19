Kim Kardashian Responded After She Was Criticized For Trying To "Normalize" Tanning Beds

"I'm Kim Kardashian, of course, I have a tanning bed and a red light bed in my office," she said in the video, where she also showed viewers her wall of magazine covers and a 3D model of her brain. It has since amassed over 16 million views.
As the video circulated the internet, Allure ran a post with the headline, “Please, Kim Kardashian, Don’t Try to Normalize Tanning Beds." It argued how dangerous they are and included research showing that tanning beds can raise the risk of developing skin cancer.
The writer also rejected the belief that they might help psoriasis — which Kim has had since 2011 — saying "contrary to popular belief, UV exposure can be more harmful than helpful in the treatment of psoriasis."
But Kim stands by it.
Reacting to the post on X, she said in part that "it really helps when it's bad. But I don't use it too often."