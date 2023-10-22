37 Products That Are Worth Buying For The Aesthetic Alone

1. A ridiculously plush blanket reviewers swear compares to the $$$$ Barefoot Dreams version, matching the quality, ridiculous softness, and durability without the big ole yikes of a price tag.
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 12 styles and two sizes).
2. A dainty bird-shaped lemon juicer you can use to squeeze lemons, limes, or oranges into your morning tea, salads, or hot water. Turns out the early bird gets the worm *and* the delightfully aesthetic juice.
Promising review: "This little utensil is adorable, and quite practical. When I saw it on TikTok I knew I had to have one. You simply put a slice of lemon in and pour out the juice. It looks so pretty sitting on the table and comes in very handy." —Dian Marchese
Get it from Amazon for $5.49.
3. A decorative rainbow window film that says "yes, I want my privacy, but I also want to be extremely glamorous about it." Not only does this refract beautiful rainbows in your space, but reviewers mention that it's handy for pet owners whose dogs love to bark at things outside, and that they also used them to outfit the sunroofs of their cars to prevent glare.
Psst — you can read BuzzFeed's review of this decorative window film for more deets!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this! TikTok made me buy it for my sunroof and I'm so glad I did! It's so beautiful when the sun comes through! And you get so much for the price!! If you're on the fence, buy it!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $7.98+ (available in eight sizes)
4. A rose-shaped ice mold reviewers love to use for everything from ~aesthetic~ cocktails to iced coffee. They're also a Big Mood to use in a cooler for events like weddings and showers!
Psst — you can use these to freeze iced coffee or juice to add to your morning iced coffee or cocktails to cool them without watering them down!
Promising review: "I was at a restaurant and they put one of these roses in my cocktail. I knew right then I had to make these at home and ordered these while at the restaurant. These are easy to fill and have rubber snaps that lock them tight. They come right out and you can even take just one out and leave the others for the next time. These are a hit at all of my dinner parties too! I have already ordered more as my friends all want these in their drinks!" —Siri US
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
5. A sleek glass top Keurig pod organizer to fit discreetly under your coffee machine and give you easy access to pods full of those smushed up beans you love to guzzle so much.
Nifty Solutions is a small business specializing in kitchen storage and baking products.
Promising review: "I used to have the K-Cup tower. I was tired of the counter space it was taking up. I ordered this and it works great!! The coffee maker fits on top perfectly. I love how you can hold down the lever and slide the whole thing. The K-Cup drawer slides in and out easily, no issues. My daughter saw mine when she visited and ordered one for herself too!" —Emily
Get it from Amazon for $31.99 (available in five other colors and seven other styles).
6. A produce "home" storage container so adorable that your veggies might just throw a lil' rave in there. This one comes with a cool twist: it's designed so you can leave the veggies out of the fridge in it for up to five days, so they're at room temperate for immediate snacking whenever it strikes your fancy.
Lite N' Fresh is a small business that specializes in product storage products.
Psst — reviewers also love that it has a solar-powered, remote-controlled nightlight built in!
Promising review: "Love my veggie house! Veggies stay fresh on the counter for about four days. Generally mine is empty by then. Having prepared veggies ready to eat has changed my eating habits for the better. Besides that, it's really cute on my counter." —SueV
Get it from Amazon for $31.99.
7. A book-shaped flower vase with some real "Belle from Beauty & the Beast" energy (like TELL ME this vase wouldn't absolutely come to life and start strutting its stuff all over the library).
Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in four colors).
8. A glass milk carton reviewers *love* for frothing — not only is it the perfect size, but the container is shaped in a way that stops milk and cream from spilling over the sides. Because yes, there's no use crying over spilled milk, but crying over spilled FROTHED milk?? Valid.
Promising review: "I came from TikTok ... not disappointed. It is great for frothing without having splashes go everywhere." —Kyle
"I love glassware, especially borosilicate glass, because it’s delicate and yet strong, it’s thinner and lighter than most glass. This is is definitely a conversation piece, because of its small milk carton shape and it holds a significant amount of cream or milk. It’s perfect for use during brunch, and during coffee or tea dates with friends. To get it cleaned, I use warm water, dish soap, and a small foam brush, than I put it on the dish rack to air dry." —APR63
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in six styles).
9. A moody hand jewelry display to turn organization into an art form. Now your jewelry can perform double-duty as decor for your body *and* your bedroom.
Promising review: "It’s sturdy, it’s cute, and it’s the size of a small hand, so it's great for rings and bracelets. Wish I could find something similarly cool and stylish for holding my necklaces and earrings but I’m happy with how this looks and how it’s working. It looks exactly like the picture and it’s solid throughout, so no tipping or anything. I’m very happy with it!" —Indy Prince
Get it from Amazon for $7.86.
10. A set of succulent fridge magnets because sometimes the plant parent urge can't be satisfied by living plants alone, and you have to go the extra mile to cozy up your space and fill the succulent-shaped hole in your heart.
Promising review: "What fun! Very well made and super cute. We were delighted just unpacking them. Every one is different!" —Alyssa widmark
Get a set of 14 from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in four variety packs).
11. A set of vinyl coasters to give your coffee table a delightfully retro nostalgic touch *and* protect it from the perils of condensation.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely to the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams
Get a set of six from Amazon for $5.99.
12. A retro-style 3-in-1 toaster so adorable that you might take for granted that it is also QUITE MIGHTY, with a two-slot toaster, a mini non-stick griddle, and a capacity to cook six (!!) eggs at a time. Both the toast *and* the machine are popping off.
Promising review: "After three previous toasters my wife finally has found one she loves, yeah!!! We live in a tiny house and this is an awesome little appliance. The hard boiled egg function is by far the simplest and best you will ever find. Very well packaged for shipping and received quickly. Perfect match for our other retro appliances." —Old school
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
13. A plush velvet vintage-inspired ottoman that'll serve not just as a sweet accent to any room, but also give you some ~sneaky storage~ to help declutter and calm your space.
Another bonus? If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can *also* use this as a teensy snack table. I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!).
Promising review: "I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals, and other little miscellaneous things." —Monica N.
Get it from Amazon for $39.98+ (available in three colors).
14. A chic ~aesthetic~ elevated cat bowl for anyone who's ever thought to themselves, "How can I make pet ownership more fashion??" Answer: these gorgeous minimalist bowls, which are also designed to help alleviate your cat's spine and prevent whisker fatigue.
Check out a TikTok of the cat bowl in action.
Bonus — you can flip them so they're either a deep bowl or a shallow one, depending on your needs!
Promising review: "This cat bowl is everything! It’s super cute and I love that it is wide enough not to cause whisker fatigue. It’s really nice that it’s not just raised, but angled for the most comfort for your cat or small dog." —amber quick
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in four colors).