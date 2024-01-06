If You’ve Never Been Comfortable On A Plane, These 31 Products Might Change That

1. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount designed for use on all airlines — not only can you mount it to the tray table of an airplane seat, but to the arm of a chair or any flat surface, so you'll be able to stream content easy as pie wherever you roam. Reviewers have used it on everything from their car dashboards to carry-on handles to office desks to bedside tables.
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on the go.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers." —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $12.97.
2. An Airplane Pocket tray cover that slides seamlessly over an airplane tray to create an instant, deeply convenient hub — this comes with a number of pockets so you can keep track of all your devices, snacks, and other odds and ends without rooting around for them in the gross back pocket or your carry-on the whole flight. Bonus: this bb is an excellent way to prevent touching a germ-y tray, and it's fully machine washable.
Check out a TikTok of the Airplane Pockets tray table cover in action.
Airplane Pockets is a small business that specializes in sanitary, portable travel organization products.
I used this on a roundtrip from NYC to Tokyo, both with connecting flights in Canada, and cannot sing its praises enough. It fit all four of the different tray tables I used it on and was so ridiculously handy for keeping track of all my littler odds and ends like AirPods, the plane's headphones, earplugs, a sleep mask, a book, gum, a scrunchie, and little snacks. The hanging end of it easily tucked into the built-in sleeve of the seat in front of me for takeoff and when other passengers needed to scoot past me in my aisle seat. Usually, I feel like a hot mess and get frustrated rooting around in the grimy sleeve for my stuff, and this was such a refreshing solution! Several flight attendants even asked where I got it to buy one for themselves!
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
3. A memory foam cushion designed to relieve pressure on your back and tailbone so you don't have to suffer through long flights with a case of Numb Butt. Now you'll just have to convince yourself to actually get *off* of the plane to a less comfy seat.
Promising review: "I bought this cushion in preparation for a transatlantic flight to Europe. It did not disappoint. Over 5,000 miles one way and my back and buttocks were still comfortable. Who knew that one layer of memory foam in the right shape could make so much difference! I thought the cushion was a little pricey but I am glad I made the investment." —TX Nonnie
Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (available in three colors).
4. A set of wax ear plugs that mold to the shape of your inner ear like putty, fully blocking out snoring and crying babies when you're trying to get some shut-eye on a flight.
Check out a TikTok of the earplugs in action.
You can check out my review of Macks Earplugs for more deets: "The moldable silicone of Mack's Earplugs contours easily to the shape of your ear to block out noise much more effectively than other foam or plastic varieties, and the noise reduction is so good that if I pair them with a white noise machine (or just like a white noise loop on Spotify) I genuinely don't hear noises from outside my room. Not only that, but once they're in place, they stay locked there until you decide to pull them out. I've also *loved* these for traveling — if you put these babies in on a plane not only does it help reduce some of the YIKES factor when the plane takes off (it's loud!!), but it cancels out the murmuring noises of passengers on the flight and makes it easier to get some shuteye."
Get six pairs from Amazon for $6.61.
5. Plus a set of silicone "EarPlanes" designed with a twist-on structure to help relieve pressure that hurts your ears during altitude changes during landing and takeoff. Reviewers also swear by these for driving through altitude changes in the mountains and for helping with sinus pressure pain!
Promising review: "This product has changed my life. I travel fairly frequently and always have issues with ear pressure on the plane. My ears will be clogged up, and it is painful to swallow for a day or two after short-distance flights. But now, I use these and fly incident-free. You are supposed to insert them before the plane takes off and then before landing. I have found that it works best if I leave them in the entire flight from before takeoff until landing, but they work almost as well if you take them out once you reach cruising altitude." —Thomasina
Get a pack of one from Amazon for $8.84.
6. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers compare to AirPods, but better — not only are they noise cancelling and waterproof, but you can listen to music during your flight *without* your ears feeling like they've been beaten up at the end of it. These come equipped with several sizes of earbuds so you can get your perfect, painless fit.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof so you can use them during workouts or runs or even in the shower, and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone. Psst — these are also a great option for going outside in a mask, since they don't have wires that'll get tangled in the mask straps.
Promising review: "So many things to rave about with these! Quality of the design and feel of these is amazing. I could literally wear these all night while on vacation with a roommate who snored, they were that comfortable and good at noise cancelling. I use these most often to listen to music and the sound quality is superb. I have a pair of AirPods that I was *thankfully* gifted and I hardly ever use them because they just aren't as good as my Tozos!" —Alexis Arnold
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in five colors).
7. Or a pair of chic wireless sleep headphones to play white noise or the music of your choice in a comfy headband so you can enjoy the calm of it the whole flight.
Promising review: "I purchased this product to be able to listen to affirmations as I fall asleep. It has been great for that, and has also been very beneficial on long airplane flights when my ears hurt from the AirPods being in for so long. Also a great option when you are sleeping in a room with someone who snores! My kids keep stealing this from me so I purchased two more to get them for Christmas!" —Dawn Cooperider
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (clip the 20% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in nine colors).
8. And an AirFly, a handy gadget you can use to connect your wireless headphones to the headphone jacks on flights so you can stream The Fault in Our Stars and bawl thousands of feet in the air again without dealing with the poor quality the airline's headphones or shelling out $$ for them. Bonus: you can use these to connect to audio jacks on gym equipment and gaming devices, too!
Here's what BuzzFeeder Chelsea Stuart has to say about them: "Last year I splurged on some AirPod Maxes and for the amount of money I threw down on them, I was determined to get as much use out of them as possible and that included on plane rides. With the AirFly Pro, I can connect my headphones via Bluetooth and use the seat-back screen without having to fiddle with the free wired headphones they hand out that 1.) have horrible sound quality and 2.) don't fit my ears in the slightest. (I swear my ear canals are tiny or something??)"
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and bought it instantly for an upcoming trip. I wish I knew about this sooner so I could enjoy inflight entertainment without needed additional headphones. This allows for that, which is great. It works so well, my husband bought one as well. Highly recommend." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three styles).
9. A roll-on migraine stick made with peppermint, spearmint, and lavender oils to help you soothe away all the uninvited migraines and headaches that inevitably come with sleep-deprived travel.
Basic Vigor is a US-based small business specializing in all-natural migraine relief products.
Promising review: "Migraines GONE. When traveling I tend to get migraines. I've been told it has to do with the pressure, but IDK. Honestly, it's been such a pain, but this stick — against all odds — works wonders! It's kept the migraines away, so I can travel in peace!" —The Duke
Read BuzzFeed's review of the migraine stick for more deets!
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
10. A set of Sea Bands, which target an acupressure point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea — a must-have for anyone who gets motion sick on long flights.
Promising review: "I am on a plane weekly. I starting noticing I was getting more susceptible to motion sickness — not terribly so, but I would have to have Sprite/ginger ale on every flight. I saw these and decided for the price of a ginger ale I should roll the dice. They have been so helpful. They come in a little carrying pack I keep in my luggage. I put them on after I sit down before takeoff and slip them right off when waiting to get off the plane." —Jenna
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.41.
11. An investment-worthy, super-soft Trtl neck pillow designed to support your head while you're snoozing in midair so you don't land in a new city with a new crick in your neck to boot.
Check out a TikTok of the Trtl neck pillow in action.
Promising review: "Small and sturdy. Keeps your neck positioned up instead of lolling off to the side. You will wake up refreshed and not sore (in the neck anyways) airplane travel is stressful but this little gem makes it bearable. Kudos to the creator! First time I actually slept comfortably on a plane. Other neck sleepers don’t compare." —Judy M.
Get it from Amazon for $44.39+ (available in four colors).
12. Or an inflatable wedge pillow so you can fully conk out by turning that dead space between you and the chair in front of you into your own personal oasis — this is great for resting your head to watch stuff on your phone and also just for catching some ZZZs.
13. A contoured sleep mask to alleviate pressure from your eyes and plunge you into total delicious darkness for the whole darn flight, while staying put on your head without any Velcro snagging in your hair in the middle of your slumber.
I personally swear by this eye mask! I live in a super bright area and closing the window curtains makes me irrationally sad, so I use these to get to sleep and it's like lights out on the universe. These are also REALLY great for days when your work schedule is wonky or you need to take a day nap, since it not only blocks out all the light, but the contouring means it won't smudge your mascara if you're wearing any. It's also super comfy and never snags in my hair, even when it's not in a ponytail.
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in seven colors).
14. A set of Hydralyte electrolyte tablets for your water bottle to keep you hydrated on the plane, so you can land as your Sparkly Vacation Self instead of your Jet-Lagged Don't Look At Me Until I've Chugged Six Coffees Self.
Promising review: "Never travel without them! These tablets taste good (I like lemonade) and do the trick when you're flying. Usually when I travel I feel crummy no matter how much water I drink on the plane. I toss these into my water either once or twice throughout the day and I have more energy after I've landed. They also break easily, so I can put them into any water bottle." —Rachel Johnson
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $11.69 (available in three flavors and multiple sizes).
15. Plus a set of homeopathic jet-lag pills to show all time zones and weary post-travel limbs who's boss. This doesn't have any side effects and won't mess with your *actual* attempts to sleep, but may help you feel more refreshed after long flights or (sighs deeply) red-eyes.
According to the instructions, you should take them at take off and then every two hours and then again once you arrive to help with relaxation and combat sleepiness.
Promising review: "I heard about this product from my cousin who used it for a trip to Japan and it was very effective. I used it for a trip to Washington, DC, that had a number of stops and delays — total of 15 hours to get to my destination. I was comfortable upon arrival. The next morning I was ready for a work day." —ELEANORE
Get a pack of 32 pills from Amazon for $14.40.
16. A slightly cropped half-zip pullover for the ultimate in cozy Lululemon Scuba vibes. Reviewers love that this has all the comfort of a hoodie but enough structure to it that it looks polished and elevated — perfect for long flights when you want to look a little put together when you land!
I swear by this hoodie for traveling. I am a gremlin who is both very cozy and very, very vain, and this checks all the boxes on cuteness and comfort. This keeps me warm on long flights without suffocating me, and I always feel chic leaving the plane. It's also just a great staple on any vacation when you need an extra layer in changing weather! It has been the MVP of hot *and* cold weather trips for me in the past year.
Promising review: "I can’t say enough good things about this sweater! It feels like such high quality, and is made of a nice thick material. I recently traveled and wore it on my long flights and it kept me nice and warm on the planes! I also love the thumb holes, I will absolutely be purchasing it in other colors!!" —Madison Walker
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in women's sizes S–XXL and 15 colors).
17. Or a ridiculously soft Essential Hoodie from Pond LA, which is basically what happens when a cozy sweater and a sleeping mask join forces to create the ultimate lightweight piece for flights. Not to mention...it's got a secret kangaroo pocket.
Pond LA is a California-based woman-owned, Asian-owned independent product design studio that produces in small, handmade batches from fabrics sourced in Los Angeles.
Promising review: "I fly a lot and am constantly trying to find a hoodie with a big hood to cover my eyes so I can catch up on some beauty sleep on flight. I saw this product on Instagram and knew it would be a game changer. I was able to use it recently for the first time on an early morning flight and let me tell you, it is EVERYTHING I was looking for and more. It’s comfy, cozy, oversized and the eye covers make you feel like you’re in a whole other world and not packed like a sardine on a plane. My over ear headphone fit perfectly under it and I got the best sleep I’ve had on a plane — EVER!" —Heather G.
Get it from Pond LA for $102.40 (originally $128; available in women's sizes XS–XL and in three colors).
18. A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers reviewers swear by as a cheaper alternative to the Lululemon Align Jogger, designed to give you that chic althleisure look while keeping you oh-so-cozy on the plane.
Promising review: "The fit on these joggers is sooooo comfortable. I purchased them for a flight and they were the best thing to wear! The fabric isn't thin and isn't thick (I never felt hot or cold on my flight). It makes the booty look great. I am definitely going to buy more colors." —AllieClaire
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XL and 12 colors).