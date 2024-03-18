32 Products That Will Make Your Space Feel Like It’s Steeped In Magic

1. A lovely Secret Garden–inspired book vase for a subtle, dainty way to tell your guests, "Yes, I will be extremely unavailable when the next season of Bridgeton drops." The *decor's kiss* perfect amount of whimsy meets practicality.
Promising review: "I love this book vase. I added some silk flowers and it looks great. The size is just right on my dresser." —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in five styles).
2. A collapsible Magic Mushroom funnel so you can feel like an enchanted forest nymph while you funnel your coffee, wine, baking ingredients, or mystical potions.
Check out a TikTok of the magic mushroom funnel in action.
Promising review: "I am obsessed with this funnel!!! I juice a lot of citrus and juices for cocktails, and this little guy is the perfect size for bottling. It’s beyond cute and really great quality. I’m always hesitant about buying silicone items, as I don’t want them to be too thin. This is perfect! Sturdy and cute! Can’t get better than that! The perfect addition to any cottagecore kitchen!" —Abbey Klem
Get it from Amazon for $17.95.
3. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little hobbit heart could use an extra dose of cozy in their room. Reviewers swear by this lil bub for navigating their rooms at night!
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
4. A fairy door garden kit you can install at the base of your very favorite tree in your backyard to let all neighboring fairies know they are always welcome in your space. ✨ (Don't worry about the fairies getting lost — these also glow in the dark!)
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim. We lost a big tree to a storm last summer and were looking to do something interesting with the stump. It's mossy and covered in fungi. It was the perfect base for the start of my new Fairy Garden. Easy to install and fun to 'landscape' and decorate. Looking forward to expanding the bed with fairy-friendly plants." —C. Meyers
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
5. Plus, a set of glow-in-the-dark "tree elves" so the next time you take an enchanted midnight stroll through your front walkway to get home at night, you'll have a whole host of magical critters to welcome you back.
Promising review: "I have actually bought a couple of packs of these. I think they’re so cute and fit so well in a little plant or around the house. Sometimes, I like to let my friends pick out some little guys as members of their families. Plus, did I mention how cute they are? And they glow in the dark very well." —Jen
Get a set of 20 from Amazon for $11.95 (available in green or green and blue as well as a set of 10).
6. A light up rain cloud essential oil diffuser that looks like it was pulled out of your dizziest daydreams. Reviewers especially love how soothing the color changes and sounds of the water flow are. (And that both are fully adjustable!)
Check out a TikTok of the rain cloud diffuser in action.
Promising review: "Love it! It’s so super cute! We call it our shroomcloud. It's peaceful and the mood changing colors are the best! I love hearing the subtle sound of water. Ahhh, zen! Works great as a diffuser with a few drops of your favorite essential oils, too." —Krissy
Get it from Amazon for $44.90.
7. A levitating planter you can use to extremely mess with your friends when they come over. "What do you mean it's spinning?" you ask, feigning concern. "Looks like a normal planter to me??"
Promising review: "Awesome little thing. Guests are immediately interested in it. If they are intoxicated, they are afraid that sorcery may be involved. I'm not sure how to convince them otherwise." —Nick Ebeling
Get it from Amazon for $65.99+ (available in two finishes).
8. A set of color-changing rainbow glasses to make you feel like you're casting a spell every time you pour your iced coffee. (Bippity boppity CAFFEINE-ITY BOO!!)
Two Cherish Co. is a Florida-based Etsy shop established in 2022 that specializes in comfy apparel and cute drinkware.
Promising review: "Owner was super helpful and timely. Absolutely love the glass." —Nicole
Get it from Two Cherish Co. on Etsy for $18.50+ (available in two styles and two sizes).
9. A quartz geode from a reviewer-beloved family-owned business to add a touch of mystical glam to the ambiance of any room — reviewers especially love this crystal because of its association with healing properties, clarity, and honing a sense of purpose.
Kalifano is a family-owned and operated small business established in 1912 that specializes in crystals, fossils, and plant decor.
Promising review: "Presentation is everything to me. I love the box this crystal came in and the card explaining what type it is. Opened the box and immediately brought it over to display (after smoke cleansing). The colors are so pretty and shimmer in the sunlight. Definitely recommend this product and seller. I’ll be purchasing again." —QueenJ
Get it from Amazon for $18.77.
10. And a National Geographic geodes science kit so you can discover the ~magic~ of crystals for yourself before displaying them in your home — this kit lets you break them open alongside a field guide with info on geodes, volcanoes, and gemstones. Next stop, a cameo in an Indiana Jones movie!
Each kit includes four natural crystal-filled geodes, one pair of safety goggles, one display stand, and one learning guide.
Promising review: "My daughter is 10 and this kept her busy for HOURS! She had so much fun and was excited every time she got a glimpse of what might be inside. A couple of them were pretty cool, while the rest were just white. She didn't care, she loves them all. She was so proud to gift them to her grandparents." —Michelle
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four sizes).
11. A suspended "floating" wine bottle holder because the only thing more magical than wine and cheese night is the delightful witchcraft of watching your bottle suspend itself in mid-air.
Promising review: "I was actually curious if this was actually going to work and if it would look cheap, but it's well made, sturdy, and looks pretty cool. You can use other liquor bottles. Don't be fooled by the empty bottle and lack of weight. I tried full bottles of unopened wine, and it's held up really well. For the price point, you can't beat it, and you will definitely get lots of compliments!" —KGP
Get it from Amazon for $11.90+ (available in six styles).
12. A set of "spillproof" iridescent diamond wineglasses so you can have two kinds of magic in one — the magic of the beautiful reflective rainbow surfaces of these glasses and the magic of somehow finding a cup that has outsmarted your clumsy self.
Promising review: "These were even more gorgeous in person! This picture doesn’t do them justice! I highly recommend." —Kaylee Crosby
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.99 (available in two styles and various sets).