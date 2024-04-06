If You Spend Too Much Time Dilly Dallying, Here Are 31 Products That’ll Help You Stay On Schedule

1. An adorably encouraging daily planner you can fill out throughout the course of each day to keep yourself on track for all your calls, goals, and even your water intake. It's like you've got your own babysitter in a notepad, basically.
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
2. Or a minimalist tear-off weekly desk planner to bring some order to the frankly alarming pile of Post-It notes and checklists that are mounting on your desk. This gives you a bird's-eye view of the legit important things that need to get done each week, so you can bring calm vibes to your work space again.
Promising review: "Designed for the minimalist. If you like fancy designs, this is not for you. It is a great functional design. Small enough to not get in the way on my desk but large enough to write your lists and activities for the week. I love the simplicity of the layout. Recommended for anyone who likes to jot things down during the course of the day and keep track of tasks and upcoming appointments of events." —ElleH
Get a pad of 50 undated sheets from Amazon for $9.99.
3. Plus a set of eye-popping fine-point pens designed for planners and journals, so you can — gasp — color code your tasks, putting a fun twist on them that makes it all the more motivating to stay focused. 🌈
Perhaps most importantly for anyone out there planning to go full Leslie Knope on these is that they're designed not to bleed through thin pages!
Promising review: "I bought these pens not expecting much, considering they are quite inexpensive. They do not bleed, and the tips are strong and thin. I use these pens for coloring, hand lettering, and note-taking, and they're exactly what I was looking for! The only regret I have is that I did not order the larger pack with more colors!!" —Michael Fanizzi
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $6.99.
4. A pack of NeuroGum made with a blend of caffeine and nootropics designed to give you energy five times faster than regular coffee — without jitters or sluggishness afterward. All of the zing you need to keep your focus, with none of the crash. (Or 15 mid-afternoon trips to the bathroom!!)
Promising review: "I was hitting the afternoon slump and had a project to tackle that involved lots of details. I dug out my NeuroGum for a test run and WOW. The clarity and focus I had was awesome! I knocked out the project in record time and was able to move on to the next! The flavor is great and there's no energy crash or slump!" —Daniel
Get a six-pack with nine pieces of gum each from Amazon for $21.55.
You can read former BuzzFeeder Kayla Suazo's full review of NeuroGum for more deets!
5. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds that make *excellent* alternatives to AirPods, if not better. Reviewers love these because they're ridiculously comfy on the ears, making them perfect for long work days when you're trying to get ~in the zone~ and tackle as much as possible.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "I work remotely and use these for all-day Zoom calls. I love the quality, comfortable fit, sound, and noise-cancelling features. I will say the noise canceling isn't 100% proof, but I'm not looking for that. I want to be able to hear around me in case someone in my house needs me." —Ali R.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (clip the $5 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in five colors).
6. Or a pair of delightfully relaxing noise-canceling on-ear headphones for anyone whose dreams of owning AirPods Max do not align with the reality of their bank account — this ultra-lightweight, chic alternative has the same noise-canceling features as the Apple version, lasts for up to five hours on a single charge, and can get a three-hour charge in ten minutes. In other words: if you are a busy, cheap little chaos gremlin but you still want the best in tech, these headphones have your name on 'em.
Note that the the noise-canceling is 95% — ideal for keeping ears out for traffic and kid noises, if need be, but not 100% like the Apple version.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Maitland Quitmeyer has to say about these headphones: "I actually just bought these after featuring them for the first time — I've been considering buying AirPods Max, but I am very particular about how headphones fit — and am sensitive to my ears overheating after wearing certain on-ear headphones for too long. So instead of (or before) committing to the $500 version, I thought trying these for a test run would be good. Turns out, I love them so far! They're super comfortable and do *not* make my ears overheat. The sound quality to my non-expert ears is excellent too! And the noise-canceling is right for me — it blocked out annoying street noise so I could be fully immersed in my tunes."
Promising review: "These headphones are surprisingly awesome. I was rather impressed with the quality, considering the price. They are easy to pair, came charged, and are super cute. People have actually asked me if they were the AirPods Max. I also really like how you can pause/skip and adjust the volume on the headphones (which many headphones lack). Noise-canceling is pretty good. I can’t hear very much when I play music. When there’s no music, they still cancel a lot, but not everything, like most headphones. I do wish they could get a little louder, but they still have great sound quality. 4.5/5" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $65.99+ (available in silver and black).
7. A handy minimalist weekly cleaning printable that's basically like "chore wheel, but make it fancy." This breaks down each day of the week with manageable cleaning tasks so you can maintain the cleanliness of your space on a day-to-day basis instead of getting overwhelmed cleaning it all at once.
Creative Type Store is a woman-owned, Canada-based Etsy shop that specializes in designer printables to make life easier.
Promising review: "Great for what I needed! I had started my own schedule, but felt like I was forgetting things, too much in a day, etc. This is super helpful!" —Erin Brie
Get it from Creative Type Store on Etsy for $3.46.
8. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner to knock one more distracting thing off the to-do list. Once you apply it after a shower, you just have to wait 8 to 12 hours, and it'll quietly tackle the soap scum, grime, oils, mold, and mildew stains without any time or effort from you.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and decided to try it out for myself. The name doesn’t lie — spray it on, shut the bathroom door, and in a few hours, the shower is 100 times cleaner. Usually, I’ll let it sit overnight, and by morning, the visible grime on the shower is gone, include soap scum. I’ll usually let the shower water rinse the residue out, and then will take a bucket just to get everything off the shower walls. It is a bit slick if you try to get in the shower without rinsing the residue, but otherwise, it’s a worthy cleaning staple in my house." —Tara D.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
9. And a jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which tackles miscellaneous grime around the house in RECORD time — and I'm talking all kinds of it. Need to paint over a stain on the wall? Get it off with The Pink Stuff. Think you need to replace that caked-over grimy pan? Put The Pink Stuff to the test. About to hire cleaners to tackle whatever the heck is going on in your tub? 1-800-The-Pink-Stuff, baby!!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally, use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
10. An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack and sometimes want to dash out to use the bathroom or walk the dog without doing the whole "BRB, BACK IN A BIT!!" song and dance every time they dare to get up from their desk.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy, and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in eight styles).
11. Or a teensy undetectable laptop mouse jiggler you can also slide into the USB to keep your computer active on Teams, Slack, and all those other various technological overlords that keep track of you when you're working from home. Sometimes, a human has to optimize their schedule to get things done without worrying their screen is going to tattle on them to Daddy Capitalism!!
Promising review: "Saves me from auto logouts! My brother recommended this handy gadget. I work from home and have three monitors. When I leave my desk for lunch, the computer goes to sleep and when I come back, everything is logged out and whatever was on three monitors ends up on two. SO frustrating. This is programmable for three settings and I use it on the minimal movement so when I come back, everything is just as I left it. Revolutionary! Just remember to turn it on!" —Isaiah
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
12. A Mason jar-inspired cold brew coffee maker to save you from going on an errand-running rabbit hole every time you leave to get more at a coffee shop. All you have to do is put your favorite coffee grounds in this pitcher and let them steep overnight. Be the cool, aloof barista with the amazing cold brew on tap you want to see in the world!
Promising review: "This is the best way to have coffee without the acid and still have the caffeine. Easy to use and so much cheaper than buying cold brew coffee. I have bought several over the years for friends. I’ve owned mine now for four years and still love it." —Terry
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in two sizes).