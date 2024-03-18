Skip To Content
    32 Products That Will Make Your Space Feel Like It’s Steeped In Magic

    Just a collection of magical mushroom funnels, stunning crystal suncatchers, and color-changing glasses to make everyone suspect you are, in fact, a fairy.

    Emma Lord
    by Emma Lord

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A lovely Secret Garden–inspired book vase for a subtle, dainty way to tell your guests, "Yes, I will be extremely unavailable when the next season of Bridgeton drops." The *decor's kiss* perfect amount of whimsy meets practicality. 

    Floral patterned book-shaped vase with
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this book vase. I added some silk flowers and it looks great. The size is just right on my dresser." —Rachel

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in five styles). 

    2. A collapsible Magic Mushroom funnel so you can feel like an enchanted forest nymph while you funnel your coffee, wine, baking ingredients, or mystical potions. 

    gif of someone flipping the mushroom funnel inside out and using it to pour oil into a bottle
    the mushroom funnel next to a bottle, which has an inverted mushroom funnel in its opening
    Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the magic mushroom funnel in action. 

    Promising review: "I am obsessed with this funnel!!! I juice a lot of citrus and juices for cocktails, and this little guy is the perfect size for bottling. It’s beyond cute and really great quality. I’m always hesitant about buying silicone items, as I don’t want them to be too thin. This is perfect! Sturdy and cute! Can’t get better than that! The perfect addition to any cottagecore kitchen!" —Abbey Klem

    Get it from Amazon for $17.95.

    3. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little hobbit heart could use an extra dose of cozy in their room. Reviewers swear by this lil bub for navigating their rooms at night!

    buzzfeed editor holding white plug with pastel mushrooms and leaves blooming out of it
    the LED color shifting mushrooms in the dark
    Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed

    Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light in action. 

    Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99

    4. A fairy door garden kit you can install at the base of your very favorite tree in your backyard to let all neighboring fairies know they are always welcome in your space. ✨ (Don't worry about the fairies getting lost — these also glow in the dark!) 

    Fairy door and windows set into a tree base surrounded by autumn leaves
    Fairy-tale style miniature door and windows set into a garden wall
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this on a whim. We lost a big tree to a storm last summer and were looking to do something interesting with the stump. It's mossy and covered in fungi. It was the perfect base for the start of my new Fairy Garden. Easy to install and fun to 'landscape' and decorate. Looking forward to expanding the bed with fairy-friendly plants." —C. Meyers

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99

    5. Plus, a set of glow-in-the-dark "tree elves" so the next time you take an enchanted midnight stroll through your front walkway to get home at night, you'll have a whole host of magical critters to welcome you back. 

    Small white figurine nestled in a potted plant
    Small transparent figurines on a surface with mossy decorations
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have actually bought a couple of packs of these. I think they’re so cute and fit so well in a little plant or around the house. Sometimes, I like to let my friends pick out some little guys as members of their families.  Plus, did I mention how cute they are? And they glow in the dark very well." —Jen

    Get a set of 20 from Amazon for $11.95 (available in green or green and blue as well as a set of 10). 

    6. A light up rain cloud essential oil diffuser that looks like it was pulled out of your dizziest daydreams. Reviewers especially love how soothing the color changes and sounds of the water flow are. (And that both are fully adjustable!)

    a gif of the raining cloud essential oil diffuser on and glowing red
    the cloud lit up white perched on an end table
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the rain cloud diffuser in action.

    Promising review: "Love it! It’s so super cute! We call it our shroomcloud. It's peaceful and the mood changing colors are the best! I love hearing the subtle sound of water. Ahhh, zen! Works great as a diffuser with a few drops of your favorite essential oils, too." —Krissy 

    Get it from Amazon for $44.90.

    7. A levitating planter you can use to extremely mess with your friends when they come over. "What do you mean it's spinning?" you ask, feigning concern. "Looks like a normal planter to me??" 

    A geometric white planter filled with a grassy plant that's levitating over a dark-colored wooden base
    a gif of a planter filled with white blossoms levitating over a light-colored wood base
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Awesome little thing. Guests are immediately interested in it. If they are intoxicated, they are afraid that sorcery may be involved. I'm not sure how to convince them otherwise." —Nick Ebeling

    Get it from Amazon for $65.99+ (available in two finishes).

    8. A set of color-changing rainbow glasses to make you feel like you're casting a spell every time you pour your iced coffee. (Bippity boppity CAFFEINE-ITY BOO!!) 

    Water pouring into a clear glass and changing color to show rainbow patterned designs on the side of the glass
    Two decorated glass mason jars with a rainbow print and a rainbow heart print
    Two Cherish Co/Etsy

    Two Cherish Co. is a Florida-based Etsy shop established in 2022 that specializes in comfy apparel and cute drinkware.

    Promising review: "Owner was super helpful and timely. Absolutely love the glass." —Nicole

    Get it from Two Cherish Co. on Etsy for $18.50+ (available in two styles and two sizes). 

    9. A quartz geode from a reviewer-beloved family-owned business to add a touch of mystical glam to the ambiance of any room — reviewers especially love this crystal because of its association with healing properties, clarity, and honing a sense of purpose. 

    A geode with crystalline interior on a windowsill
    www.amazon.com

    Kalifano is a family-owned and operated small business established in 1912 that specializes in crystals, fossils, and plant decor. 

    Promising review: "Presentation is everything to me. I love the box this crystal came in and the card explaining what type it is. Opened the box and immediately brought it over to display (after smoke cleansing). The colors are so pretty and shimmer in the sunlight. Definitely recommend this product and seller. I’ll be purchasing again." —QueenJ

    Get it from Amazon for $18.77

    10. And a National Geographic geodes science kit so you can discover the ~magic~ of crystals for yourself before displaying them in your home — this kit lets you break them open alongside a field guide with info on geodes, volcanoes, and gemstones. Next stop, a cameo in an Indiana Jones movie! 

    reviewer's opened geodes
    gif of person using a hammer to break open a geode
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Each kit includes four natural crystal-filled geodes, one pair of safety goggles, one display stand, and one learning guide.

    Promising review: "My daughter is 10 and this kept her busy for HOURS! She had so much fun and was excited every time she got a glimpse of what might be inside. A couple of them were pretty cool, while the rest were just white. She didn't care, she loves them all. She was so proud to gift them to her grandparents." —Michelle

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four sizes).

    11. A suspended "floating" wine bottle holder because the only thing more magical than wine and cheese night is the delightful witchcraft of watching your bottle suspend itself in mid-air. 

    A bottle of vodka elevated by a
    A wine bottle is suspended by a
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was actually curious if this was actually going to work and if it would look cheap, but it's well made, sturdy, and looks pretty cool. You can use other liquor bottles. Don't be fooled by the empty bottle and lack of weight. I tried full bottles of unopened wine, and it's held up really well. For the price point, you can't beat it, and you will definitely get lots of compliments!" —KGP

    Get it from Amazon for $11.90+ (available in six styles). 

    12. A set of "spillproof" iridescent diamond wineglasses so you can have two kinds of magic in one — the magic of the beautiful reflective rainbow surfaces of these glasses and the magic of somehow finding a cup that has outsmarted your clumsy self. 

    Hand holding a clear, iridescent whiskey glass, suitable for elegant table settings
    A tilted iridescent glass cup on a textured surface near a plate with lemons and coffee beans
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These were even more gorgeous in person! This picture doesn’t do them justice! I highly recommend." —Kaylee Crosby 

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.99 (available in two styles and various sets). 