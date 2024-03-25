36 Beauty Products So Cheap And Well-Reviewed You’ll Be Like “Gimme”

1. A buildable Electric Glow Stick lipstick with a sheer, subtle glitter and a unique rosy tint formulated with ~pH technology~ so it will adapt to your own personalized shade. Bonus: reviewers *love* this as a subtle, rosy blush — a cheaper alternative to expensive pH adaptive versions!
Check out a TikTok of the Electric Glow lipstick in action.
Promising review: "Beautiful color lipstick that looks great with my skin tone. Not too bright but a rosy color that I love." —Faloli
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5, gives you instant length, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof — reviewers call it out as an excellent comparison for Too Faced's "Better Than Sex" and Benefit's "They're Real."
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.
Promising review: "AWESOME. I’ve always bought overpriced mascara. I’m very picky and was extremely hesitant, but I saw some reviews saying how awesome this was. I’ll never go back to 'Better Than Sex' mascara because that’s what I always use, and I compare it to that. This is the best mascara!! I’ll never go back." —patrick hauk
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
3. Plus Essence's Volume Booster Lash Primer that is ~botanically infused~ with mango butter and acai oil to thicken and moisturize lashes for that "POW!" level of volume. Your beloved falsies will be like, "Hey?? Remember ME???"
Just be sure to wait thirty seconds after application to put layer your mascara to get the full effect!
Promising review: "Saw this primer recommended on TikToks and they were right. Let it dry before mascara application and it does wonders. Adds volume! Stays all day." —JC
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
4. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I use these and I love them! I used to use an electric one, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these. Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
5. A bottle of Nyx matte setting spray for anyone who wants the all-day protection of Mac and Urban Decay's setting sprays without the price tag — this matte finish will lock your look in place in just a few seconds, even on days when the sun is trying to melt you like an ice pop.
Promising review: "Expensive isn't always better. I tried this spray before spending the day outdoors in 90-degree heat at Disneyland, and the only place my makeup moved was on the tip of my nose because I have allergies and use a lot of Kleenex. But otherwise it looked as fresh as it did when I put it on. I’ve used Mac and Urban Decay setting spray and they never worked as well as this stuff. I am completely amazed. Definitely give it a try." —Stephanie
Get it from Amazon for $9.36 (also available in dewy and radiant finishes, and a jumbo size).
6. Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots, a hydrocolloid sticker comparable to the $$ "Mighty Patches" that you can apply straight onto a zit to flatten it, reduce redness, and even suck the gunk out of individual trouble spots overnight. Personally *love* to see a problem magically disappear while I'm snoozing.
Peach & Lily is a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in toxin-free, vegan beauty products made with recyclable packaging. The company plants a tree with each order, and a portion of its proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016.
Check out a TikTok of the acne spot dots in action.
Promising review: "This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain. I wear them at night and sometimes during the day, only takes about two to get rid of those pesky whiteheads, sometimes more for a big zit. They really suck everything out." —Savannah Wilson
Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $4.88.
7. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~. Bonus: it's a heck of a lot cheaper than the other TikTok fave, the Tula version.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
"Better than Tula! I love this cooling stick!! It’s super easy, affordable and smells lovely." —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
8. Etude's delightfully multipurpose Dear Darling Water Tint, which a lot of reviewers compare to Benefit's Lip Tint. This smudgeproof formula is designed primarily to be a natural-looking, weightless lip stain, but reviewers use it as a blush as well!
Promising review: "I bought the Benefit version a couple of months ago and was very underwhelmed by it, but this product is sooo soo much better than Benetint. The pigment is so good and natural at the same time. A 10/10 for sure. And at this price point what’s there not to like?" —Rachael
Get it from Amazon for $6.85+ (available in five shades and combo packs).
9. First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant to help exfoliate and smooth skin by dealing with rough patches or dry bumps — a lot of reviewers with keratosis pilaris and similar skin textures swear by this!
First Aid Beauty is a US-based small business that specializes in clean, fragrance-free, cruelty-free personal care products.
Promising review: "My son has had a rash on both upper arms forever. You can see/feel difference after just one wash! Tried expensive prescription creams that did nothing. This stuff started working after first try. It really is amazing!" —Garcia
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in three sizes).
10. Pure Instinct Roll-On, a TikTok-viral "pheromone-infused" scent similar to the more expensive Basic Instinct version. It's marketed as a way to make yourself smell more ~alluring~ because it smells different on each user by blending with the unique pH of your skin, but a lot of reviewers just genuinely love the sweetness of the unique but subtle scent.
Pure Instinct is a small business established in 1985 that specializes in personal fragrances and essential oils.
Promising review: "If you love Basic Instinct by Pure Romance, you will LOVE this affordable alternative! To me it smells almost exactly the same; there is an extremely slight difference in smell that I'm sure others around me wouldn't even pick up on, and I still LOVE the smell! I love Basic Instinct, but ran out awhile ago and just couldn't justify spending that much money on more. I'm so glad I found this alternative!" —MN Tigerlily
Get it from Amazon for $16.95.
11. Thank Me Later Eyeshadow Base to make anyone with oily skin REJOICE!! This formula locks eyeshadow in place to prevent the pigments from creasing or smudging, which is a very rude thing for your eyeshadow to do after you've worked so darn hard on it.
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
12. Nyx's Pore Filler Targeted Stick, a holy grail option for anyone with sensitive skin who may have had it up to HERE with other pore fillers and their promises. This has a "blurring" effect to reduce the appearance of pores and smooth your skin without causing any extra shine you have to blot out.
Check out a TikTok of the Nyx Pore Filler in action.
Promising review: "Great product. I have tried more expensive products and have discovered that NYX pore filler is as good as the $40 products. It leaves a smooth matte finish." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.34.