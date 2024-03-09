Certain things make people with money stand out — especially as kids. Recently, I found this Reddit thread where people share things only rich kids had growing up and everything is SO ACCURATE. Here is what some people said:
1. "A new car at 16."
2. "The giant box of Crayola crayons with the sharpener in the back."
"Oh, I coveted those! Me with my Tupperware full of mixed off-brand, partly used crayons."
4. "Ski lift passes attached to their winter jackets."
5. "Kids having their own phone line."
"A separate phone line for the computer so you didn't get kicked off the Internet when someone called the house."
6. "A swing set. Even more so if it was wood and/or anchored to the ground."
7. "My friend had a jet ski, and I could not conceive of a reality where my parents would buy me one of those."
8. "Appliances made of stainless steel and a fridge with an ice/water dispenser."
9. "Birthday parties at the skating rink."
"Birthday parties anywhere other than their own home! Still remember the horse stable one a friend had."