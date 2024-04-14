34 Beautiful But Practical Products To Upgrade Your Home

Promising review: "What I like about this product: You can literally make any food look fancy if you were to put it on the slate. Six slates in a set means this is perfect for tapas and sushi presentation or any sort of dry appetizer, cheese, etc. The list goes on and on to wherever your imagination leads. You can write down and label each slate with the chalk that comes in the set. For example, you can label what kind of cheese it is on the slate. You can also write down whose creation it was if you were to have a sushi making party like I did. I don’t have a single thing I don’t like about this. All I can say is this is a really good purchase. Don’t be hesitant. JUST BUY IT. YOU WILL LOVE IT!!" —I Tried & Reviewed It



Get six boards and three pieces of chalk from Amazon for $21.99.