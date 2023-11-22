37 Travel Products That Will Make You Feel Like A Little Bit Of A Show Off

It fits any phone up to 100 mm x 170 mm (or about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches). It's also a great fix for keeping out sand and dirt (and a great option for runners, if you're caught in the rain but still want to be able to toggle through your music options).

Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly has to say about it: "With these, I find that they're good for about a day due to condensation. I've used this case to take underwater pics, on boat rides, and have worn it with the lanyard jumping off a boat into water. So I really trust these!"

Promising review: "I purchased this case in July for an upcoming canoe trip with a friend and as luck would have it, we flipped our canoe. Being the rebel that I am, I chose not to wear my phone around my neck. And so it, my ID, and my debit card ended up at the bottom of the river. Fast-forward to this week. I was contacted via FB by an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office diver and guess what he found? Yup, my phone case with all of the contents intact and dry as a bone! He had to cut the case open but there was not one single drop of water in it and he ended up purchasing a case for himself because he was just that impressed!" —Julie McDonald

Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in 14 colors).