42 Home Products For Anyone Who Wants To Do Things On “Easy Mode”

1. A snap-on pasta strainer to free your pasta from its hot juices straight from the pot, and spare you storage space boot (is it just me or are colanders always in the business of being exactly in the way of whatever it is you need?). Psst — these are also a game-changer for washing your fruit, too!
Kitchen Gizmos is a small business that specializes in kitchen accessories.
Promising review: "I've owned this for about six months, and I couldn't imagine cooking without it. I hate strainers. They are bulky and fill up the dishwasher, I'm lazy, whatever. This strainer is a lifesaver. Clip it on your pan, strain, and voila! And it is so easy to clean. A little hot water and it's good to go for the next round. I highly recommend this gadget, it will retire your current strainer." —Viola Evens
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in five colors).
2. A reusable microfiber Swiffer mop pad that reviewers love not only because it's ready for action again right after a wash cycle, but because it picks up a *ton* more dirt, gunk, and debris than the disposable mops do. Your kitchen floor is finally gonna shine ✨.
Turbo Mops is a small business that specializes in eco-friendly cleaning products.
Check out a TikTok of the Turbo Mop in action.
Promising review: "If you have a Swiffer Wet Jet and are tired of having to buy those mop pads I would 10000x recommend these. All you do is stick it to the bottom of your mop like you would a mop pad and mop like normal. It stays on great and even picks up crumbs better than the store bought mop pads. Once you’re done you just throw it in the wash and it’s good as new. I’m not sure if you’re supposed to dry them, but I do and they come out just fine! I love these!!" —Kate
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.25 (available in multipacks).
Psst — if you don't already have one, you can get a standard Swiffer on Amazon for $16.79!
3. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper to make you feel like a golden god in your kitchen — this gadget lets you julienne, chop, spiralize, and slice vegetables in an instant and has a built-in storage container to hold the chopped veggies so you can pour them into a pan or dish without any mess.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (clip the $5 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in three colors and multiple styles).
4. A bottle of Angry Orange pet odor eliminator that's working OVERTIME — not only does this vanish the evidence of pet-related stains and odors, but it leaves the area smelling so nice that you'll be like, "Um, is this my new signature perfume??" Extremely bonus: it also deters pets from peeing, so if there's a ~hot spot~ your doggo loves to frequent, this ought to curb the habit.
Angry Orange is a small business that specializes in home cleaning products.
Check out a TikTok of Angry Orange in action.
Promising review: "This product has become a must in our household! We discovered it while looking for another scent/odor control product that had a strong citrus scent to spray around a Christmas tree a year or so ago when one of our dogs suddenly decided that he was going to start peeing on the Christmas tree every night. Not only did it deter him from peeing on it, it smells fantastic, and now we use it all the time for any smells around the house, pet odor related or not! It only takes one or two sprays as well, and the whole area smells fabulous afterwards." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $17.96 (available in four sizes).
5. A clever silicone "Broombi," designed to flex harder than most of us have in a calendar year — it's an all-surface broom, squeegee, *and* pet hair remover, making it your one-stop shop for all your "fix this grimy floor IMMEDIATELY" needs.
Broombi is a small business that specializes in household cleaning and pet hair-removing products.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this broom! It does everything it states and shows. Excellent on carpets and spilt messes on the floor. Love how I get more dust and dirt off the floors. Also love that it can be made longer with just a quick twist. Durable, stable, and the appearance is much better than a tattered brush at the bottom most brooms! Getting into the corners is so much easier, too. Excellent broom!" —Sandra Moyer
Get it from Amazon for $34.95 (available in two colors).
6. A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods you can simply put through a cycle on the machine to get rid of all the crusted-on grinds and residue that are *definitely* affecting the taste of your coffee, even if you haven't noticed over time.
Quick & Clean is a small business that specializes in coffee machine cleaning products.
Promising review: "I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, lucky. I would highly recommend, keeps everything running correctly and clean." —Lauren
Get a set of six from Amazon for $9.95.
7. A bunch of Miracle-Gro "food spikes" that can bring plants as sad as the tree from A Charlie Brown Christmas back from the brink of death, and then will continuously feed them for 30–60 days as a bonus.
Promising review: "I always kill my plants, but I decided to try again. I just bought five houseplants, and three of them were marked down because they were looking pretty puny. Since I tend to kill them anyway, I figured I would give them a try and save some money. I put one of these spikes in each plant, and they all looked so much healthier and happier after just a couple of days. I also added one spike to the only houseplant that I've had for years without killing (I was beginning to think it was artificial); the leaves looked healthier almost immediately. I'm very happy with this product, and it was a great price." —victoria
Get 24 spikes from Amazon for $4.47, and get a version for orchids here.
8. A pumice cleaning stone for a non-toxic, delightfully efficient option to banish those stubborn toilet rings from your bowl once and for all (without messing up the porcelain!!).
Powerstone Pumice is a small business that specializes in home cleaning products.
Promising review: "I have never been so happy about a purchase before and this did it! We went away for a week and came back home and saw stains in all of the toilet bowls. I researched and it’s from hard water or something like that. I’m so glad I [tried this] because this saved me so much money and time on finding a solution that works miracles. I didn’t even need to scrub hard. Just rubbed it on the stains a couple of times and I was done in less than five minutes for each bowl. I highly recommend this product!" —Selina B
"I didn’t think I would ever be able to get the stains off the old toilet in this rental house! This worked way past my expectations! Amazing! TikTok taught me about this product, and as usual it didn’t let me down!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (also available in a pack of two and four).
9. A ring can opener, because holy SMOKES can those be annoying to open. Reviewers swear by this for getting a quick and easy grip without wrecking their nails or cutting themselves on the edges of the lid. It's also a super handy tool for people with arthritis and joint pain.
Promising review: "It does the job it's supposed to do. I was cutting my hand trying to open cans. This allows me to get a better grip on the little loopy thing, and gives me leverage to open the can." —P. Alscher
Get it from Amazon for $6.55.
10. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can quite literally "set and forget" to maintain its cleanliness over time — once you apply it after a shower, you just have to wait eight to 12 hours and it'll quietly tackle the soap scum, grime, oils, mold, and mildew stains without any elbow grease from you.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and decided to try it out for myself. The name doesn’t lie — spray it on, shut the bathroom door, and in a few hours, the shower is 100 times cleaner. Usually I’ll let it sit overnight, and by morning, the visible grime on the shower is gone, include soap scum. I’ll usually let the shower water rinse the residue out, and then will take a bucket just to get everything off the shower walls. It is a bit slick if you try to get in the shower without rinsing the residue, but otherwise it’s a worthy cleaning staple in my house." —Tara D.
Get it from Amazon for $20.98.
11. Plus an all-natural tea tree bathroom cleaner that may be made with plant-based ingredients, but gobbles up stains like nobody's business. Reviewers swear by this for saving time and energy, since it easily cuts through grime, mold, and mildew accumulating in bathroom spaces.
Promising review: "I was surprised at how well this worked to clean my shower. In the past, I’ve used a homemade baking soda paste mixture to scrub my bath and shower, but I was excited to see that just spraying this tub and tile cleaner helped loosen the dirt so that it just wiped right off!! Yay! Saves me time and scrubbing energy :)." —Grover
Get it from Amazon for $12.70.
12. A rectangular lazy Susan to turn you into a legitimate fridge wizard by holding *way* more than the traditional round version. This features 360 degree rotation so when you install it in the fridge, you can easily access condiments and foods at the "back" by spinning them closer to yourself. No more accidentally dumping pickle jars on your unsuspecting feet!!
Check out a TikTok of the rectangular Lazy Susan in action.
Promising review: "Wow! I love this turntable organizer! I can fit so many items on it, and because of that, I now have so much more space on the door shelves. With this organizer, I will have easy access to all of those extra items that just don't have their own space. Now they do have a place to go! I would highly recommend this product to everyone who wants to feel more organized and doesn't want to lose items in their fridge." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.80.
13. An investment-worthy MicrowavaBowl designed with habitual leftover reheaters in mind — this ceramic bowl has an elevated center that distributes the heat evenly and quickly, guaranteeing there won't be any cold spots when you dig in to your grub. It's also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup!
Promising review: "These bowls are high quality and very convenient. They heat up food very quickly and evenly, saving you valuable time and energy. Its ability to heat the food and not the bowl itself is very valuable to me. Prior to this purchase, I would have to use a hot bowl holder to avoid burning my fingers. The size of the bowls are perfect for the dishwasher, making them easy to clean and use. I would highly recommend them to friends and family!" —Alana
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.