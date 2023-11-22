37 Travel Products That Will Make You Feel Like A Little Bit Of A Show Off

1. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount designed for use on all airlines — not only can you mount it to the tray table of an airplane seat, but to the arm of a chair or any flat surface, so you'll be able to stream content easy as pie wherever you roam. Reviewers have used it on everything from their car dashboards to carry-on handles to office desks to bedside tables.
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on the go.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers." —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $12.97.
2. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger you'll honestly be mad you didn't know about before now?? It folds out from a small square into a rectangular charging pad with a spot for your iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch to charge all at the same time. Travelers and busy humans swear by it alike, because it saves soooo much space in their bags.
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers. I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in six colors).
3. Plus a slim profile phone power bank for an easy, highly portable way to get a quick charge on your phone — especially great for long days out and about, or on trips where you're have zero time to go back to the hotel and charge. This bb may be small, but can fully charge an iPhone up to *three* times.
Promising review: "I like the solid and sleek construction. Fits easily in my pocket. Most importantly it works! Fast charging, enough capacity to charge my phone many times over several days, and withstands plenty of me dropping it and yanking the cord out awkwardly and accidentally." —Joe Hull
Get it from Amazon for $15.39+ (clip the 30% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in two colors).
4. A vacuum-free space-saving compression bag so easy to use that all you have to do is stick your clothes inside, zip up the bag, roll the bag, and watch all the excess air get squished out of them until your clothes magically shrink. Yes, maybe it's only a weekend trip, but some of us need OPTIONS!!
HELLO, I AM OBSESSED WITH THESE. Despite all the rave reviews I was definitely skeptical of space-saving bags that didn't require a vacuum, and even as they were actively squishing my clothes into oblivion I still couldn't quite believe it. I had easily two suitcases worth of clothes I wanted to pack for a three-week trip to London, and I managed to neatly pack the entirety of my wardrobe in one roller carry-on bag. Truly all I had to do was put my clothes in the bag, push them to the bottom, and then sit on it to get the air out before sealing it up. I had tons of extra bags and make a habit of taking them with me in case other people joining me on trips need them to be able to pack souvenirs on the way home. I'm never taking a long trip without these again — these are worth every damn penny.
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $14.97.
5. A lightweight quilted laptop sleeve to turn your travel aesthetic into a puffy cloud daydream. This little cloud isn't all looks and no game, though: it's waterproof, thanks to the exterior nylon, and features a fleece inside with a magnetic closure to keep your laptop safe and scratch-free.
Promising review: "Going on a big trip soon and I bought this for travel. I am super obsessed with the quality and how light/soft it is. It's the perfect size for my laptop and acts as a cushion for other things in my backpack. It can be slightly tricky to open, I just slide one finger in and then expand my hand to open it but it has a magnetic-like closure. Love the color too, it's simple." —mandella cesena
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two sizes and seven colors).
6. A luggage drink caddy for anyone who considers the Starbucks mermaid a copilot — this sticks right into your wheeled luggage and has two roomy pockets for drinks, water bottles, your snacks, your phone, and whatever else was taking up room in your hands on the go.
Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, when it’s my turn to check my passport and ticket, the coffee cup fell to the ground and coffee sprinkled. It was a nightmare! This time I bought this cup holder, it did do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in 31 colors).
7. Plus an attachable luggage table to make an *instant* desk or meal tray in the airport without having to Hunger Games it out for the last sad table at the one open McDonald's in your terminal.
Promising review: "Ingenious. How many times I have been an an airport with nothing to balance anything on, whether it be computer or coffee? So I have to hand it to the inventor that they have accomplished something truly useful. I really appreciate the ingenuity." —Anahata
Get it from Amazon for $39.95.
8. A set of Sea Bands, which target an acupressure point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea — a must-have for anyone who gets motion sick on long car rides, cruises, buses, and trains.
Promising review: "These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially carsickness. My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car. I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" —1SmartCookie
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.21.
9. A fully waterproof tricked out travel backpack complete with *deep breath* two laptop sleeves, a shoe compartment, a secret anti-theft pocket, a USB charging port, and a "wet bag" to keep sweaty clothes or liquids away from your tech. Oh, and it's cute as a BUTTON to boot. Who gave this backpack the right to flex on other backpacks this hard???
Promising review: "I recently took a cross-country flight with my three kids. I really didn't want to worry about checked bags getting lost so maximizing our carry-ons was a priority. This backpack fit an unfathomable amount of stuff! Lots of zippers and compartments for everything from shoes to laptops/iPads, easy access compartments for cell phones and boarding passes, I fit tons of neatly folded clothes. The best part was that fully loaded it easily slid under the seat." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in three sizes and 30 styles).
10. An oh-so-chic adjustable mini belted pack (aka ~fanny pack~) you can wear around your waist or shoulder for a lightweight bag alternative when you're on the move. A lot of reviewers mention how genuinely *stunned* they are by how much this little bag can secretly carry.
Promising review: "TikTok told me this compared to Lululemon, and it’s true, it is. Love this little bag! And the price — you can’t beat it." —Jolie
BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly also owns this — she packed it as her only bag for a trip to busy trip to Iceland, and not only did it hold a ton and keep her hands free, it easily fit around her waist over her outerwear.
Get it from Amazon for $16.98 (available in 31 colors).
11. A splurgeworthy detachable leather Bandolier crossbody iPhone case so handy you'll use it in every day life, too — this way you always have your phone at your fingertips without actually having to hold it, which is important when you're trying to take quick pics or pull it out for transactions in stores! This also features a subtle wallet to conceal cash and credit cards.
Bandolier is a small business that specializes in crossbody bags for fashion and utility.
Promising review: "Worth the cost. So perfect for daily use, vacations, theme parks and hikes. Not having to dig through my bag/purse to snap a picture, check my phone and get my ID/credit card out is so nice and easy. The quality is unbeatable!" —Angeleno4Life
Get it from Amazon for $98 (available in ten different iPhone models and nine colors).
12. A collapsible leakproof water bottle because yes, traveling is fun, but traveling while looking like a magician every time you whip this gizmo out of the tiniest pocket in your purse?? So much better.
Promising review: "I just bought this bottle and I’m already obsessed. I even ordered four more to bring with me on vacation and share with my family. I love how easily it folds back up and it doesn’t leak at all. I just wish it came in more colors and can’t wait to show everyone my cool new bottle!" —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in multiple styles, colors, and sets).
13. The iconic Alleyoop Pen Pal, which features four quick, easy-to-use products in one tiny package. Each of the three pens comes with a curated color palette of four retractable colors to touch up brows, eyeliner, lips, and highlights, so you've got an entire quick makeup arsenal in the palm of your hand.
Alleyoop is a woman-owned small business that specializes in functional makeup products.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Jasmin Sandal has to say about it: "I gotta say, I love the concept of the Pen Pal from Alleyoop! After using all of the functions (eyeliner, highlighter, lip liner, eyebrow pencil) and as someone who LOVES makeup but was applying as little as humanly possible during lockdown, I think it’s a great tool for anyone looking to streamline their routine. It's ideal to use for touchups come the end of the work day, or a subtle, minimalist way to apply makeup in the a.m. The brow pencil is particularly soft and pigmented, and filled in my eyebrows quickly. I just adore the ease of application of each product, and appreciate the universal, does-it-all-for-you concept. Plus, it saves me so much room in my already-overflowing makeup bag!"
Get it from Alleyoop for $25 or Amazon for $25 (available in three shades).
14. A hanging cosmetic bag whose motto is "No beauty product left behind!!" This clear-pocketed compact bag fans out so you have all your beloved makeup and skincare at your disposal, converting any hotel bathroom into home sweet home.
I will scream this thing's virtues on every corner of this earth. I used this on an eight-day international trip. It fit a veritable arsenal of products — all of my skincare, makeup, hair supplies, toothbrush, toothpaste, and deodorant were wedged in the different pockets, and still compacted easily and went right into my carryon backpack. It made setting up at the hotel a two-second process of hanging it up and having all my products instantly accessible to me and easy to put away. I cannot imagine traveling without it, especially now that I've used it on a multi-city trip where it was so handy to fold back up and take through multiple hotels. At one point, I forgot to properly close a lotion, and it exploded a bit, and the bag was super easy to clean from the inside!
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).
15. A stainless steel Memobottle, which is poised to take the travel world by storm — these insulated, leakproof bottles come in four very specific sizes with a flat-shaped design to be packed as easily and efficiently as possible, based on your needs. It also features a flask-style mouthpiece designed for faster hydration, and is dishwasher-safe.
Promising review: "I believe this has been my best purchase of 2023. This water bottle is well designed, holds water well and brings unnecessary attention but it’s welcomed 😈. It creates a different drinking experience and it’s unique yet awkward design fits in all bags. Even fits in my Vespa perfectly. I want to say the price is a little steep in my opinion, but after weeks of use, I get it." —Aaron V.
Get it from Amazon for $55+ (available in two colors and four sizes).
16. An investment-worthy, super-soft Trtl neck pillow designed to support your head while you're snoozing in midair so you don't land in a new city with a new crick in your neck to boot.
Check out a TikTok of the Trtl neck pillow in action.
Promising review: "Small and sturdy. Keeps your neck positioned up instead of lolling off to the side. You will wake up refreshed and not sore (in the neck anyways) airplane travel is stressful but this little gem makes it bearable. Kudos to the creator! First time I actually slept comfortably on a plane. Other neck sleepers don’t compare." —Judy M.
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in four colors).
17. Or an inflatable wedge pillow so you can fully conk out by turning that dead space between you and the chair in front of you into your own personal oasis — this is great for resting your head to watch stuff on your phone and also just for catching some ZZZs.
Promising review: "I used this on four international flights last month and it made all the difference in the world. It's compact, easy to inflate/deflate, very versatile in how you can position it, doesn't rely on the tray table, and works well for bulkhead seats as well as those with someone in front of you. I can't sleep with my head back without snorting myself awake, so this is a perfect alternative. I can very comfortably lean forward in my seat and sleep almost like I can in a bed. I'm 6'2" and this pillow is plenty tall enough to just rest on my lap and let me lean forward into it without feeling crunched over." —Still Chilly In Colorado
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
18. A waterproof pouch to keep your phone and other "doesn't play well with water" type gadgets safe. Not only does this keep it safe but also you can still use the touchscreen with it, meaning you can take underwater travel photos galore. 🐠🐟🐡
It fits any phone up to 100 mm x 170 mm (or about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches). It's also a great fix for keeping out sand and dirt (and a great option for runners, if you're caught in the rain but still want to be able to toggle through your music options).
Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly has to say about it: "With these, I find that they're good for about a day due to condensation. I've used this case to take underwater pics, on boat rides, and have worn it with the lanyard jumping off a boat into water. So I really trust these!"
Promising review: "I purchased this case in July for an upcoming canoe trip with a friend and as luck would have it, we flipped our canoe. Being the rebel that I am, I chose not to wear my phone around my neck. And so it, my ID, and my debit card ended up at the bottom of the river. Fast-forward to this week. I was contacted via FB by an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office diver and guess what he found? Yup, my phone case with all of the contents intact and dry as a bone! He had to cut the case open but there was not one single drop of water in it and he ended up purchasing a case for himself because he was just that impressed!" —Julie McDonald
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in 14 colors).