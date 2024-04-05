Community·Posted on Apr 5, 2024I'm Genuinely Curious To Learn The Unwritten Rules Of Being A GuyShare them with me!by Fabiana BuontempoBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail As a woman, there are just certain rules we know to follow as part of "girl code." I recently shared what some of those girlhood rules are according to the BuzzFeed Community. Jonathan Kirn / Getty Images I figured it was only right to flip the tables and, this time, turn to the guys of the BuzzFeed Community to ask what the rules of "bro code" are. Maybe if a guy friend confides to another guy, they never repeat it or gossip about it to other friends (or their significant other). Lorenzoantonucci / Getty Images/iStockphoto Perhaps another rule is when meeting another guy for the first time and you're not sure if they're a hugger, play it safe and just shake their hand first. Igor Alecsander / Getty Images Or maybe if you're working out with another guy, it's a rule never to make one another feel bad about the amount of weight someone can lift or cannot lift. Brauns / Getty Images Whatever the rules of guyhood are, I want to hear more about them in this anonymous form or in the comments below, and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.