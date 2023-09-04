Expensive Things That Most People Are Guilty Of Buying Even If It's Basically Flushing Money Down The Toilet

This Reddit thread asking, "What’s a total waste of money yet people still pay for it?" proves that although many of us will complain about things being wildly expensive these days, people will still go ahead and buy said things.
8."Food delivery from third-party apps. Not only is takeout already expensive, you are paying a 10–20% upcharge on the menu, and then there's the fees and tip."
9.Vacations to kid-centered places with kids too young to appreciate them. I'm talking about taking a 1- and 2-year-old to Disney, for example. It's an expensive trip that they are not old enough to appreciate. I'm not talking about older kids and toddlers going as a family or that parents don't want to hang with their kids."
12."Coffee drinks. I have perfected the art of making one good cup of coffee at a time at home and when I did the math I realized I was spending $4–6 per day before and now I'm paying $0.75 per day without lines or apps or being asked how to spell my simple name or whatever."