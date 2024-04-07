32 Products You Need If You Love Being Comfy At Work

1. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds that make *excellent* alternatives to AirPods, if not better. Reviewers love these because they're ridiculously comfy on the ears, making them perfect for long work days when you're trying to get ~in the zone~ and tackle as much as possible.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "I work remotely and use these for all-day Zoom calls. I love the quality, comfortable fit, sound, and noise-canceling features. I will say the noise canceling isn't 100% proof, but I'm not looking for that. I want to be able to hear around me in case someone in my house needs me." —Ali R.
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in five colors).
2. Or a pair of delightfully relaxing noise-canceling on-ear headphones for anyone whose dreams of owning AirPods Max do not align with the reality of their bank account — this ultra-lightweight, chic alternative has the same noise-canceling features as the Apple version, lasts for up to five hours on a single charge, and can get a three-hour charge in ten minutes. In other words: if you are a busy, cheap little chaos gremlin but you still want the best in tech, these headphones have your name on 'em.
Note that the the noise-canceling is 95% — ideal for keeping ears out for traffic and kid noises, if need be, but not 100% like the Apple version.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Maitland Quitmeyer has to say about these headphones: "I actually just bought these after featuring them for the first time — I've been considering buying AirPods Max, but I am very particular about how headphones fit — and am sensitive to my ears overheating after wearing certain on-ear headphones for too long. So instead of (or before) committing to the $500 version, I thought trying these for a test run would be good. Turns out, I love them so far! They're super comfortable and do *not* make my ears overheat. The sound quality to my non-expert ears is excellent too! And the noise-canceling is right for me — it blocked out annoying street noise so I could be fully immersed in my tunes."
Promising review: "These headphones are surprisingly awesome. I was rather impressed with the quality, considering the price. They are easy to pair, came charged, and are super cute. People have actually asked me if they were the AirPods Max. I also really like how you can pause/skip and adjust the volume on the headphones (which many headphones lack). Noise-canceling is pretty good. I can’t hear very much when I play music. When there’s no music, they still cancel a lot, but not everything, like most headphones. I do wish they could get a little louder, but they still have great sound quality. 4.5/5" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $65.99+ (available in silver and black).
3. A memory foam cushion designed to relieve pressure on your back, butt, and tailbone so you don't have to suffer through long work days and commutes. Now you'll just have to convince yourself to actually get *off* of this cushion to get on with your day.
Comfilife is a small business that specializes in comfort-based personal care products.
Promising review: "Life-changing on a long trip! My partner wanted us to drive from Colorado to California. I wanted to fly because I had a fall, and half of my body was in pain. He talked me into it, so I purchased this pillow for the car ride. What a game-changer! It helped so much with the pain, and I would recommend it for anyone in the car!" —Nadia
Get it from Amazon for $35.95+ (clip the 10% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in three colors).
4. An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack and sometimes want to dash out to use the bathroom or walk the dog without doing the whole "BRB, BACK IN A BIT!!" song and dance every time they dare to get up from their desk.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy, and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in eight styles).
5. Or a teensy undetectable laptop mouse jiggler you can also slide into the USB to keep your computer active on Teams, Slack, and all those other various technological overlords that keep track of you when you're working from home. Sometimes, a human has to optimize their schedule to get things done without worrying their screen is going to tattle on them to Daddy Capitalism!!
Promising review: "Saves me from auto logouts! My brother recommended this handy gadget. I work from home and have three monitors. When I leave my desk for lunch, the computer goes to sleep and when I come back, everything is logged out and whatever was on three monitors ends up on two. SO frustrating. This is programmable for three settings and I use it on the minimal movement so when I come back, everything is just as I left it. Revolutionary! Just remember to turn it on!" —Isaiah
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
6. A mock cap sleeve "Brami," aka a bra and camisole combined to make the ultimate comfy, chic hybrid top. Your bras have done enough for you lately. Let them take a nap and add this top to your office outfit rotation instead.
Klassy Network is a woman-owned, Florida-based small business that specializes in inclusive workwear and loungewear.
Promising review: "First time purchasing from Klassy Network and was NOT disappointed! The Mock Sleeve Brami is perfect — I wore it for the first time to a work meeting and it was the perfect top! Perfect length, great material, and all around the fit is wonderful. If you're considering to purchase this top, DO IT!" —Jamie
Get it from Klassy Network for $42 (available in women's sizes XXS–3XL and in three colors).
7. A lap desk, because sometimes the most motivating thing you can do for yourself is have a Princess Day and work from your bed or your couch. This instantly converts all the coziest spots in your home into a desk, *plus* it comes equipped with a wrist pad, a mouse pad, and a handy holder to keep your phone upright.
Promising review: "This is a work-from-home game changer. I've been working remotely for most of the last two years, and this has been the single best purchase I've made toward WFH health. I previously used to cycle between my office desk and dining table, but since purchasing this, I've been working wherever I want in my house. Anywhere I can be seated, I can bring this surface and work. It's lightweight. The two pads are set to give lots of airflow across your lap (though shorts-wearers beware: The fabric may be slightly more coarse than you'd want against bare skin)." —TheWiseTurtle
Get it from Amazon for $49.98+ (available in three colors).
8. Or a height-adjustable tray table that's part desk, part meal tray, and alllllll convenience. People who work from home swear by this lightweight option as a "mobile desk" around the house, which can be a boon when moving around is helpful to keeping your focus.
Table-Mate is a small business that specializes in height-adjustable table trays.
Promising review: "This table is exactly what I was looking for to be able use my mouse and keyboard for the computer while working from home. It’s plenty stable and easily moved to the side for storage or when I need to get up from the chair. I also use it as my lunch table and to hold my iPad when not on the computer." —sleuneberg
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in four colors).
9. An upscale-looking mismatched loungewear set that is truly SUCH a boon for anyone who wants to get that "effortlessly cool" look — these are designed to look beautiful together, but the two-tone, two-fabric look subtly signals that you are, in fact, the mastermind behind this perfect mismatch.
Promising review: "First of all, it is a really nice, well made outfit. Secondly, it fit perfectly and looks great. It is very comfortable and stylish. It is my second outfit from this company as I ordered it immediately after receiving the first one. They will be perfect for an upcoming travel." —gemgirl
Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XL and 13 color combos).
10. An adjustable foam footrest to help alleviate hip, leg, and lower back pain at a *fraction* of the price of a fancy ergonomic chair or other expensive solution. This even flips over to become a "rocking" footrest — a boon for all fidgety, restless office workers everywhere.
Promising review: "Perfect foot rest, soft and comfortable. I work 10-hour days in my home office and this keeps me in my chair and on the job. Prior to purchasing this foot rest I experienced foot discomfort while sitting at my desk. It has been eliminated." —Katie Vento
Get it from Amazon for $39.95+ (available in four colors and two styles).
11. A set of reviewer-beloved "Loops," a meticulously designed ear plug that blocks out distracting, irritating, or overwhelming noise without completely blocking out the world around you, meaning you can wear them to focus at the office without seeming antisocial. (Especially since these are so subtle that nobody will notice them!)
Promising review: "I struggle with anxiety and ADHD and I find myself frequently sensitive to sounds. Things were especially difficult with the kids home working on school while I was trying to work from home. Not only have these been fabulous throughout the day but holy cow are they a lifesaver at night! My husband snores, and I have tried many pairs of ear plugs, sleep masks with little speakers in them…list goes on. These loops are extremely comfortable to sleep in. They cut the sounds of the snores down to manageable and sleep-able level without cutting off all sound." —Christina
Get it from Amazon for $28.95 (available in eight colors).