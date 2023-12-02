37 Things For Anyone Who Wants To Upgrade Their Kitchen, But Has Very Little Space

1. A magnetic air fryer cheat sheet so you can finally experiment with juuuuust the right amount of reckless abandon, while knowing everything you stick in there will still come out safe to eat.
Promising review: "Bought an air fryer several months ago which I haven't used a whole lot because it came with only a few recipes but not enough info on other items to cook. The Lotteli cheat sheet gives you cooking times and temperatures for a lot of your common everyday foods in a magnetized easy-to-read, two-sheet combo that fills in where air fryer pamphlet that came with the unit leaves out. I also bought an air fryer cook book but this only comes with specific recipes, whereas the cheat sheet fills in the void for quick basic needs. Very happy with this purchase! 😁" —B. Frank Smith
Get it from Amazon for $7.95+ (available in two colors).
2. A six-outlet wall charger designed specifically for larger kitchen appliances that also comes equipped with two USB fast-charging ports *and* a night-light, so your kitchen setup is as organized as possible.
3. A silicone baking mat for your sheet pan, so on days when you've run out of time to do anything orderly for dinner you can just slap a bunch of veggies and frozen goods down, drizzle them in olive oil and spices, and shove them in the oven. Bonus: these are super easy to clean, so you won't have to deal with a mess!
Promising review: "I use these mats multiple times a day. They make cleanup super easy, which is really important in my hectic life. They wipe off easily with just water." —Tasia Lung
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.29.
4. An oh-so-sneaky hidden spice shelf attachment you can install under your shelf and pull out whenever it's time to get cookin'. We love a cabinet with ~SECRETS~.
Psst — some reviewers also use this for easy access to pill bottles!
Promising review: "I am very happy with this purchase. It couldn't have been any easier to install. I am looking forward to being able to gain more space inside my cabinets once I fully get my spices transferred into these (I bought two)." —SA Thompson
Get it from Amazon for $19.79.
5. A slim magnetic stove shelf that quickly and securely fastens right on the top of your stove so you have easy, immediate access to tools and seasonings and anything you need to get your inner Food Network on while you're listening to podcasts and vibing.
StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
Check out a Tiktok of the StoveShelf in action.
Promising review: "There was no set up...Take it out of the box and place it on the stove. The magnets are very strong keeping the shelf fixed in place. The magnets are raised allowing air flow underneath preventing the shelf from heating up. Sizing was perfect. I love it!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in three sizes and in five finishes).
6. A slim organizer tray for your cutlery to save you so much drawer space that you'll feel like you just opened an extra pocket in the time-space-fork continuum. No more jamming the messy drawer shut and praying it stays that way, y'all!
Here's what BuzzFeeder Chelsea Stuart has to say about it: "I bought this about a year ago and I'm a little embarrassed about how often I think about it. For the first week we owned it, my boyfriend and I both commented daily on what a smart design it is, how much room it freed up in our drawer, and how we wished we knew about it sooner. If you — like me — are at that stage in your late 20s where practical, problem-solving products put a ridiculously wide smile on your face, I'm sure you'll love it."
Promising review: "New way to organize your silverware that has a sleek design. TikTok made me buy this! It’s a perfect design to not have as much clutter in your drawer. Great for ADHD people to see exactly what silverware is in which slot with the tiny pictures indicating a knife a spoon a fork!" —Haley Lutz
Get it from Amazon for $8.84.
7. A compact, reviewer-beloved veggie chopper to make you feel like a golden god in your kitchen — this gadget lets you julienne, chop, spiralize, and slice vegetables in an instant and has a built-in storage container to hold the chopped veggies so you can pour them into a pan or dish without any mess.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (clip the $5 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in three styles).
8. Plus a delightfully efficient Oxo Tot Grape Cutter you can use to make quick work of snacks like tomatoes, berries, and olives without wasting a whole bunch of precious time and counter space. If you think you don't need this now, consider that one parent's review below literally calls it their "holy grail."
Check out a TikTok of the grape cutter in action.
Promising review: "When we went to search Amazon for 'grape cutters,' I was worried that we may have hit rock bottom. We bought this little gadget with low expectations and fully anticipated using it two times before throwing it in our kitchen drawer where it would inevitably sit for a year before we threw it away. Boy were we wrong. It only took one use before we realized that what we thought would be another useless novelty, was actually a parent's HOLY GRAIL of food preparation. No joke, I literally used it the other day to cut THREE grapes for MYSELF, just for the enjoyment. I only take time to write reviews on products that I feel are truly worth my time to endorse, and this little gadget was more than worthy." —Michael
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
9. A magnetic hanging utensil set that includes (*DEEP BREATH*) a slotted spatula, spaghetti server, slotted spoon, solid spoon, and a ladle, all designed to nest into each other to save space and the hassle of looking for them.
Someone gifted me one of these many moons ago, and the utensils have held up for over four years! They're still as perfectly magnetized and functional as they were when they first arrived, and I barely ever notice them even though my counter space is approximately that of a lunch tray (wish I were kidding!!!).
Promising review: "We travel full-time and move every three months so everything has to be compact and packable. These replaced five other kitchen utensils that did not nest in each other. They sit on the counter ready to use. They are sturdy and have been used in nonstick ceramic and cast-iron pans. Very happy with this set." —Justice Talbot
Get a set from Amazon for $31.01 (available in three other color varieties).
10. A handy heat-resistant silicone utensil rest with a built-in drip pad so you can set your spoon or spatula down without ending up with pancake batter all over the counter and floor (sorry @ Fido, who was waiting patiently for a scrap down below).
Bonus — this is also dishwasher-safe!
Promising review: "I bought this on impulse and I am glad I did. It does a great job of holding multiple utensils and keeping them from touching all while not taking up a great deal of space. The lip around the edge works well to keep any drips from getting on my counter and when I am done cooking I just throw it in the dishwasher. My counters are cleaner and less cluttered while cooking (I have limited counter space) and cleanup is a breeze." —A. Jessup
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in 30 colors and two sizes).
11. Or a Crack'em egg cracker and spoon rest reviewers swear by for getting perfectly cracked, shell-free eggs every time. A lot of parents in particular mention how great it is for kids to use when they're baking and cooking as a fam!
Crack'em is a veteran-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in family-friendly kitchen accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the egg cracker in action.
Promising review: "I absolutely cannot believe I'm doing this. I got this because I am ALWAYS having to pick out the shell when I crack an egg, whether for breakfast or my baking. Since buying this, I have cracked dozens of eggs without ANY shells in it. To say I am happy is an understatement. If you don't have one you should rush to get one. We are going to get them for wedding gifts when we know that the couple loves to do their own cooking. Kudos to whoever thought of this. It works perfectly, every time." —Edwin Myers
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in six colors and three-packs).
12. A dishwasher magnet so nobody ever has to do the awkward guessing game of "what is the current status of this plate I want to eat off of" (or worse, nobody accidentally puts a bunch of dirty dishes away 😬).
Promising review: "I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." —D. Washington
Get it from Amazon for $6.79+ (available in three styles).