40 TikTok Products So Good Reviewers Legitimately Call Them “Magic”

1. An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack and sometimes want to dash out to use the bathroom or walk the dog without doing the whole "BRB, BACK IN A BIT!!" song and dance every time they dare to get up from their desk.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
"Where has this been all my life? It's absolutely magic. So easy to set up, and worth every penny. We all work hard and life is stressful enough, without worrying about one more thing and having to always be ON when working remote. If we need to step away or pop out this allows us to do so if we work for an organization that monitors every single second. Don't hesitate ... buy this now!" —britgirl
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in eight styles).
2. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight hydrating face serum designed for *all* skin types reviewers swear by for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines. Users with sensitive skin especially appreciate how gentle it is compared to competitors, and a lot of them mentioned seeing results within the first few uses!
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
"Magic in a bottle. I didn’t really expect much from this. Had it on my beauty list for over six months. Finally decided to give it a try when nothing else was working for my fine lines and acne. Holy crap! It WORKS! It boosted the effects of my other skincare items (retinol and AHA/BHA/PHA toner) and really really helped my skin. I’m 39 and I try to take good care of my skin. This helped so much! My fine lines are almost gone and my acne has never been better! My skin glows! It glows! I can honestly say this is a game changer! I’m shook!" —MyssLynx
Get it from Amazon for $14.50.
3. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
"I love this new toothbrush. It surpasses any manual toothbrush I have ever tried. I also have electric but prefer this one. The bristles feel soft but work like magic. I would recommend this to anyone. Very satisfied." —Amazon Customer
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
4. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds that make *excellent* AirPod alternatives, except arguably better — these are completely waterproof (like, you can fully take them in the pouring down rain on runs *and* in the shower) and come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
"Wireless earbuds that are magical! I couldn’t believe my ears when I tried these! The earbuds are very comfortable and fit nicely in my ears. I’m so happy I bought these!" —Laura D.
Get it from Amazon $18.99+ (available in five colors).
5. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper to make you feel like a golden god in your kitchen — this gadget lets you julienne, chop, spiralize, and slice vegetables in an instant and has a built-in storage container to hold the chopped veggies so you can pour them into a pan or dish without any mess.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
"This thing is like magic. Super quick and nice clean cuts. Making soup is a freaking breeze, chopped potatoes and onions for breakfast home fries, like 30 seconds. I cut medium to large onions and potatoes in have then lay them in the chopper and give it a nice shove and there it is. Perfectly chopped so it all cooks evenly. I am in love! Nice and sturdy too." —John Willis
Get it from Amazon for $29.97 (clip the $5 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in two colors).
6. Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots, a hydrocolloid sticker that you can apply straight onto a zit to flatten it, reduce redness, and even suck the gunk out of individual trouble spots overnight. Personally *love* to see a problem magically disappear while I'm snoozing.
Peach & Lily is a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in toxin-free, vegan beauty products made with recyclable packaging. The company plants a tree with each order, and a portion of its proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016.
Check out a TikTok of the acne spot dots in action.
Promising review: "This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain. I wear them at night and sometimes during the day, only takes about two to get rid of those pesky whiteheads, sometimes more for a big zit. They really suck everything out." —Savannah Wilson
"I don’t know what magic is in these, but they work like a charm. I put the disc on before bed and, depending on the severity, the pimple is either completely gone or significantly decreased. On the rare occasions I need to apply two days in a row, it’s gone after the second night. In my experience, the pimple has to have a head or opening for these to work and do not work on cystic acne that does not have a head. These are amazing and I recommend them to everyone." —Melissa S.
Get a pack of 60 from Amazon for $8.99.
7. A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner with a *MAJOR* fan following of parents and pet owners — this compact, super portable powerhouse uses warm water and a special formula to make stains from grass, mud, pet accidents, food, and all your other home-related shenanigans look like they never even happened.
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $12.99!
Promising review: "Yep! TikTok made me buy it and I loved it. Looked for it online, and on Walmart they were about $150 for some reason?? Got it here, and I am LOVING IT. Things definitely look cleaner. Spots on my carpet are gone, and my car seats look brand new for the first time since I bought it! Directions are easy. Just a heads up, MAKE SURE TO USE WARM WATER. if you leave water in it and it gets cold, it's not as effective, so just follow instructions and it should be wonderful!" —Carlos
"Love this vacuum. I bought it for my couches and it works magic. I use it for my Sunbrella outdoor material couches and for my inside couches, and it cleans super well. I do recommend." —Josely D.
Get it from Amazon for $109.99.
8. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment, an affordable alternative to the Olaplex repairing mask infused with collagen ingredients and protein extracts that will help restore hair health and reduce shedding. All you gotta do is apply it on wet hair after a shampoo, wait five minutes, and rinse it out.
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Promising review: "I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair. I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage. Now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair." —Eline
"I searched, and spent literally thousands (over time it adds up). I don’t understand how it’s so good but so cheap! I’m getting ready to order my fifth bottle. This stuff is magic, at this price it would be a crime for you to buy anything else. Just try it and donate the extra you would have spent to a charity in my name. Ok, not really, you can do it in your name." —Crystal Larel
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment for more deets!
Get a bottle from Amazon for $7.50.
9. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you can plop into your sink, run a little water on, and let its blue magic fizz its way up to the top while clearing out all the gunk from your culinary adventures in one go.
Promising review: "I don't know what it is about these, but putting one down my sink and watching the foamy bubbles come up is SO satisfying. Really scratches an itch that I didn't even realize I had. I read about these in some article about popular products on TikTok and wanted to try them because my garbage disposal had not been smelling super lately. They did not disappoint! Super easy to use and leaves the disposal smelling fresh." —Liz R.
"Magic! Great stuff. You wouldn’t believe the smell coming out of our disposal. Had to use two pouches the first time but amazing results!" —Kayla
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
10. A set of two traceless adhesive shelves for your bathroom or kitchen that *don't* require any drilling or complicated installation other than sticking it straight to the wall. A chic and easy home fix?? Ugh, we lazy folks love to see it.
Promising review: "I saw these shelves on TikTok and really wanted to try them out, as I have no shelves in my shower. The adhesion is impressive — they’ve stayed sticking for the past two weeks with no sign of letting up, and are holding about four bottles of products on each of the two racks I have hanging. I thought for sure they would fall after showering or something, but they have stayed strong and held up. I’m so impressed! I’m sure I will purchase more in the future. Super duper easy to install, they look beautiful and modern, and give my bathroom a totally different vibe. It’s so nice to have a product like this available!! Thank you!" —Sara B
"I was skeptical at first because I've had issues with using products that have adhesives and suction cups that were a waste of my time repeatedly. This product works unbelievably. Measure, stick the shelves where you want them, put stuff on them and forget the shelves are there because they never fall down. It's like magic!" —Lorraina
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in two colors).
11. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can quite literally "set and forget" to maintain its cleanliness over time — once you apply it after a shower, you just have to wait eight to 12 hours and it'll quietly tackle the soap scum, grime, oils, mold, and mildew stains without any elbow grease from you.
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
"It’s magic, I swear. Scrubbing the shower and tub is my least favorite thing to do, and with my bad back it’s always an awful chore. I sprayed this on the whole shower and tub after a shower and let it sit overnight. I was shocked how well it worked on soap scum on the shower doors. I used it twice in the first week to help get rid of the existing soap scum and grime, and now I use it once a week to keep things clean. It’s amazing." —N. Cawthray
Get it from Amazon for $19.54+ (available in two sizes and two scents).
12. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen reviewers swear by as an alternative to pricey professional treatments and strips. This gets results from the very first use, lightening up years' worth of stains from coffee, tea, wine, or just, you know, existing as a human with teeth.
Promising review: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it but after trying it out, it really does work. I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!" —Victoria Bravo
"I tried several teeth whitening products over the years and all seems to not work as advertised. But Venus Visage whitening works like magic. My teeth are three phases whiter than before (years of drinking coffee and whiskey). Happy to smile much bigger these days 😁." —The Jedi
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.99 (clip the $5 off coupon on the product page for this price).
13. A set of extra soft cooling bedsheets so many reviewers with insomnia, night sweats, and overheating issues swear by that you might never consider buying another set of sheets again. Reviewers also are obsessed with how well these sheets wash and maintain quality over time. Bonus? These come in so many colors it's basically *impossible* not to find one to match your room's aesthetic.
Sets come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (with only one pillowcase included in the Twin size).
Promising review: "These are the real deal!! I found them from a TikTok and my husband actually said after the first night, 'Let’s just replace all of our sheets with these, they’re so comfortable!' It’s a beautiful blue and white pattern. They wash well and breathe at night — I am always hot but these stayed cool. Definitely buying more!" —Julia Monroe
"These sheets are magical! I am in love with these sheets. They have deep pockets and they actually stay on the bed. Here’s the thing: our bed is an adjustable bed. When we move the bed we tend to lose the bottom sheet. But not with these! They stay put! Also my husband tends to 'jump' into bed. Every day for years I have had to pull the fitted sheet back up to keep it on the bed. But not with these sheets! These sheets are magical and completely husband proof! They are super soft and very comfortable to sleep on. We will be ordering more of these in gorgeous colors. Oh, and even the husband made a comment that he loved these sheets! Winning!" —Wonder Diva
Get it from Amazon for $39.97+ (available in sizes Twin—California King and 42 colors).