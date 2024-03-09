Skip To Content
    It's Obvious Which Celebs Have Hired A Better Stylist Since Their Very First Oscars Compared With Their Most Recent

    Timothée Chalamet was a baby at his first Oscars!

    Fabiana Buontempo
    by Fabiana Buontempo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Laverne Cox at her first Academy Awards in 2022 and a year later.

    Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images, Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    2. Ryan Gosling at his first Oscars in 2007 and 10 years later at his most recent Oscars red carpet.

    Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images, Ian West — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images
    3. Jamie Lee Curtis at her first Academy Awards in 1980 versus in 2023.

    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    4. Timothée Chalamet at his first Oscars in 2018 and more recently in 2022.

    Steve Granitz / WireImage, Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

    5. Julia Roberts at her first Oscars in 1990 and at her most recent in 2019.

    Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

    6. Viola Davis at her first Oscars in 2009 and more recently in 2021.

    Dan Macmedan / WireImage, Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

    7. Ariana DeBose at her first Academy Awards in 2021 and at last year's Oscars.

    Pool / Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    8. Zoe Saldaña in 2010 at her first Oscars and at the 2023 Oscars.

    John Shearer / Getty Images, Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

    9. Emma Stone at her first Oscars in 2012 and at the 2019 Oscars.

    Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    10. Idris Elba at the 2015 Oscars and at last year's Academy Awards.

    Jeff Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    11. Margot Robbie at her first Academy Awards in 2014 and in 2021.

    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

    12. Zendaya at her first Oscars in 2015 and at the 2022 Oscars.

    Steve Granitz / WireImage, David Livingston / Getty Images

    13. Jodie Foster at her first Oscars in 1977 and at the 2018 Oscars.

    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    14. Robert De Niro at his first Academy Awards in 1981 and at his more recent Oscars in 2022.

    ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images, Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

    15. Emily Blunt at her first Oscars in 2007 and more recently in 2018.

    Steve Granitz / WireImage

    16. And Michelle Yeoh at the Academy Awards in 2001 and at her most recent Oscars in 2023.

    Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images, Mike Coppola / Getty Images
