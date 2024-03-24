If You Hate Testing Makeup Products, Here Are 32 Reviewer-Beloved Ones You Can Just Buy Instead

1. Catrice "Instant Awake" Under Eye Brightener, which became the internet's holy grail for concealing and brightening dark circles under your eyes so fast that everyone's old concealers are doing double takes. This lightweight, color-adapting formula is designed for truly ~invisible~ coverage that makes a drastic difference.
The color adaptive formula is designed so one of two shades will work on any skin tone.
Promising review: "Took years off my eyes! This product is so reasonably priced. I came across a TikTok promoting this and decided to take a chance since the price was super reasonable. My eyes looked brighter in a good way, and the concealer worked so well that I felt I looked younger. I got compliments from friends asking what I did differently with my makeup. I recommend it." —Monica T.
Get it from Amazon for $6 (available in two shades).
2. A buildable Electric Glow Stick lipstick with a sheer, subtle glitter and a unique rosy tint formulated with ~pH technology~ so it will adapt to your own personalized shade. Bonus: reviewers *love* this as a subtle, rosy blush — a cheaper alternative to expensive pH adaptive versions!
Check out a TikTok of the Electric Glow lipstick in action.
Promising review: "Beautiful color lipstick that looks great with my skin tone. Not too bright but a rosy color that I love." —Faloli
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
3. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5, gives you instant length, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof — reviewers call it out as an excellent comparison for Too Faced's "Better Than Sex" and Benefit's "They're Real."
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.
Promising review: "AWESOME. I’ve always bought overpriced mascara. I’m very picky and was extremely hesitant, but I saw some reviews saying how awesome this was. I’ll never go back to 'Better Than Sex' mascara because that’s what I always use, and I compare it to that. This is the best mascara!! I’ll never go back." —patrick hauk
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
4. Plus Essence's Volume Booster Lash Primer that is ~botanically infused~ with mango butter and acai oil to help thicken and moisturize lashes for that "POW!" level of volume. Your beloved falsies will be like, "Hey?? Remember ME???"
5. E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer, a lightweight base primer that reviewers swear as a Tatcha Silk Primer alternative — this helps reduce the appearance of pores and lets you apply makeup more smoothly and evenly.
Promising review: "Finally able to get my hands on this and it absolutely lives up to the hype! This is an amazing primer and really visibly smoothens and blurs pores. I use my Beautyblender to apply it and a little goes a long way. It’s a perfect [alternative] for the Tatcha Silk Canvas Primer at a fraction of the cost." —Rebecca
Get it from Amazon for $10 (available in four styles).
6. A ~weightless~ liquid cream blush with some real Rare Beauty blush energy that's having a whole moment and a half on Amazon right now. Reviewers adore how high-pigmented and blendable the colors are and how soft and dewy the effect is on their skin.
Promising review: "Creamy and blendable. These are great blushes and have lots of pigmentation. Very creamy and has a smooth application on the skin! It is a great [alternative] to the Rare Beauty blush. It lasted me the whole day and did not melt off. It has a lot of coverage and does not need too much when applying." —Harsh Argawal
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in 12 shades and in sets).
7. Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 Cleansing Balm, a game-changing makeup remover made with a blend of pearl barley and vitamin E that reviewers adore for getting that ✨ CLEAN clean✨ feeling — it's designed to leave zero residue or oiliness, *plus* brighten skin and reduce hyperpigmentation and dark spots.
Juno & Co. is a small business specializing in personal care and skincare products.
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! I found it on TikTok and OMG!! It works so well. I don't have to sit there and rub the crap out of my eyelashes to get the waterproof mascara off. I will admit, it doesn't take 100% of the makeup off but about 95% of my makeup comes off. It is not water-resistant, as emulsifying it with water helps take the makeup off. I have not found a better makeup remover, and yes that includes Micellar Water (which also works well but leaves my skin feeling oily). With this cleansing balm my face feels hydrated and smooth. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!!!!!!!! 1000/10 would recommend!!!" —Deetje Frederick
Get it from Amazon for $12.34.
8. L'Oreal Lumi Glotion designed to enhance your skin's natural glow ✨ — perfect for anyone who wants a lightweight alternative to foundation or just a lil' extra shimmer in their lives, and a heck of a lot cheaper than the viral Glossier or Drunk Elephant versions.
Promising review: "I can’t believe how long this has been around! I tried Glossier’s Futuredew and realized it felt sort of too oily (and too expensive) for me. This product is SUCH an amazing duplicate that is slightly better! It’s not oily but provides a lightweight shimmer that I mix with my sunscreen for extra sun protection with some highlight effects. I love this! Does not make my super sensitive skin break out or feel oily like the Futuredew did." —e_whospends_money
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in four shades).
9. A bottle of Nyx matte setting spray for anyone who wants the all-day protection of Mac and Urban Decay's setting sprays without the price tag — this matte finish will lock your look in place in just a few seconds, even on days when the sun is trying to melt you like a Popsicle.
Promising review: "Expensive isn't always better. I tried this spray before spending the day outdoors in 90-degree heat at Disneyland, and the only place my makeup moved was on the tip of my nose because I have allergies and use a lot of Kleenex. But otherwise, it looked as fresh as it did when I put it on. I’ve used Mac and Urban Decay setting spray, and they never worked as well as this stuff. I am completely amazed. Definitely give it a try." —DH
Get it from Amazon for $9.37 (also available in dewy and radiant finishes, and a jumbo size).
10. Thank Me Later Eyeshadow Base to make anyone with oily skin REJOICE!! This formula rivals Too Faced and Urban Decay's version by genuinely locking eyeshadow in place to prevent the pigments from creasing or smudging (which is a very rude thing for your eyeshadow to do after you've worked so darn hard on it).
Promising review: "I'm so glad I tried this primer on a whim. I typically use either Urban Decay or Too Faced eyeshadow primers. This product works just as well as Urban Decay or Too Faced; in fact, I might even like it better. This goes on smoothly, there's no cake-iness, and my eyeshadow still looks perfect at the end of a long day. Highly recommend this product. On top of the wonderful performance, it's significantly cheaper than the name brands that I've been using." —Suzanne Gribble
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
11. The internet-famous Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller you simply swipe over your face like a magic wand that makes excess oil disappear — super convenient and *way* less wasteful than using blotting strips and time wasting than fancy powders that need a ton of blending work.
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was back-ordered, but then I got an email saying it was in stock, and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." —Kelsey B.
Get it from Amazon for $10.87.