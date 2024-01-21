1. An absurdly adorable mushroom kitchen timer so you can go full cottagecore with the aesthetic when you're baking muffins on a cozy Sunday afternoon.
This winds up and times up to 60 minutes, ending in a loud buzzer. Reviewers also use it to help time themselves with work tasks and studying.
Promising review: "This is whimsical and fun, my kids love it. I tell them there dinner comes from a fairy mushroom forest. 😋 Works great, keeps my little monsters in line — 'Dad, the mushroom went off.' Love it." —Vik V
Get it from Amazon for $8.95 (available in three colors).
2. A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a throw so satisfying and scent profile so ~mesmerizing~ that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent. I even bought the shampoo and conditioner which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me!" —Melissa I.
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in four sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).
3. A set of eye-popping fine point pens designed for planners and journals, so you can — gasp — color code all your journals, chore lists, and scrapbook pages.
Perhaps most importantly for anyone out there planning to go full Leslie Knope on these is that they're designed not to bleed through thin pages!
Promising review: "I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!" —Marcia
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $8.99.
4. A dainty bird-shaped lemon juicer you can use to squeeze lemons, limes, or oranges into your morning tea, salads, or hot water. Turns out the early bird gets the worm *and* the delightfully aesthetic juice.
Promising review: "This little utensil is adorable, and quite practical. When I saw it on TikTok I knew I had to have one. You simply put a slice of lemon in and pour out the juice. It looks so pretty sitting on the table and comes in very handy." —Dian Marchese
Get it from Amazon for $4.98.
5. A tres chic K-Cup storage drawer that even comes with three dividers for your three different genres of coffee pods — caffeinated, decaffeinated, and "I need a silly lil' seasonal flavor to get through the grind of capitalism today, so help me god."
Each of these holds up to 36 standard-sized K-Cups.
Promising review: "I am so glad I got this. It makes for such great streamlined storage. Keeps things tidy and neat, and also helps me keep track of how many cups I have left to determine whether or not I need to add to my grocery list. It is very sturdy and I fit my machine on top. The top is very durable, hard plastic and does not buckle with the weight of the machine filled with water on top." —tunisianswife
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three sizes and six colors).
6. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers compare to AirPods, except arguably better — these are completely waterproof (like, you can fully take them in the shower) and come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
Get it from Amazon $19.99+ (get this price by clipping the $5 off coupon on the product page; available in five colors).
7. A rainbow prism suncatcher you can easily hang indoors or out to refract sunlight and make a bunch of teensy little rainbows all over the place, adding a subtle touch of magic in your space 🌈.
8. An oh-so-sweet hummingbird bedside lamp with three brightness levels and a touch sensor that reviewers love using as a reading light, a wind-down light, or a nursery light. Bonus: it also functions as an aroma diffuser if you add 3–4 drops of essential oil to the top of its head.
Promising review: "I literally have no idea why I bought this. It was a suggested item and looked interesting so I was like 'lol okay.' I can’t believe how much I like it LOL. It looks and feels much nicer than you’d think and the battery lasts forever. It has three shades of light and it’s extremely bright." —K
Get it from Amazon for $15.39.
9. Kitsch's iconic claw clip, well-known for its delicate style and strong, sturdy clamp suitable for all hair types. Yes, it's more expensive than the cheaper sets you can get out there, but this is actually built to last and has specially rounded teeth to prevent hair damage.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag! I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse medium thick hair and it is the perfect size." —Niki
Get it from Amazon for $5.83.
10. A sleek time-marked water bottle that says "hydration, but make it chic." Reviewers love this bottle not just for the chic frosted, minimalist look, but because it's super lightweight, leakproof, and motivational re: keeping yourself fully watered.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand. I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." —Rosa
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).
11. A TikTok-beloved squiggly aesthetic mug and saucer set you can get in so many patterns that you are bound to imprint on one of them. Oops, looks like your blood is just 97% frothy lattes and marshmallow-filled cocoas from now until the end of time!
Promising review: "It just makes my morning a bit brighter to drink out of something so cute! Love that I can also throw it in the dishwasher to clean. the 'organic' shape also makes it pretty comfy to hold and the curve of the cup wall at the top make it cozy to drink from. Love it!" —katie
Get it from Amazon for $27.98 (available in 17 styles).
12. A hollowed out bubble vase perfect for a sophisticated-yet-whimsical vibe to a bookshelf or a desk.
Promising review: "I really like this unique glass vase. it looks fresh on my working desk, as well the side table. The geometric cute calabash shapes can reflect the high level sense of your home decor. Recommended!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.59 (available in three styles and three colors).
13. A set of starry evening eye masks to add a little bit of ~glamour~ to your night in and to the next morning, when you wake up bright-eyed, de-puffed, and utterly refreshed from the hyaluronic acid and collagen.
Promising review: "These are fantastic vegan collagen eye pads. They feel so good when you have them on and leave your skin looking and feeling so much better when you take them off. These are great for tired puffy eyes that just need a nice little boost. You'll find that with these." —mr. dead
Get a pack of three sets from Amazon for $7.19 (also available in a full eye mask).
14. A cloud-shaped utility knife you *need* in your life if you're a person who gets a lot of packages — this will save you a whole lot of time and effort (and DESPAIR over your ruined nails) with quick, easy cuts.
Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife in action.
Promising review: "I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski
Get a set of six from Amazon for $13.99.
15. A rose-shaped ice mold reviewers love to use for everything from ~aesthetic~ cocktails to iced coffee. They're also a Big Mood to use in a cooler for events like weddings and showers!
Psst — you can use these to freeze iced coffee or juice to add to your morning iced coffee or cocktails to cool them without watering them down!
Promising review: "I was at a restaurant and they put one of these roses in my cocktail. I knew right then I had to make these at home and ordered these while at the restaurant. These are easy to fill and have rubber snaps that lock them tight. They come right out and you can even take just one out and leave the others for the next time. These are a hit at all of my dinner parties too! I have already ordered more as my friends all want these in their drinks!" —Siri US
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
16. A dreamy dimmable candle warmer lamp so you can waft your favorite candles throughout your space in the most aesthetically pleasing (and safe!) way possible.
Promising review: "This candle warmer emits a soft light that looks beautiful coming through the glass. I love how it warms my candles making the room smell wonderful. I think this warmer may work better than just lighting my candles. I like that it has a timer option which is convenient. I highly recommend this warmer for anyone that likes candles." —win diesel
Get it from Amazon for $36.98 (available in two styles).
17. A delightfully massive (and leakproof!) tumbler with a handle reviewers *swear* by as the ultimate Stanley cup alternative (you know — the $40-$80 water bottle that's been TikToked, Starbucksed, and eBayed all over the internet). This not only keeps beverages hot and cold for hours on end, but gives you even *more* color options to peruse from.
Promising review: "I’ve been using Simple Modern bottles since my sophomore year of college, so when I graduated and needed a 'big girl' tumbler that wasn’t covered in stickers and would be cute and functional in a professional environment, getting an SM tumbler was a no-brainer for me. I absolutely love the sea glass sage color, and of course, I had to get a matching 32-ounce water bottle, too! These are so sturdy, keeps my water icy cold through the day and the night, and motivates me to hydrate like no other. 1000x cuter than a Stanley tumbler or a Hydroflask, and a much more reasonable price! I get compliments on it every single day. I absolutely cannot recommend this brand and these tumblers enough!" —Hannah Rodlund
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available with or without handles and in 12 colors).
18. A shaker of edible cocktail glitter, because why go through life without taking advantage of every opportunity to make it sparkle??✨ Reviewers add a touch of it to glam up their Prosecco or jazz up colorful themed cocktails.
Bakel is a small business established in 2016 that specializes in edible glitters for food and drink.
Promising review: "Don’t think any further and just buy it. This was so cool and everyone loved it! I got the clear one because it will go with any drink. I will be the one to put this in all my friends drinks. Also had no taste so it was just the look. Sooooooo cool!" —gigi
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in 17 colors).
19. A flower-shaped pill organizer so cute that taking your medication will suddenly feel like the most ~~aesthetic~~ main character part of your routine. These feature a surprisingly large capacity, and the days are detachable so you can take pills on go!
Promising review: "Travel with ease!! Before this product, I would take all my supplement bottles with me in my purse which took up an unnecessary amount of room. Now with this product I can travel easily with all my daily supplements. Takes up minimal space in my purse and actually encourages me to take my daily supplements. Not to mention I love the color and style. Can fit up to 9 of my largest size capsules." —Kaci Allen
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in four styles).