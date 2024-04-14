34 Beautiful But Practical Products To Upgrade Your Home

1. A deliciously soft waffle weave blanket made with bamboo, which makes it so light and breathable that every time you drape it on yourself you'll be like, "Am I the insufferably comfortable main character in a laundry detergent commercial?"
Promising review: "We absolutely love these blankets. We entertain family and friends quite a bit, and I know of four people who have bought blankets from this seller after staying with us. They are light and airy but also warm and cozy. They hold up well in the wash and keep their appearance as looking new. We will definitely purchase more." —KMcK
2. A sleek, minimalist-inspired "all-in-one" nonstick pan from BuzzFeed's Goodful collection designed to be the only pan you'll ever need — this 4.4-quart MVP can function as a frying pan, saute pan, sauce pan, stockpot, wok pan, skillet, and braiser, making it a worthy investment both for utility and ~aesthetic~.
(A lot of reviewers compare this to the Instagram-famous $100+ "all-in-one" pans you've seen across your feed, saying this is a cheaper, just as effective alternative!)
Promising review: "Perfect pan. I bought it for myself as a birthday present. When I first got it, it looked really big, but it is the perfect size for making so many different meals. It is nonstick and so easy to clean. I love making ground beef in it. Nothing sticks to the pan. The color matches my kitchen perfectly, and I'm so glad I purchased it. I highly recommend this product." —Adrian H.
3. Or for the diehard kitchen enthusiasts, an investmentworthy, cult-favorite Caraway cookware set for anyone who doesn't just want to cook smarter, but live smarter — this set comes with unique magnetic storage to ensure that you have everything you need at the tips of your fingers. This cookware is beautiful as it is handy — each piece is nonstick, oven-safe up to 550ºF, and built to last.
Caraway is a small business that specializes in cookware and prepware for the home,
Each set includes a fry pan, sauce pan with lid, sauté pan with lid, Dutch oven with lid, modular pan rack, and three-slot canvas lid holder.
Promising review: "I bought this set for my younger sister as she was using my mom’s old pans. I’ve had my set in Navy Blue for over a year and love them! Some stuff may stick a little in the pan while cooking, but it comes right off when you wash them. They are heavier than normal pots and pans, but you can get used to it after using them every day. A great set for people who cook every day!" —CountryHolly
4. An oh-so-sweet hummingbird lamp with three brightness levels and a touch sensor that reviewers love using as a reading light, a wind-down light, or a nursery light. Bonus: it also functions as an aroma diffuser if you add 3–4 drops of essential oil to the top of its head.
Promising review: "I literally have no idea why I bought this. It was a suggested item and looked interesting so I was like 'lol okay.' I can’t believe how much I like it LOL. It looks and feels much nicer than you’d think (maybe even classy) and the battery lasts forever. It has three shades of light, and it’s extremely bright." —K
5. A reviewer-beloved, luxuriously breathable duvet cover set made with double-brushed microfiber to ensure that you stay cozy *without* overheating at night. Bonus — this comes in so many lovely colors that you won't only find the perfect one for your vibe but maybe more than you bargained for.
Promising review: "This duvet cover is great! I have now purchased it in two colors. Great value for the price — it is incredibly soft, easy to clean, wrinkle-free, and great quality. It's breathable and not too warm — it actually feels on the cooler side, which is wonderful because you can get warm but never too hot. I ordered a few duvet covers, thinking this would be my least favorite as it was the cheapest, but instead, I sent back the others to keep this one and bought a new color once the seasons switched over. Would definitely recommend!" —Leah
6. Plus a satin pillowcase to invest in not only for its cooling effect, but the fact that it's soft on your skin and creates less friction for your hair so that it won't get as tangled while you sleep. Reviewers also swear by these for helping clear up their acne and love how easy these are to wash while still maintaining their quality.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair. I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling! So I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" —Amazon Customer 🌷
7. A set of mini cheese boards complete with labeling chalk so you can play the *ultimate* host by — be still my cheese-loving heart — curating individual charcuterie boards for each of your guests.
Promising review: "What I like about this product: You can literally make any food look fancy if you were to put it on the slate. Six slates in a set means this is perfect for tapas and sushi presentation or any sort of dry appetizer, cheese, etc. The list goes on and on to wherever your imagination leads. You can write down and label each slate with the chalk that comes in the set. For example, you can label what kind of cheese it is on the slate. You can also write down whose creation it was if you were to have a sushi making party like I did. I don’t have a single thing I don’t like about this. All I can say is this is a really good purchase. Don’t be hesitant. JUST BUY IT. YOU WILL LOVE IT!!" —I Tried & Reviewed It
8. An adorable non-slip waterproof shelf liner for your fridge and pantry shelves to make cleanup a *snap* and instantly add some cheer to your kitchen space.
9. A decorative rainbow window film that says "yes, I want my privacy, but I also want to be extremely glamorous about it." Not only does this refract beautiful rainbows in your space, but reviewers mention that it's handy for pet owners whose dogs love to bark at things outside, and that they also used them to outfit the sunroofs of their cars to prevent glare.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this! TikTok made me buy it for my sunroof and I'm so glad I did! It's so beautiful when the sun comes through! And you get so much for the price!! If you're on the fence, buy it!!" —Amazon Customer
10. A (machine washable!!) vintage-inspired area rug to elevate any space in your home, with the added benefit of protecting your floors and muffling noises. Not only are these durable enough for rooms with ~high traffic~ like the kitchen, living room, or entry hall, but they're designed to be thin enough to go right into the washer for an easy clean.
Promising review: "This rug is more beautiful than I expected. Good quality, gorgeous pattern and colors. I was looking for something to help blend both warm and cool tones and this rug did that beautifully." —Misty Eversmann
11. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little hobbit heart could use an extra dose of cozy in their room. Reviewers swear by this lil bub for navigating their rooms at night!
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
12. A light up rain cloud essential oil diffuser that looks like it was pulled out of your dizziest daydreams. Reviewers especially love how soothing the color changes and sounds of the water flow are. (And that both are fully adjustable!)
Promising review: "Love it! It’s so super cute! We call it our shroomcloud. It's peaceful and the mood changing colors are the best! I love hearing the subtle sound of water. Ahhh, zen! Works great as a diffuser with a few drops of your favorite essential oils, too." —Krissy
