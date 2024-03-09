Hot Topic
2. Ryan Gosling at his first Oscars in 2007 and 10 years later at his most recent Oscars red carpet.
5. Julia Roberts at her first Oscars in 1990 and at her most recent in 2019.
6. Viola Davis at her first Oscars in 2009 and more recently in 2021.
7. Ariana DeBose at her first Academy Awards in 2021 and at last year's Oscars.
8. Zoe Saldaña in 2010 at her first Oscars and at the 2023 Oscars.
9. Emma Stone at her first Oscars in 2012 and at the 2019 Oscars.
10. Idris Elba at the 2015 Oscars and at last year's Academy Awards.
11. Margot Robbie at her first Academy Awards in 2014 and in 2021.
12. Zendaya at her first Oscars in 2015 and at the 2022 Oscars.
13. Jodie Foster at her first Oscars in 1977 and at the 2018 Oscars.
14. Robert De Niro at his first Academy Awards in 1981 and at his more recent Oscars in 2022.
15. Emily Blunt at her first Oscars in 2007 and more recently in 2018.
16. And Michelle Yeoh at the Academy Awards in 2001 and at her most recent Oscars in 2023.
