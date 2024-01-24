28 Travel Products To Buy If You’re A Little Scatterbrained

Check out a TikTok of the Apple AirTag in action.

Promising review: "Took a pair of these with me on my trip to Europe, and absolutely loved them. What a smart idea! I am one of those people that is unable to utilize carry-on luggage due to physical limitations, so this was terrific, and kept track of my checked luggage. And like somebody else’s great idea, I also used it to find my way back to my hotel room while in Europe! Find your luggage, find your hotel room!" —Writing Rider



Both BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly and Chelsea Stuart swear by these for traveling as well! Chelsea writes, "I'm generally a carry-on-only traveler, but even those have been getting gate-checked more frequently and as my recent trip involved SIX flights, I felt better having this slipped inside. Using the "Find My" app I can see exactly where my bag was last located so when I land, I'll know if it made the flight with me."

Get it from Amazon for $27.99.



Psst — you can get an Apple AirTag-compatible keychain or collar clip-on, and you can even snag an Apple AirTag-compatible wallet!

