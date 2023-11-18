38 Must-Have Products For “Indoor Gremlin Winter”

1. A big ole oversized strawberry sweater for anyone who wants to be berry, berry comfortable all winter long. Reviewers are obsessed with how soft this human tent is, and that it comes with *pockets* for snack stashing.
Aemicion is a small business specializing in oversized comfy sweaters.
Promising review: "Literally so perfect, very soft and comfortable, the colors are very vibrant and beautiful. If I start moving around my house doing chores it does get a little warm, but I run warm most of the time and keep my house super cold so it not an issue at all!! I can’t wait for the fall/winter to come because this will be a game changer!!" —Nicole Muse
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in dozens of styles and kid sizes).
2. A wine coloring book designed specifically for people whose dream Friday night involves pinot and pencils. Each of these pages has a fun wine illustration or saying that will pair *perfectly* with the vino of your choosing.
Bonus: it comes with colored pencils included!
Promising review: "Very cute, sayings were accurate and funny. Pictures provided a lot of variety from simple to more complex, and provide plenty of stress relief while watching a movie and coloring and drinking wine of course." —Tegyn Dustin
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
3. A set of cult-favorite, suuuuuper soft microfiber bed sheets that are the ultimate All Seasons Investment. These lightweight, moisture-resistant sheets are designed to be super breathable in the heat and cozy in the cold. Tons of reviewers loved their sets so much they immediately came back for more!
Danjor Linens is a small business that specializes in bedding products for home and dorm use.
Promising review: "I sleep extremely hot. I always have issues with sheets and blankets, but with these sheets I sleep cool. I have a very thick memory foam mattress and it fit perfectly. They are so super soft, I truly love them. I noticed that when I washed them they got softer. I personally don’t use fabric softeners or bleach. I have used them for about a month now I am definitely going buy more." —Mel
Get it from Amazon for $22.75+ (available in sizes Twin–California King and nine colors).
4. A pair of wireless sleep headphones to play white noise or the music of your choice in a comfy headband so you can enjoy the calm of it all night long. Reviewers also swear by this for meditation and outdoor workouts in the cold!
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones I decided to try them. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night. It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." —Thunder Muffin
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (clip the 20% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in nine colors).
5. A dimmable sad duck nightlight because sometimes you just have to look at this emotionally deflated creature on your desk and be like, "Welp. At least I'm doing better than that little dude."
Check out a TikTok of the duck nightlight in action.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
6. An oh-so-satisfying 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle you may have already seen on TikTok, where lovers of puzzles and magic lore are singing its praises. This whimsically-illustrated, colorful puzzle isn't just a puzzle, but a journey — there are over 50 easter eggs in it, tons of miniature scenes full of optical illusions and surprises, *plus* a magical twist at the end. You'll have to solve the puzzle to find out!
You can check out a TikTok of the Mystic Maze puzzle in action (but warning, it will spoil the surprise!).
Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version. Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" —Nlbrimberry
Get it from Amazon for $22.97.
7. A "Cup Cozy Pillow" to up your movie snack game to its highest potential — this has expandable cup holes to fit mugs, water bottles, and snacks, with an insulating foam that keeps drinks hot or cold for longer periods. It even comes with four snack holes so you can share with the person next to you (or just make yourself a glorious TV charcuterie pillow).
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow in action.
Promising review: "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
8. A pair of oh-so-cozy "teddy" slippers that might just be that ~holy grail~ pair you've been searching for — not only are these mega soft and warm, but reviewers note that they don't overheat, hold up over time, and machine wash beautifully. (Bonus: they're also very quiet if you're trying not to wake the fam!)
Promising review: "I’ve been searching for a pair of slippers for a long time. Literally have bought and returned many. I bought a pair for my husband and he loved them so I decided to try them. So glad I did. Love the color, fit, comfort and warmth. Also, machine washable. I’m going to buy another style. Highly recommend." —J
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in women's sizes 5–12 and seven colors).
9. A gorgeous pastel paint-by-number with an intricate, deeply satisfying pattern for anyone who is looking for an activity that pairs perfectly with a screen-free night in.
Each set comes with a detailed numbered outline, three brushes, and a set of numbered acrylic paints with extra to spare.
Promising review: "I’ve been doing a lot of paint by number paintings lately as a way to decompress from stress, and this one is by far my favorite one. It just looks so cool, and it was not as hard to do as some of the others I’ve done." —K Rivera
Get it from Amazon for $11.59+ (available in six styles).
10. A handy brownie dividing pan designed to give you crispy-on-the-outside, gooey-on-the-inside brownies all in uniform sizes and shapes. Those chumps with ordinary pans could NEVER.
Um, I'm obsessed with this pan. I make those gooey three-layer brownies that are cookie dough on the bottom, Oreos in the middle, and either brownie or Nutella on top, and I famously underbake them because salmonella doesn't apply to me. Which is to say, usually when I make these it's a big gooey mess and my friends have to dig in with a spoon and it's less inviting for guests to take one. With this tray it was SO easy to put the batter in, stick the divider on top, and bake individual small bars. it was completely nonstick, and it was easy to pull the divider out once everything was cooked. The uniform brownies were a huge hit at a party!
Get it from Amazon for $16.43.
11. Plus a microwave rapid brownie maker, because the only thing better than homemade brownies is homemade brownies in less than four minutes. All you need is half a box of any regular grocery store mix plus the ingredients, and this gizmo will have you on your way to Brownie City in no time.
Rapid Brands is a Shark Tank-featured small business that specializes in BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, microwaveable kitchenwares. Check out more rapid microwave cookers on their Amazon storefront!
Psst — people swear by this for dorms, studio apartments, and for safer, easier baking with kids!
Promising review: "Love this. Brownies come out very moist. Makes a half of a 13x9 inch brownie mix at a time. This is great for us because we don't have to search for measuring cups and mixing bowls; everything you need but the ingredients are included. The brownies come out moist and chewy and the 'pan' is very easy to clean. I like that I can make half a batch at a time, and what can be wrong with brownies in three and a half minutes?" —Jqbuckley
Get it from Amazon for $9.29.
12. A tiny milk frother that makes rich, creamy froths in seconds, because why stop at regular tea and coffee when you can have velvety-soft milk tea and lattes?
Promising review: "So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" —Denise
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 38 styles).
13. A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers reviewers swear by as a cheaper alternative to the Lululemon Align Jogger — these are the perfect fall transition pants for exercise and errand-running on days when it's a little chilly, but not *quite* fully cold.
Promising review: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XL and 12 colors).
14. Plus a pair of popular cross-waist leggings heralded as the perfect comp for the Aerie leggings that went viral on TikTok — reviewers love this version for the streamlined look, the soft four-way stretch, and of course, the hidden pocket in the waistband. 👀
Promising review: "I bought these leggings because I saw a plus-size woman on TikTok raving about them and thought they were cute! I read reviews and 90% of them were great so I ordered them. When I got them the next day I immediately put them on and I LOVE THEM! They are soooo soft and comfy, and not see through at all! Definitely recommend these!" —Taylor
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get it from Amazon for $23.98 (available in women's sizes XS–3X, two inseams, and dozens of colors).