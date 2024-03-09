Skip To Content
    If You Had Any Of These 15 Specific Things Growing Up, You Were Probably A Rich Kid

    "Kids having their own room and furniture that matched with cool bedcovers and curtains that matched. I never had my own room and nothing ever matched."

    Fabiana Buontempo
    by Fabiana Buontempo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Certain things make people with money stand out — especially as kids. Recently, I found this Reddit thread where people share things only rich kids had growing up and everything is SO ACCURATE. Here is what some people said:

    1. "A new car at 16."

    Car with a large red bow on the hood, indicating a gift or prize
    Blend Images - Ned Frisk / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

    u/ArlenEatsApples

    2. "The giant box of Crayola crayons with the sharpener in the back."

    u/Big_T_464

    "Oh, I coveted those! Me with my Tupperware full of mixed off-brand, partly used crayons."

    u/janiestiredshoes

    3. "Dedicated child play spaces and playrooms in homes."

    u/Way_2_Go_Donny

    4. "Ski lift passes attached to their winter jackets."

    Three people in ski gear by a car in a snowy parking lot, preparing for skiing
    Daniel Milchev / Getty Images

    u/Chon-Laney

    5. "Kids having their own phone line."

    u/MustangSallie

    "A separate phone line for the computer so you didn't get kicked off the Internet when someone called the house."

    u/jxrst9

    6. "A swing set. Even more so if it was wood and/or anchored to the ground."

    Two children wearing superhero capes play near a swing set in a backyard
    Inti St Clair / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

    u/HawaiianShirtsOR

    7. "My friend had a jet ski, and I could not conceive of a reality where my parents would buy me one of those."

    u/Alternative_Run_6116

    8. "Appliances made of stainless steel and a fridge with an ice/water dispenser."

    Person opening a stainless steel refrigerator door
    Grace Cary / Getty Images

    u/JennieRae68

    9. "Birthday parties at the skating rink."

    u/Ydok_The_Strategist

    "Birthday parties anywhere other than their own home! Still remember the horse stable one a friend had."

    u/Empress_Mama

    10. "Two-story houses."

    u/Zaharizaka

    "With a circle driveway."

    u/btbpsm

    11. "A lot of Abercrombie, American Eagle, and Aeropostale that always looked like it had never been worn before."

    Storefront of Abercrombie &amp;amp; Fitch with promotional signs for discounts in the window
    Sundry Photography / Getty Images

    u/jaquelinealltrades

    12. "A trampoline. Bonus points if it was fully enclosed."

    u/doublestrandpubes

    13. "A second fridge in the garage mostly for drinks."

    u/Hematocheesy_yeah

    14. "Yearly vacations."

    Three people jumping off a yacht into the sea, signifying leisure and financial freedom
    Thomas Barwick / Getty Images

    u/Annual_Office8691

    15. "Kids having their own room and furniture that matched with cool bedcovers and curtains that matched. I never had my own room and nothing ever matched."

    u/Asilene2-0

    Is there anything else you would add? If so, share it with me in the comments below!