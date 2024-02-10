Skip To Content
Hairdressers And Barbers, Share With Me The Juiciest Confessions Your Clients Have Revealed To You

"I know I chew my hairdresser's ear off, and she knows all about my life

Fabiana Buontempo
by Fabiana Buontempo

BuzzFeed Staff

If you are in the service industry, you know what it's like to work closely with others and have them open up to you.

a woman getting her hair cut
Peathegee Inc / Getty Images

Specifically for hairdresers and barbers, you're working on someone's hair — which is a very personal thing — and you're making people feel their best.

a barber doing a man&#x27;s hair
Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

In doing so, people feel comfortable opening up and sharing different parts of their life. I know I chew my hairdresser's ear off, and she knows all about my life.

a hairdresser and client chatting
Peopleimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

So I'm turning to the hairdressers and barbers of the BuzzFeed Community to ask, what's the wildest confession you've heard from a client?

a man looking in shock and confused
CBC / Via giphy.com

Maybe your married client admitted to you that she's having an affair with her family's nanny.

a woman looking shocked
Younger TV / Via giphy.com

Perhaps your client is the assistant to someone really famous, and he tells you all their gossip.

a man looking puzzled
NBC / Via giphy.com

Or maybe your client told you she was found guilty of a crime and was arrested as a result.

britney spears looking confused
giphy.com / Via giphy.com

Whatever the juicy client confessions you have are, share them with me in this anonymous form or in the comments below!