    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Very, Very, Very Beautiful Products To Make Your World A Little Brighter

    It's a burden, having to constantly text the link to your beautiful rose-shaped ice molds after everyone falls in love with them, but someone's gotta do it.

    Emma Lord
    by Emma Lord

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. The Reverse Coloring Book, a cult-favorite for anyone whose coloring book nights need a delightful shake up. Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines — sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical. Reviewers love the "mindlessness" of it allowing them to get into a stress-free flow. 

    Cover of the book with rainbow water color patterns
    A set of watercolors of a page with an
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated so you can easily tear them out and frame them! 

    Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C. 

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90

    (Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $8.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!) 

    2. A rose-shaped ice mold reviewers love to use for everything from ~aesthetic~ cocktails to iced coffee. They're also a Big Mood to use in a cooler for events like weddings and showers!  

    A red colored ice rose in a cocktail
    Four ice roses in the mold in various dyed colors
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Psst — you can use these to freeze iced coffee or juice to add to your morning iced coffee or cocktails to cool them without watering them down! 

    Promising review: "I was at a restaurant and they put one of these roses in my cocktail. I knew right then I had to make these at home and ordered these while at the restaurant. These are easy to fill and have rubber snaps that lock them tight. They come right out and you can even take just one out and leave the others for the next time. These are a hit at all of my dinner parties too! I have already ordered more as my friends all want these in their drinks!" —Siri US

    Get it from Amazon for $7.49

    3. A sleek time-marked water bottle that says "hydration, but make it chic." Reviewers love this bottle not just for the chic frosted, minimalist look, but because it's super lightweight, leakproof, and motivational re: keeping yourself fully watered. 

    Reviewer holding white clear frosted water bottle with small black measurement markings on the side and gold twist off lid
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand. I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." —Rosa

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes). 

    4. A blank acrylic dry erase board designed to blend so seamlessly with the room that you might forget it's there altogether, if it weren't for the words "BUY MORE CHEEZ-ITS!!!" scrolled in black ink on the surface. 

    Square transparent whiteboard with four gold knobs installed on a wall
    1801 & Co/Etsy

    1801 & Co. is a Minnesota-based, family-owned Etsy shop established in 2016 that specializes in family wall calendars, chore charts, wedding signs, and more.

    Promising review: "I love it! I got it so fast after ordering and it’s perfect. I love the sleek design for my small home office space. I can’t function at work without a dry erase board but couldn’t find any that would look nice in my office space which is in the corner of my master bedroom! Having functional office space but not LOOK like office in the bedroom is challenging but this acrylic board is PERFECT. The black pen that comes with it is very nice fine tip and erases without a trace." —Dawn Powell

    Get it from 1801 & Co. on Etsy for $13.46+ (originally $17.95+; available in multiple thicknesses and sizes as well as three hardware colors).

    5. A set of starry evening eye masks to add a little bit of ~glamour~ to your night in and to the next morning, when you wake up bright-eyed, de-puffed, and utterly refreshed from the hyaluronic acid and collagen. 

    Reviewer with a transparent eye mask with glittery gold stars under their eye
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are fantastic vegan collagen eye masks. They feel so good when you have them on and leave your skin looking and feeling so much better when you take them off. These are great for tired puffy eyes that just need a nice little boost. You'll find that with these." —mr. dead

    Get a pack of three sets from Amazon for $7.19 (also available in a full eye mask). 

    6. A plush velvet vintage-inspired ottoman that'll serve not just as a sweet accent to any room, but also give you some ~sneaky storage~ to help declutter and calm your space. 

    A gold hairpin legged blush pink velvet ottoman with a removable lid
    BuzzFeed editor flipping the top of the ottoman to show the storage and the table top underneath
    Amazon, Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Another bonus? If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can *also* use this as a teensy snack table. I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!).

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in two sizes and three colors).

    7. A set of restaurantworthy shallow pasta bowls to make you feel like you're genuinely ~plating~ all your meals like a fancy restaurant would — this is like a bowl and a plate had a very stylish, SUPER convenient baby for all your pasta and salad needs.

    Reviewer with veggies and salad in shallow bowl
    Reviewer showing the side angle to show that it's bowl-shaped
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These bowls are great. I lived my entire life until now without owning shallow bowls. I’ve been eating spaghetti off of a plate like some kind of wild animal. My life is forever changed." —JessieMo

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $36.49 (available in four colors). 

    8. A minimalist watch so chic you'll find yourself admiring it enough times that you'll give the Mad Hatter a run for his time-checking money. 

    Reviewer wearing the watch in black with gold accents
    A different reviewer wearing the watch but in rose gold with brown straps
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered this watch not expecting to be blown away because of the price. Boy, was I wrong! I immediately put on the watch as soon as I opened it up; It fits comfortably and the band wasn’t too small, which I was a little concerned about. I’ll definitely be looking to purchase other styles of this watch. Great buy, especially for the price!" —Jessica Kurry

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    9. A quick-heating Fellow electric kettle as handy as it is beautiful — its chic gooseneck is designed for an optimum flow rate for pourovers, its temperature settings will let you get *highly* specific about how warm you want the water too be, and you can toggle the base to keep the water at the precise temp you want for up to an hour. 

    a hand reaching for the blue and maple wood electric kettle on a countertop
    Pink version of the kettle
    Fellow

    Promising review: "We waffled about getting this kettle. Surely the cheapie electric one we had would do the trick for amateur pour-over enthusiasts? No. Wrong. This is superior in every aspect. The temperature holding feature is amazing — no more heating up the water, forgetting you started, and having to heat it up again. Definitely more consistent in temperature, creating more consistent cups of coffee." —Emily A.

    Get it from Fellow for $195 (available in 10 colors and styles) or from Amazon for $165+ (available in six colors). 

    10. An oh-so-sweet reusable bowl cover to inspire you to make all your coziest meals so you can stash the leftovers as aesthetically as possible. These environmentally-friendly covers are machine washable and also super handy for bread proofing! 

    A cotton off white bowl cover with embroidered yellow flowers
    Three bowls stacked with different floral covers over them
    Stacy Kitchen Decor/Etsy

    Stacy Kitchen Decor is a California-based, woman-owned Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in handmade reusable kitchen towels, aprons and bags.

    Promising review: "Love this bowl cover! It fits perfectly and looks so beautiful. It’s also sturdy, as I’ve washed it by hand and all the daisies are intact. I also appreciate the seller's prompt communication." —Nicoco

    Get it from Stacy Kitchen Decor on Etsy for $11.98+ (originally $17.12+; available in seven sizes and custom sizes, plus five patterns). 

    11. A decorative rainbow window film that says "yes, I want my privacy, but I also want to be extremely glamorous about it." Not only does this refract beautiful rainbows in your space, but reviewers mention that it's handy for pet owners whose dogs love to bark at things outside, and that they also used them to outfit the sunroofs of their cars to prevent glare. 

    A bedroom window covered in crystal-ish rainbow decorative film
    A reviewer showing rainbows refracting on their wall from the film
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Psst — you can read BuzzFeed's review of this decorative window film and for more deets!

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this! TikTok made me buy it for my sunroof and I'm so glad I did! It's so beautiful when the sun comes through! And you get so much for the price!! If you're on the fence, buy it!!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for