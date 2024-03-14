"Hot Ones" Is Heading To Quebec For A French-Canadian Spin-Off, And We're Really Curious Who The Guests Are Gonna Be

Everyone knows First We Feast's Hot Ones, the show with hot questions and even hotter wings.
The hit show that has celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Margot Robbie answering questions while eating spicier and spicier chicken wings is coming to Quebec this fall.
Plenty of American shows have been adapted in French for Quebec audiences, like Survivor, Big Brother, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Not only is Hot Ones now coming, but so too is worldwide smash hit reality game show The Traitors.
The host of Hot Ones in Quebec will be a familiar face to people in the province: actor and IXE-13 et la course à l’uranium star Marc-André Grondin.
And yes, he's currently bald like Sean Evans. (Is that a rule for Hot Ones hosts?)
But Canadian movie fans might know Grondin better as hockey player Xavier Laflamme in Jay Baruchel's Goon series.
"Being a fan of the American version since the beginning, I'm really excited about the idea of hosting a Quebec version," Grondin said.
But Grondin also added: "I can't wait to suffer alongside my guests."
We won't know until this fall, when Hot Ones (which doesn't have an official title yet) comes exclusively to Vrai.
