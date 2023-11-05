34 Affordable, TikTok-Famous Beauty Products You Shouldn’t Hold Off On Purchasing Any Longer

Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.

Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive, looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.