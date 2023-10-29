35 Travel Products That Will Make Neat Freaks Say “Yes Please”

I will scream this thing's virtues on every corner of this earth. I used this on an eight-day international trip. It fit a veritable arsenal of products — all of my skincare, makeup, hair supplies, toothbrush, toothpaste, and deodorant were wedged in the different pockets, and still compacted easily and went right into my carryon backpack. It made setting up at the hotel a two-second process of hanging it up and having all my products instantly accessible to me and easy to put away. I cannot imagine traveling without it, especially now that I've used it on a multi-city trip where it was so handy to fold back up and take through multiple hotels. At one point, I forgot to properly close a lotion, and it exploded a bit, and the bag was super easy to clean from the inside!

Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).

