9.

"I was the person who told another woman that her man was cheating on her. And man, I was not anticipating the fallout. The whole friend group exploded. Friendships ended that weren't even related. It was so weird! But the woman believed me, investigated, dumped his ass, and has extensively expressed how grateful she is that I was brave enough to tell her. She was a part of that friend group for two years. I was a part of it for a few hangouts. She didn't deserve everyone knowing she was getting cheated on and just not telling her. And I most certainly wasn't going to keep up a lie for a man that sucked."