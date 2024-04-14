47 Products That Are An Investment In Your Future Comfort

1. A teensy undetectable laptop mouse jiggler you can slide into the USB to keep your computer active on Teams, Slack, and all those other various technological overlords that keep track of you when you're working from home. Sometimes a human has to pee or walk the dog or fall into a ten-minute TikTok abyss without worrying their screen is going to tattle on them to Daddy Capitalism!!
Promising review: "Saves me from auto logouts! My brother recommended this handy gadget. I work from home and have three monitors. When I leave my desk for lunch, the computer goes to sleep, and when I come back, everything is logged out, and whatever was on three monitors ends up on two. SO frustrating. This is programmable for three settings and I use it on the minimal movement, so when I come back, everything is just as I left it. Revolutionary! Just remember to turn it on!" —Isaiah
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
2. A ridiculously soft oversized hoodie reviewers compare to $$ brands like Skims, Aritzia, and Abercrombie. You know how on TikTok sometimes people say "this hoodie hoodies" like it's a noun and a verb? Enter this cult-favorite, reviewer-beloved hoodie, which does, in fact, hoodie.
Promising review: "I’m obsessed with this hoodie. I’ve been looking for a warm, soft hoodie with a big hood for a long time. This quality is excellent and feels more expensive. It is an oversized fit. I usually wear an XL top and sometimes L. The large fit perfectly! I want one in every color now." —LindsayW
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XL and 26 colors).
3. Good Molecules Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel, a cult-fave product for your beauty arsenal that will quickly help relieve eye puffiness and swelling thanks to its winning combo of caffeine and hyaluronic acid. It's basically an alarm clock for your eyeballs, because boy howdy are they awake now!!
Promising review: "I love this product and have noticed a huge difference when using it consistently. I am on the younger side and don’t have the worst under eye bags, but on those occasional mornings where my eyes are puffy with somewhat visible dark circles, this product definitely does the trick! Honestly love all the Good Molecules products." —Hayden Smith
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
4. Self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose recent step count is "too many." Now, instead of dealing with aching feet all night, you can get ahead of the situation with some ~ self-care ~.
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation, and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $17.97.
5. A knee stabilizer band for knee pain relief both in the short term *and* long term, whether you get it from running, hiking, team sports, or jumping up and down every time you hear a Bruno Mars song start playing at a wedding reception.
Promising review: "I have chronic pain. First in my low back, then my neck, now my right foot and both knees. I’ve tried everything to try to support my knees. Nothing worked AND was comfortable. They all shifted and chafed. About to give up I tried this. It fit comfortably under my jeans, it doesn’t shift around. I can wear it all day, I can go up and down stairs without pain, and I’ve even noticed improvement in my lower back as well. I’m very pleased!" —Angela
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.49+ (available in five colors).
6. A pair of "floating" air conduction headphones designed to settle just over your ear instead of inside it — basically all the convenience and privacy of earbuds, without the discomfort of physically putting them in your ears. It picks up calls just as well as any other pair, and is designed so the sound isn't audible to anyone else!
Purity is a small business that specializes in tech products and accessories.
Promising review: "I've tried soooo many different types of ear buds over the years with no success. But these Purity open air headphones are the first pair I've ever tried that actually fit well, don't hurt, and sound great! So, after many years of trying, I've FINALLY found the right ones for my ears!! Woohoo! They are comfortable, lightweight, have great sound clarity, are easy to operate, have great battery life, and people can hear me clearly when I talk on the phone with them. I definitely recommend these, especially if regular in-ear buds don't work for you either." —CPic
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 14 styles).
7. Or a pair of delightfully relaxing noise-canceling on-ear headphones for anyone whose dreams of owning AirPods Max do not align with the reality of their bank account — this ultra-lightweight, chic alternative has the same noise-canceling features as the Apple version, lasts for up to five hours on a single charge, and can get a three-hour charge in ten minutes. In other words: if you are a busy, cheap little chaos gremlin but you still want the best in tech, these headphones have your name on 'em.
Note that the the noise-canceling is 95% — ideal for keeping ears out for traffic and kid noises, if need be, but not 100% like the Apple version.
Check out a TikTok of the headphones in action.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Maitland Quitmeyer has to say about these headphones: "I actually just bought these after featuring them for the first time — I've been considering buying AirPods Max, but I am very particular about how headphones fit — and am sensitive to my ears overheating after wearing certain on-ear headphones for too long. So instead of (or before) committing to the $500 version, I thought trying these for a test run would be good. Turns out, I love them so far! They're super comfortable and do *not* make my ears overheat. The sound quality to my non-expert ears is excellent too! And the noise-canceling is right for me — it blocked out annoying street noise so I could be fully immersed in my tunes."
Promising review: "These headphones are surprisingly awesome. I was rather impressed with the quality, considering the price. They are easy to pair, came charged, and are super cute. People have actually asked me if they were the AirPods Max I also really like how you can pause/skip & adjust the volume on the headphones (which many headphones lack). Noise canceling is pretty good. I can’t hear very much when I play music. When there’s no music, they still cancel a lot, but not everything, like most headphones. I do wish they could get a little louder, but they still have great sound quality. 4.5/5" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $65.99+ (available in silver and black).
8. A saline nasal gel to help soothe your poor, dry nostrils that are 10000% done with the cold this year. You can apply one to two drops directly around your nostrils for instant relief from the discomfort, including soothing aloe to moisturize the area.
Promising review: "I don't like to talk about it, but every year, my nose becomes super dry to the point where I sometimes get a bloody nose. I usually use some squeeze saline, but it got so bad this year that I decided to get this gel. A dab on a finger or a swab and my nose is hydrated, moistened, and not dry as a desert. No winter bloody noses! It is very light, is not slimy or like Vaseline, and it does not have any smell." —Catherine
Get it from Amazon for $3.62.
9. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount made for use on all airlines — not only can you mount it to the tray table of an airplane seat, but to the arm of a chair or any flat surface, so you'll be able to stream content easy as pie wherever you roam. Reviewers have used it on everything from their car dashboards to carry-on handles to office desks to bedside tables.
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on the go.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers." —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $13.97 (available in three colors and multipacks).
10. A pair of ridiculously comfortable pull-on Levi's jeans for anyone who wants a go-to basic that'll work with just about any T-shirt in your closet. These are so comfy and easy to put on that they'll will make you want to throw your regular jeans out the window.
Promising review: "These jeggings are great! They’re super cute, soft, and fit really well. I didn’t realize they were going to be 'waist cinching' or whatever (didn’t read the description as I just saw them on TikTok and ordered), so they are right and kind of difficult to get on, but once I got them on, they were snug and actually really comfortable! Probably going to order another pair!" —Amazon Customer
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get it from Amazon for $23.71+ (available in sizes 2–28, three inseams, and 20 colors).
11. And a delightfully vibrant pair of ~dreamlux~ leggings made with an oh-so-buttery soft material reviewers compare to Lululemon's Align ... but WAY cheaper. If you're looking for a reliably squatproof, comfy, compressive legging, look no further than these.
Promising review: "These are amazing quality!! I do love my pair of Lululemon leggings, but I notice that they stretch out and slide down throughout the day. These do not! They are so soft I almost feel like I am wearing nothing, but still feel very ‘athletic’ like they’re holding everything in. When I opened the package they looked like they were going to be too short at first, but they’re not, they are quite stretchy and comfortable. Highly recommend!!" —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $28.90 (available in women's sizes XXS–XXL, two inseams, and 16 styles).