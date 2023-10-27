32 Upgrades To Your Bedroom Decor That’ll Make You Fall In Love With The Space All Over Again

1. A rainbow prism suncatcher you can easily hang indoors to refract sunlight and make a bunch of teensy little rainbows all over the place, adding a subtle touch of magic in your space 🌈.
2. Plus a decorative rainbow window film that says "yes, I want my privacy, but I also want to be extremely glamorous about it." Not only does this refract beautiful rainbows in your space, but reviewers mention that it's handy for pet owners whose dogs love to bark at things outside, and that they also used them to outfit the sunroofs of their cars to prevent glare.
Psst — you can read BuzzFeed's review of this decorative window film for more deets!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this! TikTok made me buy it for my sunroof and I'm so glad I did! It's so beautiful when the sun comes through! And you get so much for the price!! If you're on the fence, buy it!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in eight sizes)
3. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little hobbit heart could use an extra dose of cozy in their room. Reviewers swear by this lil bub for navigating their rooms at night!
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
4. An eye-catching moon phase garland that'll give some balance to the space above your bed (and inspire you to get up in the morning by ~reaching for the moon~).
Promising review: "I'm an incoming freshman this fall and I bought this to add some personality to my dorm. It has beyond exceeded my expectations! I placed it directly on top of my dorm bed as shown in the display photos and am so pleased with how it looks. It fits perfectly with the gray/white color scheme I was going for and have received numerous compliments from both my friends and RAs when they've visited. I cannot stress enough how much of an 'aesthetic feel' it adds to my dorm." —jhsgf
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
5. A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a throw so satisfying and scent profile so ~mesmerizing~ that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent. I even bought the shampoo and conditioner which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me!" —Melissa I.
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in four sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).
6. A ridiculously plush blanket reviewers swear compares to the $$$$ Barefoot Dreams version, matching the quality, ridiculous softness, and durability without the big ole yikes of a price tag.
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 15 styles and three sizes).
7. A bunch of teensy macaron boxes for a delightful upgrade to many things in your life, whether it's storing pills or trinkets or just staring at them looking all fancy and French on your bedside table.
Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' playsets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy." —Mary
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
8. A dreamy pastel duvet cover set that will make your bed the centerpiece of your room — that is, if Elle Woods doesn't barge in and kick you out of it first.
Promising review: "In the process of giving our bedroom a new makeover. Needed new bedding ASAP for our new mattress. If I could give the quality and comfort of this duvet cover and pillowcases 10 stars, I would!! Definitely a great buy at an extremely affordable price. The quality exceeded my expectations. It is so soft, true to size and color, wrinkle-free, and has a well-made zipper at the bottom. There are also ties on the inside to keep your duvet in place. I absolutely LOVE everything about this cover." —Theresa
Get a set from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes Twin–Cal king and in 13 colors).
9. A set of cult-favorite, suuuuuper soft microfiber bed sheets you can get in all kinds of colors for the ultimate All Seasons Investment. These lightweight, moisture-resistant sheets are designed to be super breathable in the heat and cozy in the cold. Tons of reviewers loved their sets so much they immediately came back for more!
Danjor Linens is a small business that specializes in bedding products for home and dorm use.
Promising review: "I sleep extremely hot. I always have issues with sheets and blankets, but with these sheets I sleep cool. I have a very thick memory foam mattress and it fit perfectly. They are so super soft, I truly love them. I noticed that when I washed them they got softer. I personally don’t use fabric softeners or bleach. I have used them for about a month now I am definitely going buy more." —Mel
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes Twin–California King and nine colors).
10. A three-tiered ring floor lamp for anyone who wants a lighting option that isn't going to bore them to tears. This not only has unique, sophisticated flair, but comes with adjustable brightness so you can curate the room's mood.
Brightech is a California-based small business that specializes in home lighting.
Promising review: "The light is nice! It’s a unique looking light. I love how it has three different settings so you can adjust the brightness. It fits perfectly with my reading chaise and goes well with the rest of my living room decor. The only con I have is I wish the cord was clear instead of black, it sticks out. Other than that, I love the light. I’d definitely recommend it to others." —Carmelita Joy
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in three colors).
11. A book-shaped flower vase with some real "Belle from Beauty & the Beast" energy (like TELL ME this vase wouldn't absolutely come to life and start strutting its stuff all over the library).
Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four colors).
12. A light up rain cloud essential oil diffuser that looks like it was pulled out of your dizziest daydreams. Reviewers especially love how soothing the color changes and sounds of the water flow are. (And that both are fully adjustable!)
Check out a TikTok of the rain cloud diffuser in action.
Promising review: "I love this thing. I have anxiety and insomnia, and I need background noise to function/sleep. This little desktop fountain is SO SOOTHING, both aesthetically and the sound of the little raindrops. If I’m in the room with it, it’s probably on. If you love the sound of rain this is for you. Because I’m paranoid and I want this to last, I run it with plain distilled water and I have not used essential oils with it even though they say it’s fine. It’s very dry here right now, and I still only have to top up the water every few days, even with it running daily. It’s a solid 12/10 from me." —Violet
Get it from Amazon for $48.80 (clip the $8 off coupon on the product page for this price).
13. An simple cushioned hammock chair so you can carve yourself out a quiet, cozy corner for reading books and sipping tea when you need a break from the ~real world~.
Psst — a lot of reviewers use these outdoors on porches and tree branches, too!
Promising review: "BUY THIS HAMMOCK. I've never owned a hammock before and I used to always tell my parents when I got old enough in my own home I would buy one. This hammock did not disappoint!! I'm 24 and put this hammock up by myself with the help of a stud finder on my balcony. It's so comfortable and cozy, I've fallen asleep in it several times. The pocket on the inside is convenient for holding my phone or a book. The pillows aren’t super fluffy so I added another pillow with it and a blanket and boom, maximum comfort." —Tee
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in three colors).