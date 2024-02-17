8.

"While in beauty school, this lady and her son came in for haircuts, and I ended up having to cut the son's hair. He was 18, a pretty attractive guy, and had gorgeous dark brown shoulder-length hair. I went through the consultation and asked how he wanted his hair cut and I was totally flustered because he wanted it buzzed off. I double and triple-checked just to make sure because he had such nice hair. So while making awkward small talk while cutting his hair, I asked why he wanted it cut short. We came to an awkward pause, and he told me quietly that he was going to turn himself in that night to the police, and he didn't want to get lice or anything while in jail. I was slightly taken aback, but the girl next to me had overheard and loudly asked why he was going to jail. He fessed up to domestic violence, and things stayed pretty quiet after that."