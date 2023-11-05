34 Affordable, TikTok-Famous Beauty Products You Shouldn’t Hold Off On Purchasing Any Longer

1. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5, gives you instant length, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof.
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive, looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots, a hydrocolloid sticker that you can apply straight onto a zit to flatten it, reduce redness, and even suck the gunk out of individual trouble spots overnight. Personally *love* to see a problem magically disappear while I'm snoozing.
Peach & Lily is a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in toxin-free, vegan beauty products made with recyclable packaging. The company plants a tree with each order, and a portion of its proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016.
Check out a TikTok of the acne spot dots in action.
Promising review: "This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain. I wear them at night and sometimes during the day, only takes about two to get rid of those pesky whiteheads, sometimes more for a big zit. They really suck everything out." —Savannah Wilson
Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $4.88.
3. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
4. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I bought this and love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I get a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a difference on the first use and I agree! They are definitely worth a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
5. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight hydrating face serum to help protect your skin's moisture barrier. This is designed for *all* skin types, and reviewers swear by it for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines. Users with sensitive skin especially appreciate how gentle it is compared to competitors, and a lot of them mentioned seeing results within the first few uses!
I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
Get it from Amazon for $15.39.
6. *Plus* COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer, the snail essence repair cream's partner in crime — this gel cream not only locks in moisture to plump and hydrate skin, but reviewers claim it genuinely has changed the texture to make it smoother.
To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence has dried on your face in your skincare routine.
Check out a TikTok of the snail mucin moisturizer in action.
Promising review: "I don’t think I will use anything else! When I tell you this product makes my skin so soft and so even, it’s an understatement! My skin is usually very dry, oily (acne-prone) and super sensitive, so it’s really hard for me to find something that can be hydrating but gentle at the same time. The product itself is on creamy/slime consistency, and sometimes you do have to work it in a little bit to absorb. After about 5-10 min the product fully absorbs and you’re all set! I use it after I apply their brand of hyaluronic acid." —May
Get it from Amazon for $14.70.
7. A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover you can use to gently scrub as part of your skin routine or in the shower to remove excess sebum to exfoliate pores and pull out blackheads, whiteheads, and other miscellaneous gunk from the day that you'd rather evict.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." —MarMarManuel
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $11.88.
8. Nyx's Pore Filler Targeted Stick, a holy grail option for anyone with sensitive skin who may have had it up to HERE with other pore fillers and their promises. This has a "blurring" effect to reduce the appearance of pores and smooth your skin without causing any extra shine you have to blot out.
Check out a TikTok of the Nyx Pore Filler in action.
Promising review: "This is a life-changing product for me. I have HUGE visible pores that really age my face, as well as incredibly acne-prone skin that makes me break out from just about every product. I've started to use NYX Pore Filler on my face with some regularity, and it doesn't seem to cause any irritation or breakouts. It does an AMAZING job filling in and smoothing out my face texture. The difference to my skin consistency is astounding. My skin looks so smooth when I use this product. In the photo I'm using it on just one side of my nose and under the eye area, and the difference is very noticeable (I think!)." —Jenny Penny
Get it from Amazon for $8.59.
9. The internet-famous Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller you simply swipe over your face like a magic wand that makes excess oil disappear — super convenient and *way* less wasteful than using blotting strips and time wasting than fancy powders that need a ton of blending work.
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." —Kelsey B.
Get it from Amazon for $8.80.
10. An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges for expert-level blending and coverage that reviewers say work just as well as (if not better than!) a BeautyBlender. It works for foundation, BB cream, powder, *and* concealer, plus wet or dry, so basically it's working harder than I have for *checks watch* my whole life.
Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and I bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." —chris
Get a set of five from Amazon for $7.99.
11. A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil that you simply brush on your nail beds once a day to condition and strengthen all those brittle spots and painful hangnails, leaving you with thick, strong nails and nail beds you're not tempted to pick at all the livelong day.
Promising review: "Found it on TikTok and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all, not chipping. Love it." —sidna saavedra
Get it from Amazon for $8.50.
12. Etude's delightfully multipurpose Dear Darling Water Tint, which a lot of reviewers compare to Benefit's Lip Tint. This smudgeproof formula is designed primarily to be a natural-looking, weightless lip stain, but reviewers use it as a blush as well!
Promising review: "While I haven't tried the Benefit Lip Tint, I saw this on TikTok and appreciated the lower price point. I am SO glad I gave this a chance! I only have the Cherry color, but it is the perfect bit of natural color, and can be deepened as desired upon application. There is no sticky residue and it is not drying or irritating at all. Looks great alone but even better with gloss on top. Love!" —Mollie
Get it from Amazon for $6.88 (available in three shades and combo packs).
13. And a six-piece (!!) set of high-performance matte lipsticks at a *fraction* of the price of its competitors that stays the heck put without drying or cracking your lips by the end of the day. (Seriously, reviewers are DRAGGING major brands in their comments, these are so cheap and effective.)
Promising review: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three sets).