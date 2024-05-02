42 Products That Work So Fast You’ll Feel Downright Magical

1. Catrice "Instant Awake" Under Eye Brightener, which became the internet's holy grail for concealing and brightening dark circles under your eyes so fast that everyone's old concealers are doing double takes. This lightweight, color-adapting formula is designed for truly ~invisible~ coverage that makes a drastic difference.
The color adaptive formula is designed so one of two shades will work on any skin tone.
Promising review: "Took years off my eyes! This product is so reasonably priced. I came across a TikTok promoting this and decided to take a chance since the price was super reasonable. My eyes looked brighter in a good way, and the concealer worked so well that I felt I looked younger. I got compliments from friends asking what I did differently with my makeup. I recommend it." —Monica T.
Get it from Amazon for $6 (available in two shades).
2. A fast-acting, refillable plug-in fly trap for flies, fruit flies, moths, and gnats that works up to 400 feet by using a light to lure them. The best part?? The "trap" part is on the back, so you don't have to behold a little bug graveyard in your kitchen when you flick on the lights in the morning.
Check out a TikTok of the plug-in fly trap in action.
Promising review: "I can’t say enough wonderful things about these handy little bug catchers! They are simple to use, cheap to refill, and catch a ton of small bugs and flies. I have eight of them now, all around my house! It’s a little gross how many tiny flying insects are around…but it makes me feel a lot better now that I have these!" —Chris H.
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $23.73.
3. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which tackles so many darn things that it'll be the BFF of every room in your house. Need to paint over a stain on the wall? Get it off with The Pink Stuff. Think you need to replace that caked-over grimy pan? Put The Pink Stuff to the test. About to hire cleaners to tackle whatever the heck is going on in your tub? 1-800-The-Pink-Stuff, baby!!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand-new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
4. An electric wine opener, because TBH, nobody has time to lament a cork getting stuck in their bottle and google a bunch of hacks to fix it anymore. This rechargeable BB will safely pop it open in six seconds without any of the hassle.
Promising review: "I bought this because my daughter told me she has had one for four years, and it still works great. They enjoy wine and use it. It is so comfortable to use; I have shoulder problems, so that is important. I've used it for about a month now, which is longer than the $$$ one from Williams-Sonoma, which died an ugly death. And it doesn't twist forcibly and hurt my shoulder like others I've had. So I am very impressed. The accompanying foil cutter is the best I've ever had, by the way!" —Midge
Get it from Amazon for $29.70.
5. A set of delightfully ~~tingly~~ self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose recent step count is "too many." Nothing like a lil' self-care on those aching feet to lift your spirits!
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $14.37.
6. A vacuum-free space-saving compression bag so easy to use that all you have to do is stick your clothes inside, zip up the bag, roll the bag, and watch all the excess air get squished out of them until your clothes magically shrink. Yes, maybe it's only a weekend trip, but some of us need OPTIONS!!
HELLO, I AM OBSESSED WITH THESE. Despite all the rave reviews I was definitely skeptical of space-saving bags that didn't require a vacuum, and even as they were actively squishing my clothes into oblivion I still couldn't quite believe it. I had easily two suitcases worth of clothes I wanted to pack for a three-week trip to London, and I managed to neatly pack the entirety of my wardrobe in one roller carry-on bag. Truly all I had to do was put my clothes in the bag, push them to the bottom, and then sit on it to get the air out before sealing it up. I had tons of extra bags and make a habit of taking them with me in case other people joining me on trips need them to be able to pack souvenirs on the way home. I'm never taking a long trip without these again — these are worth every damn penny.
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $15.88.
7. A TikTok-famous natural lip plumper set infused with vitamin E and collagen to give you 24-hour fullness in your lips — the lip-tingling ginger essence tube is meant to plump lips for daywear, and the mint extract tube is meant to help hydrate and soften lips at night.
Promising review: "I discovered this product from TikTok, and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper, and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes, but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler! I'm obsessed!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
8. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you can plop into your sink, run a little water on, and let its blue magic fizz its way up to the top while clearing out all the gunk from your culinary adventures in one go.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
9. A delightful little tool called the "Bug Bite Thing" — it suctions on all kinds of bug bites to reduce swelling, itchiness, and redness.
Bug Bite Thing is a family-owned small business established in 2017 that specializes in bug bite relief products.
This works on mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, sea lice, and more (although TBH, if this list of bugs gets any longer I may just stay indoors forever!!).
Promising review: "I cannot stress to you enough how much better this simple little tool has made my quality of life during summer in Ohio. It rains a lot. There are a lot of mosquitoes. I have horrific allergic reactions to mosquito bites. We're talking bumps swelling to the width of softballs within minutes of the bite. This tool doesn't make those bumps go away, but it stops the itch IMMEDIATELY. I was a huge skeptic; how could a little suction cure this agonizingly itchy allergic reaction? I'll be honest. I still really don't know how it does, but it provides instant relief that no pill, cream, or injection ever has ever achieved for me." —Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
10. A hands-free portable phone charger that sticks right onto your phone plug and chills there so easily that you might forget it's there in the first place. This mini charger is designed to give you one full iPhone battery per charge, making it a lifesaver for busy humans, particularly ones who love traveling.
Promising review: "I used these several times for the past year, traveling for business and leisure. It is always a challenge to find an outlet at the airport since some airports do not offer a charging station. Using those types can also be a security risk. That's why I love using these portable chargers. They are lightweight and fit in my travel handbag/or small backpack pocket. The portable chargers take about 30–35 minutes to fully charge if dead. Once charged, they charge fast and hold a charge for many hours." —J
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in eight colors and in two-packs).