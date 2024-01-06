44 Products That Are Smarter Versions Of Things You Probably Already Own

1. A weekly pill organizer designed with push-through silicone lids to easily organize your pills at the beginning of the week, meaning you don't have to spend a bunch of time rooting through pill boxes and trying to remember the timing of them each morning.
Sagely is a family-owned small business founded by husband-and-wife team Ellie Glazer and Ivor Miskulin, who spent three years designing the ideal, stress-free pill storage solution. The silicone lids are super secure, but also designed for gentle and easy opening and closing to account for users with dexterity issues.
Promising review: "Love this thing!!! I'm only 30 and didn't want an old lady pill box... and this one was modern and cool. The little slots to push in pills is fantastic and the containers are very large. It keeps my huge vitamin pills on either side and could fit over 10 large ones if needed. Love this thing. Worth the price and looks like it'll last forever. I do wish the magnets were stronger. They just keep them in place but will slide off if bumped. I assume this is helpful for people with arthritis. It's an easy fix. I take down one days worth of pills, set it on my counter and now I'm not too lazy to take my pills!" —Chicken McNugget
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
2. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I use these and I love them! I used to use an electric one, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these. Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
3. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger you'll honestly be mad you didn't know about before now?? It folds out from a small square into a rectangular charging pad with a spot for your iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch to charge all at the same time. A lot of travelers swear by it because it saves soooo much space in their luggage.
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in six colors).
4. A self-cleaning broom and dust pan set designed with pet owners in mind — the bristle cleaner installed in the dust pan makes it *super* easy to dislodge pet hair into the dust pan so you're not sweeping the floor with it all jammed up in there.
Promising review: "Excellent, sturdy broom which sweeps nicely. The unit stays standing up without a lot of effort; it just has to be balanced properly. I like the little thingies on the dustpan that clean off the broom. Also, when sweeping into it, you don't have to hold the dustpan, plus it is easy to empty because dustpan doesn't flop around. I feel somewhat silly saying it, but it is a pleasure to sweep. I'm going to buy a few as gifts to some friends because I like it so much." —DonnaMarie13
Get it from Amazon for $19.19+ (available in three colors).
5. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can quite literally "set and forget" to maintain its cleanliness over time — once you apply it after a shower, you just have to wait 8–12 hours and it'll quietly tackle the soap scum, grime, oils, mold, and mildew stains without any elbow grease from you.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and decided to try it out for myself. The name doesn’t lie — spray it on, shut the bathroom door, and in a few hours, the shower is 100 times cleaner. Usually I’ll let it sit overnight, and by morning, the visible grime on the shower is gone, include soap scum. I’ll usually let the shower water rinse the residue out, and then will take a bucket just to get everything off the shower walls. It is a bit slick if you try to get in the shower without rinsing the residue, but otherwise it’s a worthy cleaning staple in my house." —Tara D.
Get it from Amazon for $19.98.
6. A set of ingenious double shower curtain hooks to make putting on the shower curtain and the liner so! darn! easy!! that you'll never go back to those silly rings that pop off annoy the heck out of you again.
Promising review: "I hate changing out the liner on my shower because it meant I had to remove the curtain too. Not any more! I saw this set of hooks in a TikTok review. Now I can swap out the liner with ease. The hooks also slide on the curtain rod very easily, no tugging." —Christina
Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $6.99 (available in 10 colors).
7. A delightfully practical Stojo collapsible travel cup (with a straw!) you can use to drink coffee or water on the go — reviewers love that it collapses to a teensy, easy-to-store size, and that you can easily reheat it in the microwave, unlike other travel mugs.
Check out a TikTok of the Stojo collapsible cup in action.
Stojo is a small business that specializes in dishwasher-, microwave-safe storage and travel products with the goal of eliminating single-use plastics.
Promising review: "I take my lunch to work and during mid day I like to use the Keurig to brew a cup of coffee. The 12-ounce Stojo cup I purchased is very practical. It is thick and durable. The plastic collar enables you to hold the cup without squeezing it or burning your hands on the hot walls of the cup. It seals well so you don't have to worry about leaking your drink on your shirt. It even has some reasonable thermal properties. There is enough volume in the cup to allow for the 12-ounce brew plus ample creamer. It's not a stainless vacuum cup, but it does hold its temperature better than your typical gas station or coffee shop cup. Plus you have the advantage of being able to reheat your drink in the microwave which you can't do with a stainless cup." —ViciousCycle
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in six sizes and 24 colors).
8. A set of Wonder Hangers designed to take advantage of all that unused vertical space in your closet and save up to three times the storage space. Even better — these come fully assembled, so no extra work on your end! Oops, on my way to buy more cute tops I don't need now that there's room for them 👀 .
Check out a TikTok of the Wonder Hangers in action.
Promising review: "These are so clever and versatile! I live in an old house with tiny closets so I have to get creative. These are great because they can be used hanging horizontally or vertically. I also found they work great for hanging camisoles and tank tops. I can see what I have and take just the one I need!" —Therese Van Heuveln
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $15.99 (available in three colors and four pack sizes).
9. A rechargeable magnetic phone charger/hand warmer set — like, honestly I'm a little in love with how clever and CUTE this is? The two pieces magnetize together to warm your hands or separate to put one in each pocket, and you can *also* use those same two pieces to charge two phones at once. Basically a must-have for anyone going on couple adventures.
Check out a TikTok of the hand warmer/phone charger in action.
It has four warmth settings, so you can pick one that's perfect for the conditions, too!
I have been using these for two winters now, and once it hits November, I simply never leave the house without them. They heat up instantly, and unlike bulkier hand warmers, slide easily and subtly into any of my jacket pockets. They fit neatly in the palm of my hand, and the warmth radiates and genuinely makes a difference in regulating my entire body (I am a big, BIG baby about the cold). The heat settings are super easy to change, they recharge efficiently within an hour, and I always feel like a handy little wizard when I can pull them out in a pinch if a friend's phone is dying and they need some extra charge to keep it alive. I cannot recommend this enough!
Get it from Amazon for $27.98+ (available in 12 colors).
10. A slim organizer tray for your cutlery to save you so much drawer space that you'll feel like you just opened an extra pocket in the time-space-fork continuum. No more jamming the messy drawer shut and praying it stays that way, y'all!
Here's what BuzzFeeder Chelsea Stuart has to say about it: "I'm a little embarrassed about how often I think about it. For the first week we owned it, my boyfriend and I both commented daily on what a smart design it is, how much room it freed up in our drawer, and how we wished we knew about it sooner. If you — like me — are at that stage in your late 20s where practical, problem-solving products put a ridiculously wide smile on your face, I'm sure you'll love it."
Promising review: "New way to organize your silverware that has a sleek design. TikTok made me buy this! It’s a perfect design to not have as much clutter in your drawer. Great for ADHD people to see exactly what silverware is in which slot with the tiny pictures indicating a knife a spoon a fork!" —Haley Lutz
Get it from Amazon for $11.98.
11. A set of reviewer-beloved "Loops," a meticulously designed ear plug that effectively blocks out distracting, irritating, or overwhelming noise without completely blocking out the world around you. Not only do sleepers swear by them, but they are so subtle and comfy in your ears that people wear them to focus in the office or to block out overwhelming noise at events.
Each set comes with a carrying case and several sizes of silicone tips to get your perfect fit!
I recently used these at Taylor Swift's Eras tour, and could not swear by them more. I had what I fondly describe as the literal worst seats in the stadium (behind the stage in the 300s, help, lol) and not only did these block the WALLS of noise from my beloved fellow Swifties, it funneled Taylor's audio so I could hear the music more clearly. The few times I pulled them out I couldn't hear her as well, and the noise was quite overwhelming. It made the concert a calmer, more enjoyable experience.
Promising review: "Got these to use at night while sleeping, and I would definitely recommend and rebuy. The noise cancellation is just enough where I can sleep comfortably. My concern before buying was that they would block out too much noise, and for safety reasons, I wanted to still be able to hear any alarms or alarming noises. That doesn’t seem to be the case. I can still hear the important stuff, but am able to sleep because the snoring that I usually hear is majorly cut back." —PB Mom
Check out the Loop Store on Amazon for more options based on your sound blocking needs!
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in eight colors).
12. A flexible power strip complete with three outlets, two USB ports, and a five-foot extension cable designed so you can fit it into weird nooks and crannies around or under your desk, so you can have the perfect set up for your home *and* office spaces.
iJoy is a small business that specializes in headphones and tech accessories.
Promising review: "I rarely write a review (this is the second in the past few years). One of the best purchases in a long time. Nice design and very practical. It solves all of my problems as it can go any direction. It's worth every penny. I turned around and bought two more. I am about to buy my fourth one. Love this!" —Pond P.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in four colors).