36 Products So Beautiful You Will Not Be Able To Stay Humble About Them

1. A book-shaped flower vase with some real "Belle from Beauty & the Beast" energy (like TELL ME this vase wouldn't absolutely come to life and start strutting its stuff all over the library).
Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $13.49+ (available in four colors).
2. A rainbow prism suncatcher you can easily hang indoors or out to refract sunlight and make a bunch of teensy little rainbows all over the place, adding a subtle touch of magic in your space 🌈.
3. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little hobbit heart could use an extra dose of cozy in their room.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
4. A decorative rainbow window film that says "yes, I want my privacy, but I also want to be extremely glamorous about it." Not only does this refract beautiful rainbows in your space, but reviewers mention that it's handy for pet owners whose dogs love to bark at things outside, and that they also used them to outfit the sunroofs of their cars to prevent glare.
Psst — you can read BuzzFeed's review of this decorative window film and for more deets!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this! TikTok made me buy it for my sunroof and I'm so glad I did! It's so beautiful when the sun comes through! And you get so much for the price!! If you're on the fence, buy it!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in eight sizes)
5. A set of rainbow wineglasses to really get some adorable bang for your buck, because there's no way you won't use them as decor whenever you're not sipping sparkling rosé from them.
Check out a TikTok of the rainbow wine glasses in action.
The Wine Savant is a New York-based small business established in 2017 that specializes in unique, quality drinkware and accessories.
Promising review: "Love these! Wasn’t ready to splurge on Estelle stemmed glasses so I got these instead. I’ve run them through the dishwasher once so far and they held up fine. Glass is thin near the top which I love in a wineglass. I would recommend!" —Tricia
Get a set of six from Amazon for $59.95 (available in four styles).
6. A sleek time-marked water bottle that says "hydration, but make it chic." Reviewers love this bottle not just for the chic frosted, minimalist look, but because it's super lightweight, leakproof, and motivational re: keeping yourself fully watered.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand. I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." —Rosa
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in three colors and two sizes).
7. A rose-shaped ice mold reviewers love to use for everything from ~aesthetic~ cocktails to iced coffee. They're also a Big Mood to use in a cooler for events like weddings and showers!
Psst — you can use these to freeze iced coffee or juice to add to your morning iced coffee or cocktails to cool them without watering them down!
Promising review: "I was at a restaurant and they put one of these roses in my cocktail. I knew right then I had to make these at home and ordered these while at the restaurant. These are easy to fill and have rubber snaps that lock them tight. They come right out and you can even take just one out and leave the others for the next time. These are a hit at all of my dinner parties too! I have already ordered more as my friends all want these in their drinks!" —Siri US
Get it from Amazon for $5.59.
8. A stackable oval gem ring so gorgeous and well-made that reviewers use it as a temporary wedding ring when they're traveling. Psst — people love stacking it with other high quality Pavoi rings!
Check out a TikTok of the ring in action.
Promising review: "I order all the jewelry from Pavoi and this was another ring to add to the collection! I’ve been wearing it every day. The quality is great and you can’t beat the price!" —Angela Israel
Get it from Amazon for $13.45 (available in four plates and sizes 5–10).
9. A ridiculously plush blanket reviewers swear compares to the $$$$ Barefoot Dreams version, matching the quality, ridiculous softness, and durability without the big ole yikes of a price tag.
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 12 styles and two sizes).
10. A set of deeply charming Monet posters to add a touch of calm and sophistication to your walls without breaking the bank.
Check out a TikTok of the art prints in action.
Haus and Hues is a US-based small business that specializes in art prints, posters, and frames.
Promising review: "I like having multiple prints to choose from to decorate my room. When I feel like changing the artwork on my walls I already have other prints to put in frames. The quality of paper for these prints is very good and the colors are vibrant. Great product for a very reasonable price." —Cajun59
Get a set of four from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in multiple sizes, unframed and framed, and in a Van Gogh set).
11. A sophisticated laptop tote bag so you can easily (and chicly!) carry not just your tech, but the whole arsenal of I'm A Very Busy Business Person things you need to get through the day. Reviewers especially love the unexpected depth and pockets included.
Promising review: "It’s much more spacious than it looks. It’s very sleek and stylish. I use it as my work bag and I find that it looks professional and has enough space for all of my stuff. I carry a laptop, pencil case, two books, makeup bag, water bottle, wallet, lotion, phone and laptop charger, and other small miscellaneous objects. Still plenty of space. And when you see carry it, it doesn’t feel bulky or cumbersome. The bag does sag a bit after use. But has held up to wear and tear. I would recommend." —Su
Get it from Amazon for $32.89 (available in 11 styles).
12. A set of vintage-inspired glass mugs reviewers love to use for everything from coffee to yogurt parfaits to oatmeal to add a subtle little Great Gatsby-esque touch to their morning routines.
Promising review: "Came straight to Amazon when I saw these beautiful mugs on TikTok. I just had to have them! I’m very picky with mugs, these are perfect for me. Stunning to look at and a pleasure to drink out of. Highly recommend!" —Margarita Harutoonian
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99 (available in six styles).
13. A gold decorative mirror so versatile it'll make the rest of your room's decor feel a lil' self-conscious. This vintage-style piece is perfect as a catch-all for jewelry and makeup, a gallery wall, or just a standalone mirror on the wall for checking out your cute self on your way out the door.
Check out a TikTok of the mirror in action.
Promising review: "The mirror looks exactly like the pictures and was an absolute STEAL. So glad I found this. It's the perfect size for me to easily see my shoulders from just holding it an arms length away! It's super lightweight, so don't worry about it being too heavy for the nail. It came completely undamaged! Looks super vintage and great for doing hairstyles and makeup in! It can also be a jewelry dish if you're into that kind of thing." —Rhonda Farias
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in gold or white, and in two-packs).
14. A gorgeous arc floor lamp reviewers adore for adding a quiet amount of light to their space without overwhelming it the way other floor lamps do. People who work from home especially love it for illuminating their desk area without causing any additional eye strain.
Check out a TikTok of the arc floor lamp in action.
Brightech is a California-based small business that specializes in home lighting.
Promising review: "I have gotten compliments on this light from someone in every single meeting I’ve been in the last few weeks. Provides very good reading light (and adjustable) and unusual, visually appealing style. Have sent the link to three colleagues who were also intrigued!" —Steve
Get it from Amazon for $77.99 (available in two colors).