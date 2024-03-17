27 Travel Products To Buy If You’re A Little Scatterbrained

1. An Apple AirTag to help prevent all kinds of "oh my god where is that thing that I desperately need" disasters (read: missing luggage, wallets, PASSPORTS). You can attach this ridiculously lightweight device onto the object you need to keep an eye on and easily find it from your phone if need be — it even has a built-in speaker to make little noises so it's easier to find.
Check out a TikTok of the Apple AirTag in action.
Promising review: "Took a pair of these with me on my trip to Europe, and absolutely loved them. What a smart idea! I am one of those people that is unable to utilize carry-on luggage due to physical limitations, so this was terrific, and kept track of my checked luggage. And like somebody else’s great idea, I also used it to find my way back to my hotel room while in Europe! Find your luggage, find your hotel room!" —Writing Rider
Both BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly and Chelsea Stuart swear by these for traveling as well! Chelsea writes, "I'm generally a carry-on-only traveler, but even those have been getting gate-checked more frequently and as my recent trip involved SIX flights, I felt better having this slipped inside. Using the "Find My" app I can see exactly where my bag was last located so when I land, I'll know if it made the flight with me."
Psst — you can get an Apple AirTag-compatible keychain or collar clip-on, and you can even snag an Apple AirTag-compatible wallet!
2. A slim profile phone power bank for an easy, highly portable way to get a quick charge on your phone — especially great on trips where you have zero time to go back to the hotel, or you were too distracted to get a full charge. This bb may be small, but can fully charge an iPhone up to *three* times.
Promising review: "I like the solid and sleek construction. Fits easily in my pocket. Most importantly it works! Fast charging, enough capacity to charge my phone many times over several days, and withstands plenty of me dropping it and yanking the cord out awkwardly and accidentally." —Joe Hull
3. An easy adhesive phone card holder to keep all your credit cards and cash on your person, because if there's ONE thing you know you'll never lose, it's your phone. (Listen, it's your sworn civic duty to the public to Instagram story every hour on vacation!!)
Wallaroo Wallets is a small business that specializes in uniquely-designed minimalist wallets.
I've used these wallets for four years now, and they are worth every penny! Mine last about six months at a time before they get dingy enough to replace, and easily hold three cards and a five dollar bill. I've never had any issues with them un-sticking off the phone case, and they're super easy to pull off. It makes my life so much easier not to carry a wallet around, plus I never lose my ID!
Promising review: "The Wallaroo phone wallet is a must have for any cell phone owner. The quality of the leather and design of the wallet is superb. I recently went on vacation and purchased my Walleroo before my trip. It was so convenient to carry my ID, credit card and hotel key and not have to carry my actual wallet. This is a great product that I highly recommend." —Todd Smithson
4. A durable bag strap gripper that not only keeps you hands-free when you've got extra shopping bags, jackets, and other accessories to cart around, but prevents you from forgetfully LEAVING said items in places where you will simply never see them again. (RIP to that one lost water bottle we're all still mourning.)
5. A handy RFID-blocking travel wallet complete with *deep breath* a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, key holder, and a pen holder, all in one itty-bitty place so you're never scrambling to find anything when you're on the move.
Promising review: "I bought this wallet right before a business trip. I wanted something that was small, but still had room to carry necessities. This wallet did that and more. Besides my ID and credit cards, I carried my passport and organized my receipts. It held a lot but didn’t take up much room in my purse. It was also cute to carry alone as a small clutch. I’m actually planning to buy more as gifts." —Sherlethia
6. And a waterproof family travel document holder for anyone who is traveling in a group — this keeps all your passports, boarding passes, and IDs in one easy place so you don't have to do a whole backpack opening circus every time you get in line at the airport.
Promising review: "I took my kids on their first international trip, and this thing was a total lifesaver. It fits easily in a fanny pack or small purse for easy access, and it fit my whole family's passports, vaccine cards, boarding passes, and a pen with plenty of room for cash and cards if you decide to use it as a wallet for your trip. It made getting checked in a breeze and helped my family keep everything organized." —Kevin Garcia
7. An internet-beloved time-marked water bottle so you know *precisely* how much you've consumed in an orderly, encouraging fashion before dehydration sneaks up on you in the middle of your busiest trip days.
Promising review: "The flip up straw is awesome! I travel a lot for work and it's so easy to be driving along, flip the top, and drink without taking my eyes off the road! Easily hitting my intake levels, too — it's really that easy to use! The carry strap is great when I have my laptop, tablet and files to carry into the office. I've recommended to several friends and coworkers — one of my best purchases on the road to a healthier lifestyle!" —Cindi Wheeler
8. A sunglasses strap that is a travel must-have for anyone who is prone to misplacing them — we cannot lose the squint-y battle against our vacation arch nemesis: the sun. Bonus: these straps float, so if you lose your glasses in the water, these will make them pop up to the surface!
Promising review: "Family and friends did a three-day rafting trip this summer. I bought these Uke straps as a safety measure. Day three, raft flipped over on Class 4 rapids, my prescription Maui Jim sunglasses were gone! They were my only pair and I was so upset about it. Ten minutes after as we all got back into raft and headed back down river, someone in our party found my sunglasses floating in river, all because of these awesome straps!!!! Everyone in our party was so impressed that they all wanted to purchase Ukes when we got home. Thank you so much for making these!" —Amazon Customer
9. And a popular woven DSLR camera strap for the ultimate in travel ease — reviewers are obsessed with how comfy it is on their necks, even on long travel days and in humid conditions. This is especially important for humans who might be tempted to take off an uncomfy strap and, say, leave a VERY expensive camera unattended 👀.
You can wear it in three ways: crossbody, shoulder, and around your neck.
Art Tribute is a small business that specializes in guitar straps, camera straps, and purse straps.
Promising review: "Big trip and it did not fail! Roman ruins? Strap is wide and soft enough that you can go all day! Hiking and crawling through weeds to get wildlife pics, it's a little long, but wide enough when it gets caught you don't get strap burn! The lining makes it. Honestly so much better than the original strap it came with! I can't review others 'cause I'm not switching!" —Amazon Customer
10. An editable travel packing list printable so you can make sure you arrive and leave your destination with *precisely* the same amount of items (give or take a souvenir or 12).
Planner Gate is an Australia-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in personalizable organizational tools and planners.
Promising review: "This was so helpful. It made packing for a trip much less stressful! Thank you!" —Erin
11. A weekly pill organizer designed with push-through silicone lids to easily organize your pills at the beginning of the week, and magnetic bases so you can take a day or a few days worth of pills in their capsules when you're on the move and leave the rest behind.
Sagely is a family-owned small business founded by husband-and-wife team Ellie Glazer and Ivor Miskulin, who spent three years designing the ideal, stress-free pill storage solution. The silicone lids are super secure, but also designed for gentle and easy opening and closing to account for users with dexterity issues.
Promising review: "Love this thing!!! The little slots to push in pills is fantastic and the containers are very large. It keeps my huge vitamin pills on either side and could fit over 10 large ones if needed. Love this thing. Worth the price and looks like it'll last forever. I do wish the magnets were stronger. They just keep them in place but will slide off if bumped. I assume this is helpful for people with arthritis. It's an easy fix. I take down one days worth of pills, set it on my counter and now I'm not too lazy to take my pills!" —Chicken McNugget
12. *PLUS* a teensy pocket pharmacy case so you don't have to worry about scrambling through all your luggage to see if you remembered to bring certain pills — now they are all neatly consolidated and labeled in this cute gizmo. It even comes with a sticker sheet full of most popular over-the-counter pill brands, and the link to a Google Drive folder to print out others!
Pocket Pharmacy Case is a New Jersey-based Etsy shop that specializes in travel-friendly personal care products.
Promising review: "I love this medication organizer! It’s the perfect size to carry in your purse and shuts securely so pills don’t spill out. The labels are well made and so many to choose from! I definitely recommend ordering one or more to give as gifts!" —Kate P.
