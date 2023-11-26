40 Tech And Gadget Gifts They’ll Start Using The Day They Open Them

1. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger guaranteed to be a favorite in their tech arsenal — It folds out from a small square into a rectangular charging pad with a spot for their iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch to charge at their desk all at the same time.
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Psst — a lot of travelers swear by it because it saves soooo much space in their luggage!
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in six colors).
2. A desk-friendly HappyLight sunlamp that will be both a literal and metaphorical ~light of their life~ — this adjustable light can help improve their sleep, mood, and energy levels, particularly if they're working in a situation where they don't get a lot of direct sunlight.
Promising review: "I work from home at night. I never see the light of day during the winter. This light has been a joy to have and gives great light at my desk to work with with the benefit of mimicking sun exposure. It’s very easy to use and to replace bulbs." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $51.99 (clip the $8 off coupon on the product page for this price).
3. An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack and sometimes want to dash out to use the bathroom or walk the dog without doing the whole "BRB, BACK IN A BIT!!" song and dance every time they dare to get up from their desk.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in eight styles).
4. A portable Bluetooth retro-style keyboard to instantly fashion their tablet into a chic mini laptop when they're on the move. They're about to make a *lot* of friends at Starbucks asking them where they got this little gem.
Promising review: "I've been seeing retro-style typewriter keyboards on TikTok for a while now. I aways thought, 'That looks pretty cool!' Decided to look on here and found this one. I just got it today and so far has been working great! I had no problems connecting the keyboard via Bluetooth, and the clicking of the keys is really nice, one of the reasons why I wanted to get this." —dee
Get it from Amazon for $27.70 (available in 11 colors).
5. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount designed for use on all airlines — not only can they mount it to the tray table, but to the arm of a chair or any flat surface, so they'll be able to stream content easy as pie. Reviewers have used it for everything from navigating on their car dashboards to streaming content from their carry-on handles to taking Zoom calls from office desks.
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on the go.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers." —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $9.46.
6. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers compare to AirPods, except arguably better — these are completely waterproof (like, they can fully take them in the pouring down rain on runs *and* in the shower) and come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
Get it from Amazon $18.99+ (available in five colors).
7. A pair of wireless sleep headphones to play white noise or the music of their choice in a comfy headband so they can enjoy the calm of it all night long. Reviewers also swear by this for meditation and outdoor workouts in the cold!
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones I decided to try them. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night. It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." —Thunder Muffin
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in nine colors).
8. A teensy mini waffle maker that will churn out adorably sized, perfectly cooked-through waffles in mere minutes. Psst — if they're waffling on the waffles, they can also use it for hash browns, paninis, biscuits, and even (gasp) PIZZA. If they can dream it, they can mini waffle it.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and had to get it! I love waffles but I don't always remember to buy them so I love being able to make them super easily with this mini waffle maker. It's so easy and convenient for me because I didn't want anything that would take up too much time and space. It's perfect. I also used the waffle recipe provided by Dash and it's great!" —Ken
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 23 colors).
9. A pair of sleek touchscreen-friendly gloves — not only do these gloves come in a bunch of cute colors, but they have grippers on the fingers to better hold their devices and text without taking them off.
Promising review: "I love these gloves. These fit well, they are soft, and warm. The pads on the palm and fingers give them a sure grip and the nodules on the thumb and two fingers allow me to use my iPhone without taking them off. These are the best gloves I've ever had." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $5.49+ (available in sizes M–XL and five colors).
10. A heated eye massager with so many bells and whistles, they'll cry from gratitude — not only does it come with five different massage modes and a 15-minute timer, but it has Bluetooth music so they can vibe with their eyes *and* their ears. Reviewers swear by this to help combat eye strain, headaches, puffy under-eye circles, and dry eyes, and insomnia.
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily.👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $49.29 available in two colors).
11. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little hobbit heart could use an extra dose of cozy in their room. Reviewers swear by this lil bub for navigating their rooms at night!
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
12. A percussion massage gun to give their muscles the kind of love that will make them involuntarily moan from the decadence of it all. (Psst — a lot of reviewers swear by this for everything from chronic pain management to relieving sore post-workout muscles to a way to relax tension at the end of the day.)
Promising review: "I've been playing around with this gun for a while, and wanted to leave a review based on my experience with this one and a few others. For the price, this is a great buy. It's got a few things going for it which I like: It's VERY quiet; very easy to switch speeds, there's a button right by your index, useful when you want to find the right speed for whatever part you're working on; It gets to be pretty powerful, much more than what you'll need most times; It's light and has a great grip, so I don't get tired working on someone with this for a while. I'd recommend this gun for the price; it's a solid buy. Quick customer service too, I had a question answered within a couple of hours so that's a plus." —Artem
Get it from Amazon for $63.99 (available in five styles).