14 Tips That Make Traveling With Just A Carry-On Doable, According To A Pro Travel Writer Who Never Checks A Suitcase

I'm Evie, and I've jet-setted all over the world as a travel writer. I like being light and mobile when I travel, which is why I always avoid checking a bag. In addition to saving money, it saves time. There's no feeling more glorious than gliding past the baggage claim at the end of a long flight.
Packing everything you need in a carry-on isn't always the easiest task, but I can confidently say I've mastered the art. Here's how I decide what to take, what to leave behind, and how I keep it all organized:
1.Shoes are the enemy of carry-on luggage — so I wear the bulkiest pair on the plane.
2.Same goes for sweaters and sweatshirts.
3.Jeans take up more room than other bottoms, so I only pack a couple pairs and wear one on the plane.
4.Stick to solid color clothing that can work for multiple outfits.
5.Pack a few fun accessories that take up very little space like scarves, jewelry, and sunglasses.
6.When traveling to a cold destination, bring a jacket that folds down into nothing.
7.Limit yourself to just one dressy outfit.
8.Pack like you're going away for a week, and accept the fact that you might have to do laundry.
9.Dress smartly to make airport security a breeze.
10.Traveling in something with pockets is clutch.
11.If you have a long day of travel ahead of you, pack some clean clothes in a backpack.
12.Make sure everything in your carry-on suitcase is security proof.
13.Keep those items you might need to remove at security in a separate backpack.
14.Make sure to bring a refillable water bottle, but empty it before the security checkpoint.
Have any smart packing tips to share? Drop them in the comments below.