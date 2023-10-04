37 Cheap Beauty Products Reviewers Compare To More Expensive Versions

Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.

Promising review: "AWESOME. I’ve always bought overpriced mascara. I’m very picky and was extremely hesitant, but I saw some reviews saying how awesome this was. I’ll never go back to 'Better Than Sex' mascara because that’s what I always use, and I compare it to that. This is the best mascara!! I’ll never go back." —patrick hauk

