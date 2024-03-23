If You Always Put Off Taking Care Of Yourself, Check Out These 35 Products To Help Relax

1. A set of delightfully ~~tingly~~ self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose recent step count is "too many." Nothing like a lil' self-care on those aching feet to lift your spirits!
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $11.97.
2. A "Through The Seasons" Reverse Coloring Book, which is a newer edition of the original Reverse Coloring Book that took the internet by storm — reviewers swear by this easy, calming artistic outlet to help ease their anxiety, relieve stress, and unleash their inner creativity without taking up too much brainpower.
For those new to the concept — Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines to create images within the colors. Sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical.
Promising review: "Kendra Norton’s beautiful art books, Reverse Coloring books, have changed my world! My whole life I thought I was not creative and therefore had zero artistic ability. Now this has become my favorite form of artistic expression. I turn on music and/or an audiobook and allow myself to go for an adventure outside of my mind, beyond my mind, if you will. This has become my favorite way to process through difficult emotions and experiences I’m working through." —K. DeWitt
Get it from Amazon for $13.46.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $9.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
3. An affordable cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a scent reminiscent of Le Labo's Santal 33, and a throw so satisfying that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "This is such a great candle that fills the room quickly with a really nice strong smell that is soothing and relaxing. I was looking for a less expensive Le Labo Santal 33 scent candle and this one is very very close! It's a bit stronger, but I love it! The shipment arrived fast, and I just love how fast it fills up the room without being lit for so long!" —Cristina Bertolotto
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in three sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).
4. A pair of wireless sleep headphones to play white noise or the music of your choice in a comfy headband, so you can enjoy the calm of it all night long (and block out the unrepentant snoring of certain people and/or pets).
Promising review: "These are great! I've struggled with insomnia for the past couple of years. I wish I'd found these sooner. They are extremely comfortable. When I fall asleep, I rarely sleep for more than an hour straight. These allow me to comfortably play a podcast or meditation to get myself back to sleep. I'm only two nights in on using these and I know I don't want to be without them. Battery life is great. I probably played them for a total of five hours during the night and woke up them still having 70% battery remaining. I probably won't use these for workout because I don't have to wash them all the time, but for insomnia or anyone who just likes to fall asleep listening to something, these are amazing." —Jesse Brown
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 19 colors).
5. Or a pair of delightfully relaxing noise-cancelling on-ear headphones for anyone whose dreams of owning AirPods Max do not align with the reality of their bank account — this ultra-lightweight, chic alternative has the same noise-cancelling features as the Apple version, lasts for up to five hours on a single charge, and can get a three-hour charge in ten minutes. In other words: if you are a busy, cheap little chaos gremlin but you still want the best in tech, these headphones have your name on 'em.
Note that the the noise-canceling is 95% — ideal for keeping ears out for traffic and kid noises, if need be, but not 100% like the Apple version.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Maitland Quitmeyer has to say about these headphones: "I actually just bought these after featuring them for the first time — I've been considering buying AirPods Max, but I am very particular about how headphones fit — and am sensitive to my ears overheating after wearing certain on-ear headphones for too long. So instead of (or before) committing to the $500 version, I thought trying these for a test run would be good. Turns out, I love them so far! They're super comfortable and do *not* make my ears overheat. The sound quality to my non-expert ears is excellent too! And the noise-canceling is right for me — it blocked out annoying street noise so I could be fully immersed in my tunes."
Promising review: "These headphones are surprisingly awesome. I was rather impressed with the quality, considering the price. They are easy to pair, came charged, and are super cute. People have actually asked me if they were the AirPods Max I also really like how you can pause/skip & adjust the volume on the headphones (which many headphones lack). Noise canceling is pretty good. I can’t hear very much when I play music. When there’s no music, they still cancel a lot, but not everything, like most headphones. I do wish they could get a little louder, but they still have great sound quality. 4.5/5" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $66.99+ (available in silver and black).
6. No Worries: A Guided Journal, a popular self-guided journal designed to help with managing anxiety, stress, and the general "adkfjgaldkjfgalkj" in your brain. Each day has a similar set of prompts for 12 undated weeks to help you reflect on your thought patterns and sources of anxiety, and gradually find self-care practices and management strategies that suit you best.
Promising review: "I’ve never been a journal or diary person, but needed an outlet for my anxiety and stress. Each day has the same two-page spread that prompts you to think about your day, how you felt, and why you felt that way. There isn’t really any inspiration or advice, just open lines for your thoughts without it being an intimidating blank page. This journal has already helped me see patterns in my thoughts/emotions and I feel better overall. I would recommend this journal to anyone." —Kari Madsen
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
7. Eos' Shea Butter Vanilla Cashmere body lotion, which TikTok is going *feral* over both because the lightweight, long-lasting moisture, and the soothing, delicious smell that reviewers compare to more expensive brands like Philosophy and Bath & Body Works.
Promising review: "Heaven sent for your skin; heavenly scent to enjoy. This feels absolutely amazing going on. Gets absorbed quickly, for a lotion rich with oil. Doesn't leave a greasy feeling, as long as you give it a minute or two to fully absorb. The scent is, for me anyway, like aromatherapy. It smells like an iced sugar cookie, and is a great base layer for fragrance. Very relaxing." —Dragonheart Jo
Get it from Amazon for $8.37.
8. A NeeDoh Nice Cube, an *elite* sensory fidget toy for anyone who wants to add more calm into their life, but with a dose of whimsy. This goo-filled, delightfully colorful fidget has a satisfying squish and weight to it, and reviewers love that it doesn't have the kind of stickiness that picks up debris and makes it hard to clean.
Promising review: "High quality and very durable! This cube is fantastic for any age and any need. The cube provides slight resistance when compressed, which is both stress-relieving and satisfying!!! Once squeezed, it quickly returns to its natural shape. A great choice!" —Joe stevenson
Get it from Amazon for $12.60 (the color is either blue, pink, or purple and gets selected for you at random!).
9. A ridiculously soft oversize hoodie reviewers compare to $$ brands like Skims, Aritzia, and Abercrombie. You know how on TikTok sometimes people say "this hoodie hoodies" like it's a noun and a verb? Enter this cult-favorite, reviewer-beloved hoodie, which does, in fact, hoodie.
Promising review: "I’m obsessed with this hoodie. I’ve been looking for a warm, soft hoodie with a big hood for a long time. This quality is excellent and feels more expensive. It is an oversized fit. I usually wear an XL top and sometimes L. The large fit perfectly! I want one in every color now." —LindsayW
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XL and 26 colors).
10. A heated eye massager with so many bells and whistles, it's worth the investment and *then* some — not only does it come with five different massage modes and a 15-minute timer, but it has Bluetooth music so you can vibe with your eyes *and* your ears. Reviewers swear by this to help combat eye strain, headaches, puffy under-eye circles, and dry eyes, and insomnia.
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $55.99 (available in three colors).
11. Plus a pair of horizontal glasses to let you read while lying down, because being unable to read without starfishing on your bed feels like a scam. Now you can out-scam it.
Promising review: "I saw these on a couple of TikTok videos and immediately bought them. They are literally the best thing I’ve ever bought. I was scared they wouldn't fit over my glasses but they do just fine. I use them to read, watch TV, and scroll through my social media all while lying down. Such a great buy!" —Kivy
Get them from Amazon for $10.98.