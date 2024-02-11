42 Home Products For Anyone Who Wants To Do Things On “Easy Mode”

Turbo Mops is a small business that specializes in eco-friendly cleaning products.

Check out a TikTok of the Turbo Mop in action.

Promising review: "If you have a Swiffer Wet Jet and are tired of having to buy those mop pads I would 10000x recommend these. All you do is stick it to the bottom of your mop like you would a mop pad and mop like normal. It stays on great and even picks up crumbs better than the store bought mop pads. Once you’re done you just throw it in the wash and it’s good as new. I’m not sure if you’re supposed to dry them, but I do and they come out just fine! I love these!!" —Kate

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.25 (available in multipacks).



Psst — if you don't already have one, you can get a standard Swiffer on Amazon for $16.79!

