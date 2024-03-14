Skip To Content
    "Hot Ones" Is Heading To Quebec For A French-Canadian Spin-Off, And We're Really Curious Who The Guests Are Gonna Be

    A French-language version of the First We Feast show is set to take over La Belle Province this fall.

    Erik Leijon
    by Erik Leijon

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Everyone knows First We Feast's Hot Ones, the show with hot questions and even hotter wings.

    The hit show that has celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Margot Robbie answering questions while eating spicier and spicier chicken wings is coming to Quebec this fall.

    Plenty of American shows have been adapted in French for Quebec audiences, like Survivor, Big Brother, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Not only is Hot Ones now coming, but so too is worldwide smash hit reality game show The Traitors.

    The host of Hot Ones in Quebec will be a familiar face to people in the province: actor and IXE-13 et la course à l’uranium star Marc-André Grondin.

    Man smiling in a black shirt with a denim jacket at Tribeca Film Festival
    Dominik Bindl / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

    And yes, he's currently bald like Sean Evans. (Is that a rule for Hot Ones hosts?)

    But Canadian movie fans might know Grondin better as hockey player Xavier Laflamme in Jay Baruchel's Goon series.

    Five men standing side by side, smiling, dressed in formal attire at an indoor event
    George Pimentel / Getty Images

    "Being a fan of the American version since the beginning, I'm really excited about the idea of hosting a Quebec version," Grondin said.

    But Grondin also added: "I can't wait to suffer alongside my guests."

    What kind of viral moments do you think we'll see on the Quebec Hot Ones?

    And which Quebec superstars will get on the hot seat?

    We won't know until this fall, when Hot Ones (which doesn't have an official title yet) comes exclusively to Vrai.

    Which celebrities do you want to see on the Quebec version of Hot Ones? Sound off in the comments!