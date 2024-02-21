37 Cute Problem-Solving Products, Because If You Have To Do Work, You Might As Well Look Chic

1. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
2. An adorably encouraging daily planner you can fill out throughout the course of each day to keep yourself on track for all your calls, goals, and even your water intake. It's like you've got your own babysitter in a notepad, basically.
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund
3. An absurdly adorable mushroom kitchen timer so you can go full cottagecore with the aesthetic when you're baking muffins on a cozy Sunday afternoon.
This winds up and times up to 60 minutes, ending in a loud buzzer. Reviewers also use it to help time themselves with work tasks and studying.
Promising review: "This is whimsical and fun, my kids love it. I tell them there dinner comes from a fairy mushroom forest. 😋 Works great, keeps my little monsters in line — 'Dad, the mushroom went off.' Love it." —Vik V
4. An internet-beloved time-marked water bottle to remind you *precisely* how much you've consumed in an orderly, encouraging fashion before dehydration sneaks up on you.
Promising review: "LOVE IT! I am very picky when it comes to water bottles, but this one is perfect! It is 32 ounces so it holds a lot of water to drink throughout the day! My favorite part is that you can add ice to it and it will not sweat due to the material it is made of, which I LOVE!" —Bianca Aguilera
5. Or an insulated penguin water bottle you'll love so much that, similar to penguins, you will mate with this particular water bottle for life. (Stanley whomst??)
Promising review: "This is my new favorite travel companion! This adorable tumbler doesn't just win in looks; it keeps my beverages at the perfect temperature for hours. Whether it's tea, water, or coffee, it stays hot or cold, just the way I like it. The stainless steel build gives it a sturdy feel, and the penguin design adds a cute touch that always brings a smile to my face. A delightful and practical choice for anyone who wants their drinks to stay cozy on the go!" —Sabina Zhaxybek
6. A flower-shaped pill organizer so cute that taking your medication will suddenly feel like the most ~~aesthetic~~ main character part of your routine. These feature a surprisingly large capacity, and the days are detachable so you can take pills on go!
Promising review: "Travel with ease!! Before this product, I would take all my supplement bottles with me in my purse which took up an unnecessary amount of room. Now with this product I can travel easily with all my daily supplements. Takes up minimal space in my purse and actually encourages me to take my daily supplements. Not to mention I love the color and style. Can fit up to 9 of my largest size capsules." —Kaci Allen
7. A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover you can use to gently scrub as part of your skin routine or in the shower to remove excess sebum to exfoliate pores and pull out blackheads, whiteheads, and other miscellaneous gunk from the day that you'd rather evict.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." —MarMarManuel
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me." —LuckLocust
8. A set of french fry clips that not only secure your food bags, but rest in their own little magnetic fry pouch that sticks onto the fridge. Just further proof that there is nothing the humble potato cannot do.
Promising review: "These are very cute and I love the magnet holder to stick on my fridge so they are easily accessible. Not sure about the durability, haven't used very long." —Save the Bees
9. A "Gracula" garlic crusher, because you know what? If a 108-year-old vampire lurking moodily in the trees in the Pacific Northwest isn't going to fall in love with you and grant you immortality, one might as well make your life in the kitchen a little easier.
Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie
10. A bread plushy alarm clock to make you ~loaf~ getting up in the morning again. Not only is this a cheerful motivator on days when your inner toast is burnt out, but it's a great swap out for your phone alarm if you're trying to be mindful about not getting on the internet first thing in the morning.
It also has a "vibrating" wake up option, so instead of making noise it will just start vibrating in your arms to gently wake you.
Promising review: "You may not know that you were missing a plush bread-shaped alarm clock in your life, but once you have it, you’ll ask how you ever lived without it. This is, at it’s very basic level, a stuffed animal (loaf of bread) with a vibrating alarm clock built inside. While the instruction are a little confusing, and the execution isn’t perfect, it does what it is supposed to do. The audible alarm is pleasant. The vibrating alarm is strong. The stuffed bread is, well, super cute. You’ll enjoy." —AIC
11. A set of pop-up cat and mouse hooks you can easily install with the stick-on adhesive for a downright lawlessly adorable option for stashing lightweight items like keys, tote bags, and scarves at the door.
Check them out on a TikTok of the cat and mouse hooks in action.
Promising reviews: "These are so cute!! I get so happy seeing them hanging by the door waiting to pop back down for when I leave for work. Take the car keys and it's gone. Come back from work, hang them on its tail and they stare at you with this unamused glare. I couldn't be more pleased with this purchase! They're so easy to install, just take the adhesive backing, stick it to the back of one, and stick to the wall. Then enjoy your new friend!" —Amazon Customer
12. A set of oh-so-chic "wine wands" to remove sulfates and histamines from your beloved cheap Pinots in as little as three minutes, basically making "not getting a hangover" your new superpower.
PureWine is a small business that specializes in wine accessories.
Promising review: "What a difference these have made in my life. With my allergies it was impossible to enjoy a glass or two of wine without nasty side effects: stuffy nose, red face, and headaches. Now I can have a glass of wine and not have to dart to a package of antihistamine! Makes a great gift. Even thinking of splitting a box into stocking stuffers. Each wand is individually wrapped. Have purchased these several times and will continue to do so." —KellyH
13. A flexible power strip complete with three outlets, two USB ports, and a five-foot extension cable designed so you can fit it into weird nooks and crannies around or under your desk, so you can have the perfect set up for your home *and* office spaces.
iJoy is a small business that specializes in headphones and tech accessories.
Promising review: "I rarely write a review (this is the second in the past few years). One of the best purchases in a long time. Nice design and very practical. It solves all of my problems as it can go any direction. It's worth every penny. I turned around and bought two more. I am about to buy my fourth one. Love this!" —Pond P.
