36 Random Products Under $20 That Might Become Your New Favorite Things

1. Self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose recent step count is "too many." Now, instead of dealing with aching feet all night, you can get ahead of the situation with some ~ self-care ~.
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation, and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $11.97.
2. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~.
Promising review: "I have always had bags and dark circles under my eyes and have tried sooooo many things. I was skeptical that this would work, but oh. my. goodness. This little stick is amazing. The puffiness was gone. Dark circles are still there, but definitely not as bad. It also smells really nice and absorbs instantly. Plus, the container is cute. I highly recommend it to anyone else who has tried all the things and been disappointed." —HeartsUnfold
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
3. A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo that thousands of reviewers swear by for helping restore their hair and promote healthy hair growth over time. It also includes nourishing ingredients like rosemary oil, zinc, and coconut oil to help moisturize locks and give them a fuller, more volumized look.
Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Maple Holistics is a small business that specializes in beauty products with all-natural ingredients.
Promising review: "I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery, and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo, as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it, but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger. I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on), and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever." —Diane J. Huff
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
4. The Reverse Coloring Book, a soothing cult-favorite activity book with a delightful twist. Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines — sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical. Reviewers love the "mindlessness" of it, allowing them to get into a stress-free flow.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping-off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated, so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing, but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $9.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
5. A saline nasal gel to help soothe your poor, dry nostrils that are 10000% done with the cold this year. You can apply one to two drops directly around your nostrils for instant relief from the discomfort, including soothing aloe to moisturize the area.
Promising review: "I don't like to talk about it, but every year my nose becomes super dry to the point where I sometimes get a bloody nose. I usually use some squeeze saline, but it got so bad this year that I decided to get this gel. A dab on a finger or a swab and my nose is hydrated, moistened, and not dry as a desert. No winter bloody noses! It is very light, is not slimy or like Vaseline, and it does not have any smell." —Catherine
Get it from Amazon for $3.62.
6. An affordable luxury-scented candle with a scent reminiscent of Le Labo's Santal 33, and a throw so satisfying that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent." —Melissa I.
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in four sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).
7. CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum to help refine pores and improve your skin texture and tone, particularly from post-acne marks. Reviewers especially love how lightweight and non-greasy it is, and that it plays nice with sensitive skin.
Promising review: "I am very pleasantly surprised with the results of this so far! I'm in my mid-40s and fair-skinned. Sun damage and age spots were starting to take over my complexion. I've tried so many expensive creams, serums, facials, etc, with little results. Decided to try this based on the number of reviews, and I was not disappointed. After less than a week of using this in combo with their morning facial moisturizer with SPF, I already see a noticeable difference. My skin is hydrated, so much softer, and I can actually see the discoloration fading! I am shocked." —KMC
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
8. A hands-free portable phone charger that sticks right onto your phone plug and chills there so easily that you might forget it's there in the first place. This mini charger is designed to give you one full iPhone battery per charge, making it a lifesaver for busy humans, particularly ones who love traveling.
Promising review: "I used these several times for the past year, traveling for business and leisure. It is always a challenge to find an outlet at the airport since some airports do not offer a charging station. Using those types can also be a security risk. That's why I love using these portable chargers. They are lightweight and fit in my travel handbag/or small backpack pocket. The portable chargers take about 30–35 minutes to fully charge if dead. Once charged, they charge fast and hold a charge for many hours." —J
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in six colors and in two-packs).
9. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper to make you feel like a golden god in your kitchen — this gadget lets you julienne, chop, spiralize, and slice vegetables in an instant and has a built-in storage container to hold the chopped veggies so you can pour them into a pan or dish without any mess.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food, and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (clip the $5 off coupon on the product page for this price).
10. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I bought it and love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
11. E.l.f.'s Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm, which is an absolute *treasure* among reviewers with sensitive skin. This nourishing blend contains hyaluronic acid to hydrate skin and help protect your moisture barrier, gently cleansing your skin of potential irritants *and* helping prevent more from working their way in. (Psst — reviewers say this is an excellent comp to expensive versions like Farmacy!)
Promising review: "E.l.f. has really stepped up their game lately! I was using Farmacy Makeup Meltaway, and I loved it, but it was very expensive. I decided to try the E.l.f brand because of the price, and it's the exact same thing! For $11, you can't go wrong with this product. I wear waterproof mascara, and this makes removing it super easy! My face feels super clean and hydrated after using this product. The product lasts for a good amount of time, too." —Haley McCaulley
Get it from Amazon for $10.83.
12. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is affordable, gives you the instant length and volume of far more expensive brands, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof.
Hello, that is my face above because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews, and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic or continue applying for longer lashes each time.
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $14.97.
13. A cult-favorite, luxury-inspired Muse Bath Apothecary Linen Spray reviewers swear upside down and backwards by for refreshing everything in their homes from their couches to their pillows to their clothes. A lot of reviewers mentioned smelling it in someone else's home first before buying their own bottles!
Promising review: "I was first introduced to this spray when visiting friends during New Years. It smelled so good, I ordered some as soon as I got home. I spray this in my pillow (and my comforter and blankets) right before I lay down at night. I feel it really helps me to relax and fall asleep quickly. I wish they made this scent available to be used in a room diffuser, it smells that good." —kmc6882
Get it from Amazon for $9.98 (available in seven scents and various spray forms).