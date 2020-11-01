Skip To Content
John Mulaney Hosted "SNL," And His Monologue Sparked A Mixed Reaction Online

"On November 3, there's an elderly man contest."

John Mulaney hosted SNL on Halloween — his fourth time! — and delivered a monologue that has sparked some discussion online.

He started off by thanking the first responders in the audience and saying he was glad to see people wearing masks, even though masks made him miss his favorite part about living in New York.

&quot;I&#x27;m a little sad about masks in New York City because it prevents you from overhearing conversations on the street, and that is one of this city&#x27;s greatest joys.&quot;
NBC

From there, the monologue got increasingly political, with John calling the upcoming election an "elderly man contest"...

There&#x27;s two elderly men, and you&#x27;re supposed to choose your favorite of the two elderly men. You can put it in the mail or you can go and write down which elderly man you like.
NBC

...before saying that "no matter what happens, nothing much will change in the United States."

just rest assured, no matter what happens, nothing much will change in the United States. The rich will continue to prosper while the poor languish, families will be upended by mental illness and drug addiction.
NBC

Then he made some jokes about voting...

You gotta vote. You should vote as many times as you can, Vote and fill in every circle, every dot you can. And if a page says, &#x27;This page was intentionally left blank,&#x27; you write whatever you want on that. That&#x27;s your space as an American.
NBC

...some of which were about his 94-year-old grandma.

&quot;I don&#x27;t think she should vote. You don&#x27;t get to vote when you&#x27;re 94 years old. You don&#x27;t get to order for the table when you&#x27;re about to leave the restaurant.&quot;
NBC

He immediately backtracked and apologized for making an ageist joke, but then doubled down on his point.

I&#x27;m sorry, that joke is ageist, that is wrong, it is wrong to say that one age group is better than another. That would be like calling yourself the Greatest Generation.
NBC

Reactions were mixed, to say the least. Some people thought John was making light of the election and playing both sides.

"Nothing will change" from the outcome of the election? Really, John Mulaney? Even as a joke? Okay then. #SNL
Mulaney is funny but I’m never gonna forget this gutless both sides bullshit the weekend before the most important election in American history. https://t.co/gQqPVuWNpq
Shocked and appalled at what John Mulaney said on his SNL monologue. I feel as though they should do away with the monologue all together. The celebrity guest should just stand on the stage and people clap for them, thats it.
@tomwatson Bill Burr: My SNL monologue was a horror show. John Mulaney: Hold my beer.
"Nothing's going to change" is a horrible take to say on live tv 3 days before an election where we need as many people to vote as possible. @mulaney #SNL
Others thought John was telling a hard-to-hear truth.

@cmclymer John Mulaney saying nothing Much will change:
how many libs are going apeshit at John mulaney right now for telling the truth
John Mulaney is a brilliant comedian. Been a fan of his for years, and he's never been a political comedian. So, that he laid down the truth last night about American inequality, and our corrupt duopoly is pretty extraordinary.
I can’t believe the first time John Mulaney is controversial is for saying the most non controversial thing on the planet
What are your thoughts on John's monologue? LMK in the comments!

