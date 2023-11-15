There is nothing easy about looking for a job — regardless of what field one is in.
Looking and applying for jobs is tiring. In the event you hear back from an employer, going through the actual interview process and doing any of the required tasks is oftentimes a lengthy and sometimes discouraging process.
In a video that has been viewed over 3 million times, content creator and recent grad, Alyssa Caribardi (@alyssacardib), took to TikTok to share her — rather frustrating — job-hunting experience.
She starts the video, saying, "I applied to over 300 jobs, didn't hear back from anyone. Like, anything and everything I was applying to because I'm desperate."
Here's where it went downhill. In her video, Alyssa explained that her first interview went well, and she was asked to come in for a second one. "At this point, I asked about the salary because he said it was a full-time job with a salary. He said, 'Yes, I want to do one more interview with you. I'll get you the numbers at that interview.'"
Although not required in Florida — where Alyssa lives and was looking for jobs — she said that 50 percent of the jobs she applied for disclosed salary ranges, but not the one that she went on three interviews for.
Some states such as Colorado, Maryland, Connecticut, Nevada, Rhode Island, Washington, California, and New York have recently passed salary range transparency legislation, meaning salary ranges have to be disclosed in job descriptions in those states.