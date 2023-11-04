41 Perfect Gifts For Anyone Who Has No Discernible Hobbies

1. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger that busy friends will especially appreciate — It folds out from a small square into a rectangular charging pad with a spot for their iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch to charge all at the same time. (A lot of travelers swear by it because it saves soooo much space in their luggage!)
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in six colors).
2. A copy of The Book of Myself: A Do-It-Yourself Autobiography in 201 Questions perfect for any stage of life, if they're looking for something structured and soothing to do on a night off that will also help them preserve their favorite memories.
This book is a kind of DIY memoir — it goes through three phases of "Early," "Middle," and "Later" years, and has 201 different prompts based on your memories, experiences, and views on the world. Prompts include things like what you would have switched careers to midway through if given the chance, or a present you got from your parents that sticks in your memory, or who you think the funniest person in your family is. This also makes for a lovely gift for family members, so you can all preserve each other's memories
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 or from Bookshop (to support local bookstores) for $15.81.
3. A Saucemoto dip clip so they can enjoy the sweet, delicious freedom of dipping their fries into ketchup in a parking lot without said ketchup ending up all over their pants.
Saucemoto is a small business established in 2018 that specializes in unique car accessories.
Promising review: "How did I go so long without one of these??? The Saucemoto was my first 'TikTok Made Me Buy It' purchase and I have no regrets. It clips easily to my car's vent and the sauce cups clip in easily so I can dip and drive. No more trying not to dump the sauce by accident while steering with the same hand that's holding the dip cup. It even comes with a dip cup for those places that do the pouches for their sauces rather than the cups. (I'm looking at you, Arby's.)" —Pleasure Pamela
Get set of two from Amazon for $11.99 (available in four colors).
4. A pair of wireless sleep headphones that will play white noise or the music of their choice in a comfy headband, so they don't have to risk their ears getting sore while they snooze.
Promising review: "My husband and I travel a lot! I bought each of us one for our last cruise. They were a godsend! The headband is easy to use and holds a charge for days. We were able to use Bluetooth to our own devices. They are comfortable enough to sleep in, we slept with ours on every night for the seven-day cruise. We find ourselves using them a lot here at home as well. The material is comfortable and breathable. I don't think it would keep your ears very warm in the cold but I also don't think the material is thick enough for you to sweat in either. Overall we are both very pleased and plan to purchase some for Christmas and birthday gifts." —Jenn S.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in ten colors).
5. A SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher to turn virtually *any* device with a press-able "on/off" switch into smart tech in an instant. Once they adjust the device over the button — be it a light switch, a switch to turn on their kettle, or a switch to turn on a fan — they can ask Alexa or Google Home to turn it off or on, or control it via an app on their phone.
Reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to "smart enable" other parts of your home. It's also a great way to turn on your kettle or coffee brewer from the other room so it's ready for you when you get out of bed!
Promising review: "This is exactly what I was looking for and had no idea it existed until I saw someone mention it on TikTok! Our front walkway gets pretty dark at night, and I was frustrated with trying to remember to turn on the light every evening and off every morning. I looked into those light sensors you can plug in, but our front porch light is under an awning with enough shade that it would have kept the light on 24/7. This little Switchbot solved the problem. I applied it to the indoor light switch and set the time on my phone. It has worked perfectly ever since." —Alecia McLochlin
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in white and black).
6. A sleek time-marked water bottle that says "hydration, but make it chic." Reviewers love this bottle not just for the chic frosted, minimalist look, but because it's super lightweight, leakproof, and motivational.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand. I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." —Rosa
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in three colors and two sizes).
7. A "Cup Cozy Pillow" to up their movie snack game to its highest potential — this has expandable cup holes to fit mugs, water bottles, and snacks, with an insulating foam that keeps drinks hot or cold for longer periods. It even comes with four snack holes so they can share with the person next to them (or just make themselves a glorious TV charcuterie pillow).
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow in action.
Promising review: "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
8. A heated eye massager with so many bells and whistles, they'll cry from gratitude — not only does it come with five different massage modes and a 15-minute timer, but it has Bluetooth music so they can vibe with their eyes *and* their ears. Reviewers swear by this to help combat eye strain, headaches, puffy under-eye circles, and dry eyes, and insomnia.
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily.👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $55.99 (clip the 20% off coupon on the product page; available in two colors).
9. A trio lasagna pan designed so all of their edges are so perfectly crisped it will taste like Remy from Ratatouille cut them with his own discerning, bougie eyes.
FYI, you can 6,000% use these for brownies, blondies, and bread too. This is also great for making several kinds of lasagna at once, if you and other fam members have different preferences!
Promising review: "I ordered this pan and made lasagna three ways, traditional, vegetarian, vegan for a dinner party, the pan is very deep and each space is approximately the size of of lasagna noodle. The party was a big success and pleased everyone. The day after the party I gifted each couple a pan. We are having a complete dinner based on this pan. 1) appetizers (3 dips in one pan). 2) side dishes or bread in 3) main dish Mexican, Italian and Greek and finally, 4) brownies three ways in the last pan. I have not run into a single person who is not surprised by is versatility. I'm ordering multiple pans for Christmas gifts." —LESLIE M WEISBRICH
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
10. A big ole oversized strawberry sweater for anyone who wants to be berry, berry cute and comfy. Reviewers are obsessed with how soft this human tent is, and that it comes with *pockets* for snack stashing.
Aemicion is a small business specializing in oversized comfy sweaters.
Promising review: "Literally so perfect, very soft and comfortable, the colors are very vibrant and beautiful. If I start moving around my house doing chores it does get a little warm, but I run warm most of the time and keep my house super cold so it's not an issue at all!! I can’t wait for the fall/winter to come because this will be a game changer!!" —Nicole Muse
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in dozens of styles and kid sizes).
11. A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a throw so satisfying and scent profile so ~mesmerizing~ that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. They're about to make this this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend a "signature scent" for their place.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent. I even bought the shampoo and conditioner which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me!" —Melissa I.
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in three sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).
12. A nostalgia-inducing mini popcorn maker because honestly *is* there a snack more powerfully potent a handful of this all salty and warm and freshly popped?? They deserve that in their life.
This gizmo pops up to 12 cups of cooked popcorn at a time — just make sure to have a bowl under it to catch it!
Promising review: "Great popcorn maker. Just make sure you have a large container in front of it when the popcorn starts flowing. Very easy to operate and awesome item in a retro theme kitchen." —Sassy Dimple
Get it from Amazon for $28.64 (available in three colors).