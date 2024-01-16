37 Products For Summer People Just Trying To Get Through Winter As Fast As Possible

1. A desk-friendly HappyLight sunlamp that will be both a literal and metaphorical ~light of your life~ — this adjustable light can help improve your sleep, mood, and energy levels, particularly if you're working in a situation where you don't get a lot of direct sunlight.
Promising review: "Miraculous results in just four days! Happy, healthy, and motivated! It's most effective if used daily for 30 minutes (but not more, as it can affect your circadian rhythms). I don’t normally leave reviews, but I am blown away by the results from this lamp in such a short amount of time!" —Brandi True
Get it from Amazon for $51.99 (get this price by clipping the $8 off coupon on the product page).
2. A big ol' oversized strawberry sweater with some summer vibes that will also keep you berry, berry comfortable all winter long. Reviewers are obsessed with how soft this human tent is, and that it comes with *pockets* for snack stashing.
Aemicion is a small business specializing in oversized comfy sweaters.
Promising review: "Literally so perfect, very soft and comfortable, the colors are very vibrant and beautiful. If I start moving around my house doing chores it does get a little warm, but I run warm most of the time and keep my house super cold so it not an issue at all!! I can’t wait for the fall/winter to come because this will be a game changer!!" —Nicole Muse
Get it from Amazon for $39.97 (available in dozens of styles and kid sizes).
3. The cult-fave CeraVe Skin Renewing night cream for anyone who is dealing with winter dryness — this is made with a rockstar blend of niacinamide, peptide complex, and hyaluronic acid to give you the softest, most hydrated skin of your human life, per THOUSANDS of happy reviewers and TikTokers singing its praises.
Promising review: "Yes yes yes! I recently found CeraVe due to dermatologist reviews on TikTok and I am not disappointed! I’ve always had oily, acne-prone skin and CeraVe has shown me it was also super sensitive. These products are so gentle but work very well. I am still going through the purge (getting rid of all the gross stuff that was under the skin) but can already tell a big difference in my skin texture." —Alicia Reid
Get it from Amazon for $15.38.
4. Girl Scouts S'mores Seasoning Blend to give you some summer camp coziness even in the winter chill. Your yogurt, overnight oats, ice cream, coffee, brownies, and cookies are about to get even *more* lawlessly delicious.
Promising review: "Paired with the Rice Krispy creamer Coffeemate, it's immaculate. It's so good, a nice cool s’mores taste." —Tasheba w.
Get it from Amazon for $4.98 (also available in a Thin Mint version!).
5. An affordable sunrise alarm clock so you can trick your human brain into thinking you're already dappled in the light of a bright, sunshiny day when you wake up, even if the the sun hasn't quite caught up to your morning routine.
This can be programmed with seven different light settings, seven different calming "wake up" noises, and to start gradually lighting up at 30, 20, or 10 minutes before you wake.
Promising review: "I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep. The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (clip the $5 off coupon on the product page for this price).
6. Or a gorgeously designed Hatch Restore 2 — this sunrise alarm and sound machine works overtime as a touch-controlled smart light, bedtime reading light, and even a wind-down light that helps you get into a healthier sleep routine at night, which is especially important to maintain when it's dark out for so long. Other bedside lamps could truly never.
Hatch Restore lets you personalize a "bedtime routine" for each night to train your brain to recognize sleep cues and get a better night's rest. Options include changing the light settings to more amber tones to help produce melatonin for sleep, soothing noise options, and sleep meditations and sleep stories you can get in the Hatch app.
Promising review: "The Hatch Restore 2 is truly a game changer for those looking to improve their night’s sleep and wake-up routine. It’s been the best bedside companion and has improved my overall health and well-being. The combination of sounds, lights, buttons, and aesthetics really all come to play to make this feel like a truly premium device. There are touch adjustments to adjust the volume and brightness of the clock, which work really well. My favorite feature is the physical buttons which you can press to start or stop the routines; it feels very intentional when I get ready for bed and really gets me in the right mindset to begin my bedtime routine." —Natasha Advani
Get it from Amazon for $199.99 (available in three styles).
7. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light to remind you that there are flower-filled, lazy days in the sun ahead. Reviewers also swear by this lil' bub for navigating their rooms at night!
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
8. A cult-favorite Carhartt beanie, because if you know, you KNOW — when it comes to coziness, warmth, and aesthetic, this beanie has no competition. TBH, you can't blame reviewers for buying one and immediately coming back for it in multiple colors.
Promising review: "Saw this hat on TikTok and decided to place my order! It can get very cold where I live, especially during morning time when I’m walking my dog. I need to keep my ears warm! The material is so soft, and there are many color options." —MHF
Get it from Amazon for $14.55+ (available in 40 colors).
9. A set of oh-so-toasty but breathable winter socks in a wool cotton blend so cozy that you'll rotate between the cute colors all winter long.
Promising review: "Love them! They are so warm. I am cold every month of the year. My feet stay blue. Not with these. They are warm, look good, and feel good. I can wear them with a low-cut shoe. I’ve washed them in the machine and hung them up to dry. No problem. Highly recommend for those of us with perennial cold feet." —Frances
Get a set of five from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in a variety of color combos and styles).
10. A nostagia-inducing mini popcorn maker so you can get that old school outdoor summer movie vibe without the ... y'know. Outdoors.
This gizmo pops up to 12 cups of cooked popcorn at a time — just make sure to have a bowl under it to catch it!
Promising review: "Great popcorn maker. Just make sure you have a large container in front of it when the popcorn starts flowing. Very easy to operate and awesome item in a retro theme kitchen." —Sassy Dimple
Get it from Amazon for $26.97+ (available in five colors and styles).
11. A heated car seat cushion that plugs right into the car's outlet so you can actually sing along to your morning commute playlist instead of growling "BRRRRRRRRRRR" to yourself the whole way there. This has multiple heat settings, a timer for how long you want it on, and heats up FAST.
Promising review: "I bought one about two years ago and it still works great. I recently bought a second one for the passenger seat. The best feature is that it has a control that you can adjust the heat level and how long it stays on. It has a 30, 60, 90 and constant on setting (which I use on long trips)." —Mark Ehlrich
Get it from Amazon $46.99.
12. Mega popular, high-waisted fleece-lined leggings so beloved by reviewers (literally 20,000+ 5-star reviews!) that you can get it all KINDS of ways to suit your needs, with styles that have one (hidden) pocket, three pockets, or are water-resistant. Bonus: it comes in a zillion colors, so when you fall in love with your first pair you can collect the rest and have a cozy leggings rainbow!
HELLO, I bought these after a friend recommended them to me and I'm so in love with the first pair I bought that I'm ordering two more. They are so snug and insulating in the cold, and actually look really sleek and ~expensive~ on the outside. The first time I wore these I put them to the ultimate test by walking three miles in the drizzling rain, knowing full well I was about to sit in a movie theater for two hours — these truly are water-resistant, and dried in a snap. They also washed up so nicely without losing their shape. I am shouting to every New Yorker I know to stock up on these for the winter months!
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–3XL, three styles, and 24 colors).
13. *And* sheer black Melanin Fleece Tights inspired by the viral "translucent" fleece tights that blew up TikTok in 2022, except these are inclusive for darker skin tones and made with high quality stretchy, rip-resistant material so they're built to last.
Melanin Fleece Tights is a Black-owned small business established in 2023 that specializes in inclusive fleece-lined tights.
Promising review: "Took these tights on a trip to Europe where the average temp was in the 40s. These tights kept me so warm for and I loved the flesh tone and how it matched my skin so perfectly. They are very soft and thick. I would buy these tights over and over for the fall and winter!" —Brejhe Halls
Get them from Melanin Fleece Tights for $33.95 (originally $59.95; available in women's sizes S–3XL and four shades).
14. And for workouts, fleece-lined "Crash Tight" leggings so darn insulating that you'll be like, "Cold? Never heard of her." Reviewers love these not just for the comfort and warmth, but for staying PUT whether they're running, hiking, biking, or dancing to the beat of their own (freezing!!) drums.
Title Nine is a California-based, woman-run small business established in 1989 that specializes in outdoor apparel.
Promising review: "Legit cold killer. I've worn these x-country skiing on -20-degree days as a base layer and always have the pleasure of sweating. They've been perfect on their own for runs or ice skating on more typically cold (15-degree) days. I get coldest sitting still, however, and often wear these as a base layer while writing, and they save the work day!" —Kathryn
Get it from Title Nine for $99 (available in women's sizes XS–XL, petite sizes, and five colors).