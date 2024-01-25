47 Products For Anyone In Their Loud, Happy, Colorful Era

1. A color-coded Cuisinart knife set so not only will you have the perfect blade for each task like a true profesh, but you'll be able to avoid cross-contamination without having to pause and wipe everything down every time you transition to a new food 🌈.
It includes a chef's knife, paring knife, bread knife, slicing knife, utility knife, and santoku knife. Psst — the knives don't come with this a holder, but you can snag an easy-to-install magnetic bar for knives on Amazon if you want to display them like this reviewer did!
Promising review: "This is my best buy of the month, and best knife buy of the year. Yeah, I've had sharper, better-quality knives in the past, but for hundreds of dollars more. For basic kitchen use, this is the set to buy. I like that they're colorful, because I've already been able to familiarize myself with which knife is which color and what I need to use them for. The blade cases they come with are extremely handy. I like that I don't have to use a knife block. These fit nicely in my drawer. At this price, they are worth every penny. I wouldn't have a problem spending $40–$50 for these knives." —GWP
Get a set of six knives with covers from Amazon for $14.99.
2. The Reverse Coloring Book, a cult-favorite for anyone whose coloring book nights need a delightful shake up. Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines — sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical. Reviewers love the "mindlessness" of it allowing them to get into a stress-free flow.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $9.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
3. A buildable Electric Glow Stick lipstick with a sheer, subtle glitter and a unique rosy tint formulated with ~pH technology~ so it will adapt to your own personalized shade. Bonus: reviewers *love* this as a subtle, rosy blush — a cheaper alternative to expensive pH adaptive versions!
Check out a TikTok of the Electric Glow lipstick in action.
Promising review: "Beautiful color lipstick that looks great with my skin tone. Not too bright but a rosy color that I love." —Faloli
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
4. A set of eye-popping fine point pens designed for planners and journals, so you can — gasp — color code all your to-do lists, fun plans with friends, and scrapbook pages.
Perhaps most importantly for anyone out there planning to go full Leslie Knope on these is that they're designed not to bleed through thin pages!
Promising review: "I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!" —Marcia
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $8.99.
5. A bag of freeze-dried Sour Skittles for anyone who wants to embark on their newest candy obsession — these "cosmic crunchies" are unlike any other earthly candy you've tried before, giving a lighter, crunchier texture to Skittles without compromising on their delectable sour taste.
Space Age Snacks is a small business that specializes in small batch freeze-dried candy.
Promising review: "Honestly, I didn't know what to expect going in, but I was pleasantly surprised. Skittles normally taste alrighy, but having them freeze dried really made the flavors POP, and genuinely I feel like they had more flavor than normal Skittles. (Then again, that might just be my head playing it up knowing it's a first, who knows, who cares.) Very delicious." —John Blake
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (and check out the rest of their freeze-dried candy for more options).
6. A flower-shaped pill organizer so cute that taking your medication will suddenly feel like the most ~~aesthetic~~ main character part of your routine. These feature a surprisingly large capacity, and the days are detachable so you can take pills on go!
Promising review: "Travel with ease!! Before this product, I would take all my supplement bottles with me in my purse which took up an unnecessary amount of room. Now with this product I can travel easily with all my daily supplements. Takes up minimal space in my purse and actually encourages me to take my daily supplements. Not to mention I love the color and style. Can fit up to 9 of my largest size capsules." —Kaci Allen
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in four styles).
7. A pair of colorful leggings you'll be tempted to get in every shade once you experience the same 😍 of the tens of thousands of reviewers who swear by them — these slightly brushed, supportive leggings come with side pockets and a V-shaped seam in the back for unique dimension.
Promising review: "These leggings are AMAZING! Not only are they soft, comfortable, and squatproof, but they look so good on! I have a hard time finding leggings that are big enough around the thighs/butt area but fitting enough around the waistline. I can’t believe the price and the fact that my new favorite leggings are from Amazon." —MLK
Get them from Amazon for $25+ (available in women's sizes XS–XL and 33 colors).
8. A set of Globbles, which are about to be your new favorite stress-relieving fidget toy. These colorful balls are squishy, stretchy, and stick to pretty much any flat surface you throw them at *without* leaving any messy residue. TikTokers are having a blast tossing these at walls and ceilings to see the satisfying way they glom onto them.
Check out a TikTok of the Globbles in action.
Promising review: "Bought a six pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could —the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for $10.60.
9. An oh-so-cozy drawstring crop sweatshirt you can easily toss on for the *chef's kiss* vibe of "yeah maybe I'm on my way to play pick-up basketball or maybe I'm on my way to nap on my best friend's couch all day, but whichever it is I'll be cute doing it."
Promising revieew "Okay, this is so cute! I’m definitely going to order it in more colors. Love throwing this on over a tank and biker shorts. The perfect amount of cropped, and has held up through multiple washes. It’s quickly become my fave sweatshirt.." —Carolyn
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in women's sizes S–XXL and 18 colors).
10. An oh-so-cheerful smiley face rug to put an *immediate* pep in your step on the way to the shower every morning by turning your "oh no it's Monday??" frown upside down.
Promising review: "I’m so in love with this bath mat! It absorbs water so it dries fast and it's soft to stand on. I love this cute design! Cheery for my bathroom! Makes me smile!" —Drhonda fitzroy
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two sizes).
11. "The Secret Soup," yet another addition to the cult-favorite Magic Puzzle series so beloved on TikTok. Like the others before it, this whimsically illustrated, colorful addition isn't just a puzzle, but a journey — there are over tons of Easter eggs in it, a collection of miniature scenes full of optical illusions and surprises, *plus* a magical twist at the end. You'll have to solve the puzzle to find out!
Check out a TikTok of the magic puzzle in action.
Promising review: "This puzzle was delightful from start to finish. The oddly shaped pieces, the story being told within it, the surprise ending puzzle, the checklist hunt, the mobility of the sections, and the characters and design all gave it — and me! — such life. Regular puzzles tend to bore or frustrate me but each time I worked on this I was full of joy." —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $22.99, and check out the rest of the Magic Puzzle lineup for more options!.
12. A sleeveless halter bodysuit made with such soft, stretchy, durable material that reviewers say it's an *excellent* comparison to Zara and Skims, perfect for pairing with high-waisted jeans, skirts, and blazers. It's compressive enough that a lot of reviewers were also impressed that they didn't need a bra with it!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this top! Saw it in a few TikTok videos and decided to try. I have it in white, nude, coffee, and black. I love wearing it under blazers for interviews." —Abryana Marks
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in women's sizes S–XXL and 24 colors).
13. Nyx's delightfully loud Epic Wear Liquid Liner to announce your presence at a party before you even say "hello." This glides on easily for long-lasting, matte colors to remind you that your face is a canvas you get to play with for life, and it deserves a little 🌈🌈🌈 to celebrate!
Check out a TikTok of the Nyx Epic Wear Liquid Liner in action.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Amanda Davis, pictured above, has to say about it: "I'm wearing the blue liner there on the left, and the reviews are 100% right. This liner LASTS. I love to throw it on top of my usual black liner when I want an extra pop on a night out or am just feeling a little "adventurous." The liner's super thin tip glides nicely and makes it easy to be precise, too!"
Promising review: "Guys, I have hella hooded eyes, and any time I tried those expensive Sephora or Ulta eyeliners, they would smudge or fade INSTANTLY. I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! The color pops, it's easy to use, and it NEVER SMUDGES, NEVER FLAKES, DOES NOT MOVE IN WATER!!! I fell asleep with it on, and it looked like I had just applied it when I woke up. ... Best eyeliner out there, take it from a girl who has tried ALL of those expensive eyeliners (Stila, Urban Decay, YOU NAME IT). I will never switch to anything else." —Jakjak
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in eight shades — including classic black!).
14. A bright, oh-so-cheerful "Book Club" reading journal complete with pages to wax poetic about your next 80 reads, whether they're thrillers chilling you to the bone or rom coms melting your heart. This even includes ~bonus pages~ like future reading lists and logs for specific reading goals.
Lamare is a Florida-based small business that specializes in planners and journals.
Promising review: "I love love LOVE this book journal! I’ve been looking for one since like last year and this one caught my eye in the beginning of 2023. I finally decided to bite the bullet and buy it and I am so glad I did! I would buy this book journal a million times over, I love it!" —Maddie
Get it from Amazon for $22.95 (available in two styles).
15. A pair of retro-inspired smiley face slippers because, in the words of all those plucky orphans in Annie, you're never fully dressed without a smile!! Reviewers love these super plush, durable slippers for putting a literal ~pep in their step~ at the beginning of the day.
Promising review: "So comfy, so worth it. I have been eyeing these slippers for some time and finally ordered them. When they arrived, they were in a vacuum sealed bag and I was concerned and confused because they felt so hard. As soon as I removed them from the packaging, they fluffed up and felt sooo comfortable. They’re soft and feel great especially with the rubber sole!" —Natasha
Get it from Amazon for $16.79 (available in women's sizes 5–12 and five colors).