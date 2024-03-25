34 Beauty Products So Good They’ll Instantly Earn A Permanent Spot In Your Rotation

I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it for a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!

Promising review: "I stumbled upon this product on Instagram, and like most people who see products heavily marketed, I was skeptical. But my skin texture had been rough, my tone had been uneven, and I was willing to try something new. I wish I had taken some before and after photos. Within DAYS, my skin started to feel so much smoother/even, and I wasn’t even putting my normal face lotion/night cream on it in addition to the mucin. It is lightweight, and you only have to use a small amount. I’ve already told all of my friends that they need to order it! 10/10 would recommend!" —Kelsey



