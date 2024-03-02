34 Beauty Products So Good They’ll Instantly Earn A Permanent Spot In Your Rotation

1. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~.
Promising review: "I have always had bags and dark circles under my eyes and have tried sooooo many things. I was skeptical that this would work, but oh. my. goodness. This little stick is amazing. The puffiness was gone. Dark circles are still there, but definitely not as bad. It also smells really nice and absorbs instantly. Plus, the container is cute. I highly recommend it to anyone else who has tried all the things and been disappointed." —HeartsUnfold
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
2. A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo that thousands of reviewers swear by for helping restore their hair and promote healthy hair growth over time. It also includes nourishing ingredients like rosemary oil, zinc, and coconut oil to help moisturize locks and give them a fuller, more volumized look.
Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Maple Holistics is a small business that specializes in beauty products with all-natural ingredients.
Promising review: "I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery, and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo, as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it, but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger. I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on), and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever." —Diane J. Huff
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
3. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is affordable, gives you the instant length and volume of far more expensive brands, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof.
Hello, that is my face above because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews, and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic or continue applying for longer lashes each time.
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5, you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
4. Plus Essence's Volume Booster Lash Primer that is ~botanically infused~ with mango butter and acai oil to thicken and moisturize lashes for that "POW!" level of volume. Your beloved falsies will be like, "Hey?? Remember ME???"
Just be sure to wait thirty seconds after application to layer your mascara to get the full effect!
Promising review: "Saw this primer recommended on TikToks and they were right. Let it dry before mascara application, and it does wonders. Adds volume! Stays all day." —JC
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
5. Thank Me Later Eyeshadow Base to make anyone with oily skin REJOICE!! This formula locks eyeshadow in place to prevent the pigments from creasing or smudging, which is a very rude thing for your eyeshadow to do after you've worked so darn hard on it.
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
"Saw this used by a makeup artist on TikTok giving a tutorial for women over 40. Totally changed how my eyeshadow works. No clumping or crease lines!" —wo1995
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
6. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight hydrating face serum to help protect your skin's moisture barrier against dry spots and irritants. This is designed for *all* skin types, and reviewers swear by it for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines. Users with sensitive skin especially appreciate how gentle it is compared to competitors, and a lot of them mentioned seeing results within the first few uses!
I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it for a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!
Promising review: "I stumbled upon this product on Instagram, and like most people who see products heavily marketed, I was skeptical. But my skin texture had been rough, my tone had been uneven, and I was willing to try something new. I wish I had taken some before and after photos. Within DAYS, my skin started to feel so much smoother/even, and I wasn’t even putting my normal face lotion/night cream on it in addition to the mucin. It is lightweight, and you only have to use a small amount. I’ve already told all of my friends that they need to order it! 10/10 would recommend!" —Kelsey
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
7. *Plus* COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer, the snail essence repair cream's partner in crime — this gel cream not only locks in moisture to plump and hydrate skin, but reviewers claim it genuinely has changed the texture to make it smoother.
To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence has dried on your face in your skincare routine.
Check out a TikTok of the snail mucin moisturizer in action.
Promising review: "I was skeptical about this but I love it. I have sensitive skin, and when I use it, I don't feel like my face gets irritated or red. It goes on so smoothly and very well under makeup. My face looks so plump and feels soft. Definitely recommend." —MO
Get it from Amazon for $16.
8. E.l.f.'s new sheer tint, hyaluronic acid-infused moisturizing "Squeeze Me" lip balm that comes in flavors like Vanilla Frosting, Honeydew, and Peach. It is 2024, and we deserve an affordable way to perpetually taste like birthday cake!!
Promising review: "I have one in my car, one in my purse, and one at home. These just feel so good on your lips! The flavors are very true to their name. They are pretty small though, so if you use it often it won’t last long (which is another reason I have three of them), but for $4 each it is worth it. I sometimes like using this before putting on the E.l.f. Lip Reviver Oil. Such a great base to an awesome lip oil!" —Jax
Get it from Amazon for $4 (available in five flavors).
9. A pack of the internet-beloved Mighty Patch Pimple Spot Treatment, a hydrocolloid sticker that you can apply straight onto open zits to help drain them and reduce redness overnight. Personally *love* to see a problem magically disappear while I'm snoozing.
Promising review: "I heard all about these on TikTok so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts, these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now. Will always have these in my house from now on!" —Kiara Galloway
Get it from Amazon for $10.77.
10. A Benzene-free, travel-friendly applicator of I Dew Care's dry shampoo powder so easy to use that you can just dab it on your hairline and rub it in for an instant, oil-absorbing refresh. Now your "no wash" days are a secret that you and your roots will never tell 👀.
Check out a TikTok of the dry shampoo in action.
Promising review: "I've had the best results from this dry shampoo than any other. It's a small container, but it lasts a very long time because a little really does go a long way! I also do this the night before so the powdery look goes away by morning and it's more absorbed. You can also add a light oil to your ends and work it up if it feels too dry. There's no scent either, and it is very convenient for travel! This is the only thing that still makes my hair look 'clean' on the no hair wash days!" —Alice
Get it from Amazon for $18.
11. CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum to help refine pores and improve your skin texture and tone, particularly from post-acne marks. Reviewers especially love how lightweight and non-greasy it is, and that it plays nice with sensitive skin.
Promising review: "I am very pleasantly surprised with the results of this so far! I'm in my mid-40s and fair-skinned. Sun damage and age spots were starting to take over my complexion. I've tried so many expensive creams, serums, facials, etc, with little results. Decided to try this based on the number of reviews, and I was not disappointed. After less than a week of using this in combo with their morning facial moisturizer with SPF, I already see a noticeable difference. My skin is hydrated, so much softer, and I can actually see the discoloration fading! I am shocked." —KMC
Get it from Amazon for $14.69.
12. A ~weightless~ liquid cream blush that's having a whole moment and a half on Amazon right now. Reviewers adore how high-pigmented and blendable the colors are, and how soft and dewy the effect is on their skin.
Promising review: "These are so high quality, and I am so happy I took a chance on them. For anyone who is familiar with Korean beauty products, know that these are very high-quality. The formula is very lightweight, the color is water-infused, and when you put the product on, it’s very natural looking. If you came to Amazon to look for a liquid blush, this is the absolute best option for the price you’re paying." —