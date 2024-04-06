37 Things That'll Help You Feel Like A Million Bucks

1. Self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose recent step count is "too many." Now, instead of dealing with aching feet all night, you can get ahead of the situation with some ~ self-care ~.
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation, and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $17.97.
2. Kitsch's iconic claw clip, well-known for its delicate style and strong, sturdy clamp suitable for all hair types. Yes, it's more expensive than the cheaper sets you can get out there, but this is actually built to last and has specially rounded teeth to prevent hair damage.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag! I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse medium thick hair and it is the perfect size." —Niki
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
3. E.l.f.'s new sheer tint, hyaluronic acid-infused moisturizing "Squeeze Me" lip balm that comes in flavors like Vanilla Frosting, Honeydew, and Peach. It is 2024, and we deserve an affordable way to perpetually taste like birthday cake!!
I love love love this lip balm. I compare it to the $24 version from Summer Fridays, which I've been splurging on — I love that brand because it lasts so long and is so high quality, but this $4 E.l.f. version feels comparable and, more excitingly, comes in smaller versions so I can stock my totes and bathroom with them whether I'm at home or on the go. It's hydrating, lightweight, doesn't get sticky, and adds a perfect ~subtle~ gloss whether I'm using it alone or on top of a lip color. I love the vanilla flavor so much, it's got a similar vibe to the birthday cake flavor that Glossier sometimes carries.
Promising review: "I have one in my car, one in my purse, and one at home. These just feel so good on your lips! The flavors are very true to their name. They are pretty small though, so if you use it often it won’t last long (which is another reason I have three of them), but for $4 each it is worth it. I sometimes like using this before putting on the E.l.f. Lip Reviver Oil. Such a great base to an awesome lip oil!" —Jax
"i got this product because of the hype of it on TikTok. This lip balm smells SO GOOD. And hydrated my lips." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $4 (available in five flavors).
4. An affordable luxury-scented candle with a scent reminiscent of Le Labo's Santal 33, and a throw so satisfying that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent." —Melissa I.
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in four sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).
5. A cult-fave supportive seamless compressive bodysuit reviewers swear is a cheap alternative to Skims and makes for such a perfect summer staple that people are already stocking UP on Amazon. Not only does this come in a bunch of neutral and fun colors, but it tucks easily into pants and skirts alike, so you can move and groove without worrying about your top moving somewhere it shouldn't.
Shaperx is a small business that specializes in supportive, compressive bodysuits in a variety of styles.
Promising review: "My only regret is that I should’ve purchased several more in black and beige because it's incredibly comfortable. The bra doesn’t have a wire, but it does the job very well. This has good quality, and the price is exceptional." —Awilda Zayas
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in women's sizes XXS–5XL and 11 styles, including shorts and thong style).
6. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment, an Olaplex-like repairing mask infused with collagen ingredients and protein extracts that will help restore hair health and reduce shedding. All you gotta do is apply it on wet hair after a shampoo, wait five minutes, and rinse it out.
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Promising review: "Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!! I was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use. Plus, you can’t beat the price! Have already ordered another box. I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" —BB
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment for more deets!
Get a bottle from Amazon for $8.45.
7. A three-pack of vintage-inspired polarized sunglasses for anyone who needs to stock up on a few "these look like Ray Bans, but I won't cry into my Baja Blast if I accidentally leave them in the Taco Bell parking lot" pairs this year. These are especially handy because you can match the subtle prints to whatever 'fit you're wearing!
Promising review: "I’ve been buying these for years. They replaced my Ray-Bans that look identical! Fit great and with the price point I don’t have to worry too much with my kids and being on the go!" —Jessica M
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $17.99 (clip the $2 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in seven sets, as well as two-packs and individual pairs).
8. A set of reviewer-beloved aromatherapy shower steamers to help energize yourself at the start of the day or unwind at the end of one. Oh, mighty grapefruit shower fizz ... please do for our sleepy brains what the snooze alarm could not!!!
Each kit comes with six shower steamers, including lavender, menthol with eucalyptus, vanilla, watermelon, grapefruit, and peppermint, with explanations for each scent's intended use. Read more about aromatherapy and stress and tension at Johns Hopkins.
Promising review: "I truly enjoyed these shower steamers. They smell divine, and not only that, but they each come with a personalized affirmation, and they describe what each one is intended for. I love the personalized letter from the creator, Helen. I will order again, and I will be telling my family and friends to order this as well. I started feeling much more calmer after just smelling them." —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $16.99 (available in five styles).
9. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~.
Promising review: "I have always had bags and dark circles under my eyes and have tried sooooo many things. I was skeptical that this would work, but oh. my. goodness. This little stick is amazing. The puffiness was gone. Dark circles are still there, but definitely not as bad. It also smells really nice and absorbs instantly. Plus, the container is cute. I highly recommend it to anyone else who has tried all the things and been disappointed." —HeartsUnfold
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
10. A vintage-inspired split chain choker with a modern Regina George–esque twist, making it half gold chain, half mismatched pearls. Minimalism WHOMST?
Promising review: "This necklace is absolutely gorgeous!! Purchased to wear for work and I got so many compliments. Feels like durable, great quality material. So glad I decided to buy!" —Victoria H.
Get it from Amazon for $26.90 (available in gold and silver).
11. A versatile slip dress for a comfortable, sleek staple you'll *never* regret buying, whether you're dressing it up with jewelry and heels or kicking back running weekend errands with an oversized sweater and sneaks.
Promising review: "Love this dress so much. It’s like wearing a satin nightgown but out in public. I pair a tank top over it and sneakers for a casual look. The material just hugs my curves with enough room to still move about." —Lewis Fam
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get it from Amazon for $43.92+ (available in women's sizes XXS–5X and 25 colors).